British luxury carmaker Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCPK:AMGDF) has shown further signs that its business is turning around. Its finances remain challenging, though, and I do not think the risks are worthwhile at the current valuation.

The Business Performance is Improving Strongly

The company released its annual results last month. The headline was very strong showing huge growth in wholesales and revenues, along with a big reduction in losses. On the business side of things, the fourth quarter was only modestly positive, although from a financial perspective it showed very strong performance.

Given the weak baseline of 2020, the improvement in results was not a surprise although it was still good to see it happen and the company deserves substantial credit for that.

The company has set out ambitious goals to turn the business around. Those are “medium-term targets of c.10,000 wholesales, c.£2bn revenue and c.£500m adjusted EBITDA by 2024/25” which it said it was “well on (its) way to achieving”. I don’t think that is accurate; it is definitely heading in the right direction, but that is not the same as being well on its way. 10,000 units a year is far above the company’s proven capability either to produce or sell; it has barely reached half the revenue target so far and just a third of the adjusted EBITDA. So while I do give the company credit for its recent performance, there remains a considerable way to travel to meet its targets over the next three or so years.

Indeed, its guidance for wholesale volumes in the present year is over 6,600 volumes. At the low end of that range, that would be growth versus last year of only 7%. The company needs much stronger average growth than that to go from 6,178 units last year to c. 10,000 by 2024/25.

Balance Sheet Challenges

EBITDA is one thing (that thing being a junk accounting measure) but it excludes some key information when it comes to valuing Aston Martin. In the past couple of years when times were very tough, the company not only had a rights issue which massively diluted shareholders, it also borrowed at high interest rates. Those borrowings and the associated interest continue to make the economics of the business less attractive, in my view.

This year, for example, it expects interest cost to have a c. £170m hit on its income statement and a c. £125m cash impact, assuming current exchange rates. Net debt at the end of last year reached £892m, an increase of 23%. The company paid £117m of net cash interest, slightly less than it forecasts for this year.

This is what I see as a key challenge for the Aston Martin share price in coming years. Even if business continues to improve, the debt will soak up a lot of money in interest and capital repayments. So business improvement will not necessarily translate to an immediate improvement in shareholder value.

The 2023-24 EBITDA target of £500m, if hit, could mean that the debt becomes less of a challenge and indeed it could disappear altogether. But for now, the net debt (£892m at year end) is almost as much as the market cap (£950m). With that hanging over the company, the pressure is on for it to deliver on the business front.

Why the Valuation does Not Attract Me

The Aston Martin share price has fallen 55% over the past year, which in the context of the improving business outlook may seem surprising.

There have been concerns for the share price such as a delay in delivery timelines for some of its very high end models. But I see these as temporary problems. In the long term, I think the questions for the company’s valuation are (1) How successful and sustainable will the business turnaround prove to be, and (2) How much (if any) of the benefit of that will accrue to shareholders?

I think the business may yet turn out to be successful – clearly it is showing positive progress and it has strong assets in the form of the brand, which it has been working hard to burnish as a luxury one. Things could yet go wrong, for example with more production problems as the firm tries to produce more vehicles, but so far the business turnaround is going in a broadly positive direction and I think that could continue.

How much of that accrues to shareholders is a more challenging question The debt remains a significant challenge at least in the short- to medium-term. On top of that, as we have seen, the company is willing to dilute shareholders massively if it needs liquidity (shares today remain at only 8% of their 2018 IPO value, largely due to dilution). That strikes me as a huge risk and alone would put me off investing in Aston Martin. So I wouldn’t invest and see ongoing challenges, but I don’t think it’s clear that the company is overvalued at this point. Accordingly I remain neutral.