Moelis & Co (NYSE:NYSE:MC) is one of the most elite boutiques out there, and their marquee client list shows it. However, despite having offsets in private funds and in restructuring, the massive run-up they've had in fundamentals thanks to M&A is being recognised by markets as exuberant and unsustainable given geopolitical tensions and hawkish banks. The price of MC has fallen meaningfully. While appearing more attractive, with the multiple also coming down pretty low, we have our reservations about owning them with weak fundamental performance likely to follow the stock price. We think the wise investor owns PJT right now, which is adding head count and are more restructuring specialised.

Quick Look at MC

The current M&A boom environment has been a godsend for companies like Moelis. The revenues are substantially up. With MC being a pretty major hirer during the pandemic, this has just meant early lock-ins of talent with decent maturity times for fantastic leverage. The operating margins are above 30% at this point.

Revenue Growth (Q4 MC 2021)

Indeed, Moelis continues to sport pretty much the lowest compensation ratios in their industry because of aggressive March-May 2020 pandemic hiring. With a nice headcount under their belt to start absorbing the broadening base of clients that the pandemic generated, with corporations scrambling for major strategic shifts as digitalisation accelerated but also to put massive amounts of liquidity to work, MC has been a major beneficiary and well positioned.

Outlook

The issue is what comes after. With inflation rates likely to become a big problem for a lot of middle-of-the-value-chain businesses, especially in industry, as well as a more hawkish Fed which is finally turning its back on constant accommodation, things are probably going to take a turn for the worse. The pace of deal closures is slowing down as clients become more antsy about the current environment and less forthcoming about closing.

So although our pipeline remains extremely high, and every banker I talked to, seems to be almost busier than they were last year. We're definitely seeing pace, pace of closings slow in the first quarter as a result of the volatility. MC CEO, Ken Moelis

What's more on the negative side is that attrition could become a problem for the company. With the maturity of bankers' contract not being that long, usually not able to be locked in concretely more than three years, talent could start heading for the door in search of higher compensation. Of course, if M&A calms down, maybe there's less opportunity to do that, but larger and more diversified competitors might take a down cycle as a moment to try to poach the best MC bankers.

However, there are offsets in Moelis' business too that investors should acknowledge. The first is the private funds business.

In some ways when things get volatile, people go to the private markets, they structure, they go to structured finance. MC CEO, Ken Moelis

In general, work with financial sponsors can be pretty resistant to cycles. Ken Moelis references dry powder in credit funds, and this is an area which could boom since what they'd be up to is pretty aggressive projects that MC could add value in finding.

Moelis also has a pretty well respected restructuring franchise. This is a pretty stable business line, but the pipeline is gassing out because there are so few restructuring targets right now. That could change with everything that's going on, and bloat the pipeline massively and create a lot of countercycle revenue. Looking at their recent transactions, you can see how many were actually restructurings, including Hertz (NASDAQ:HTZ), a particularly high profile case.

Marquee Clients (Q4 2021 MC)

They don't parse out restructuring as part of the revenue line, but just based on the proportion of marquee deals that are restructurings over the last year or two, we can imagine a lot of revenue from this segment. Around $50 billion in terms of deal size, so call it $500 million in commissions or 30% of revenue. This could double if that business line sees recovery given that PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) is seeing a 50% decline from restructuring surges in 2020. There's probably a net decline of $300 million or so in revenue if the M&A businesses trace back their rise in 2021. Not a disaster by any means compared to more cycle-levered players.

Conclusions

PJT is likely to net grow if restructuring comes back in vogue, and MC will likely decline, but not by a destructive amount. I think they are about as exposed to restructuring as Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is. The difference is Moelis trades at a 10x PE on forward earnings while HLI trades at a 14x PE on forward earnings. Both are forecast similar declines as M&A retreats. Both are also equally levered in a general M&A recovery. Both had amazing growth rates in 2021. On a relative basis, we'd of course pick Moelis. However, because of PJT being better favoured by the direction of things, and has also traced back despite that, we think it's more primed as a good trade and investment, also at a reasonable multiple. That's our pick from the advisory bunch due to their more outright restructuring focus.