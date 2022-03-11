The Fed Is Raising Rates Into A Recession

Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

It's too late.

It's too late for the Fed to step in now to regain control of inflation. The Fed will now be raising rates into slowing growth. It may be even worse than just slowing growth because the Atlanta Fed GDPNow model suggests no growth thus far into the first quarter of 2022.

The markets signal trouble ahead as financial conditions tighten and the yield curve collapses, pointing to the rising risks of recession as the consumer falls further behind with inflation spiraling out of control. Consumer real earnings cannot keep pace with rising prices, sending consumer sentiment to levels rarely seen.

The Fed has locked itself into raising rates at the March meeting and is likely to indicate further rate hikes and a balance sheet reduction. But the Fed may be hard pressed to raise rates at future meetings because growth is already evaporating. It may turn into a one-and-done scenario for the Fed, as high inflation will kill demand and causes a recession.

Sentiment Sinks

The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment fell to 59.7 for the preliminary March reading. It doesn't get much lower than that for the index. It has only been lower three other times; in 1980, 2008, and 2011. Of course, 1980 and 2008 saw an intense recession in the US economy.

The reason why sentiment is low is that consumers currently see inflation staying high for the foreseeable future. The University of Michigan Inflation reading hit 5.4%, the highest level since the late 1970 and early 1980s.

Additionally, real average hourly earnings for February fell by -2.6%. The eleventh month in a row that average hourly earnings could not keep pace with the rising inflation rate.

Yield Curve Collapse

This dire outlook is leading the yield curve to flatten, with the two-year and 10-year spread contracting to just 25 bps, while the five-year and 30-year spread is breaking down and is currently at 40 bps. The curve's flattening suggests that the bond market is worrying about the increasing threat of the US economy heading towards a recession.

Stocks Take Notice

It isn't just the yield curve that shows the signs of concern. The equity market also is starting to reflect these worries, with sectors related to the consumer getting hit relatively hard in recent weeks. For example, the consumer discretionaries and housing sectors have been hammered since the S&P 500 topped on Jan. 3, with the Consumer Discretionary ETF (XLY) falling 19.7% and PHLX Housing Index (HGX) dropping 16.9%. Those losses are significantly worse than the S&P 500 decline of around 11.4%.

On top of this weak sentiment and destruction in various sectors, higher oil prices and a strong dollar resulting from the war in Ukraine are likely to worsen all of these matters because it will also work to kill global demand. Additionally, a strong dollar will harm multi-national companies' revenue as US good becomes less competitive.

At the end of its all, the Fed will find it hard to raise rates more than one time in 2022. It may have the intention of raising rates dramatically over the year, but given the state of the economy, it seems more likely that the Fed will have to pause before even it gets started.