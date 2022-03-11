uschools/E+ via Getty Images

Well, the Federal Reserve has tapered its purchases of securities.

Since December 29, 2021, the Federal Reserve has only added $177.0 billion of securities bought outright to its portfolio,

In the banking week ending February 16, 2022, the Fed added $50.5 billion to its balance sheet.

In the banking week ending February 23, the Fed added only $16.4 billion to its balance sheet.

In the banking week ending March 2, the Fed actually saw its securities portfolio fall by $19.2 billion.

And, in the latest banking week, the one ending on March 9, the Fed only added $4.3 billion to its balance sheet.

Thus, a total of only $52.0 billion was added to its securities portfolio in the past four banking weeks.

The effective Federal Funds rate remained constant at 0.08 percent during this time period.

The next big thing is the expected rise in the Fed's target range for the Federal Funds rate from 0.00 percent to 0.25 percent up to 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent after next week's meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee on March 15 and 16.

Then, we shall see what happens after this move.

Reserve Balances With Federal Reserve Banks Have Dropped

During this year, Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks, the proxy for excess reserves, have actually dropped.

Since December 29, 2021, the end of the last banking week in 2021, these Reserve Balances have actually dropped. They have fallen by $86.2 billion.

The major contributor to this decline has been the movement of government funds from the commercial banking system to the U.S. Treasury's General Account at the Federal Reserve.

The Treasury has transferred almost $352.0 billion to its General Account since the beginning of the year. This removes reserves from the commercial banking system.

Adding reserves to the banking system has been the $177.0 billion of securities purchased by the Federal Reserve during this time period and the reduction in reverse repurchase agreements of just under $135.0 billion.

These three accounts resulted in a $40.0 billion reduction in the reserve balances of commercial banks.

Another contributor to the outflow of reserve balances was a $22.5 billion increase in Currency in Circulation. Currency in Circulation usually goes up during the early months of a new year.

Reserve Balances With Federal Reserve Banks (Federal Reserve)

Overall, one can see from the chart that "excess reserves" in the commercial banking system fell up until the last two banking weeks of the year.

Again, the assumption is that these Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks fell and then rose in order to maintain the effective Federal Funds rate at 0.08 percent.

Now, To The Future

So, the Fed now marches off into the future.

As has been mentioned before, this "future" is not going to be easy.

And, the job has gotten just that much harder with all of the things going on connected with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Fed cannot not be concerned over the inflation situation, given that inflation may turn out to be a longer-term problem.

But, the Fed may also have an economic situation that argues against too much tightening.

Over the past couple of months, some people have been arguing for five more policy rate increases this year and an actual shrinkage of the Fed's balance sheet.

But, can the Fed be that restrictive, given the other things that are happening in the world right now?

Well, the Fed has done what it said it was going to do and tapered its monthly purchase of securities.

Next week at this time, we will know whether or not the Fed has done what it has promised in raising the target range for the Federal Funds rate.

Maybe we may have been given more information about what we might expect from the Fed in the future.

Right now, we just have to wait for a little longer.