Ramaco Hits Another All Time High

AlasdairJames/E+ via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the coal producer Ramaco Resources (METC). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's All Time High list first by the highest Weighted Alpha, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 3/2, the stock gained 5.27%.

METC Price vs Daily Moving Averages ( )

From Seeking Alpha's Overview of Ramaco:

Ramaco Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company serves blast furnace steel mills and coke plants in the United States, as well as international metallurgical coal consumers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

208.97+ Weighted Alpha

304.49% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

7 new highs and up 21.67% in the last year

Relative Strength Index 64.61%

Technical support level at 19.21

Recently traded at 20.05 with a 50-day moving average of 14.73

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $913 million

P/E 20.16

Dividend yield 2.46%

Revenue expected to grow 135.70% this year

Earnings estimated to increase 587.80% this year

Analysts and Investor sentiment

I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock, it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 1 strong buy, 5 buy opinions on the stock

Consensus price target is 18.65 but some analysts have a price target as high as 31.00

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 6 to 3 for the stock to beat the market

2,240 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Materials

Industry

Steel

Ranked in Industry

3 out of 26

Ranked in Sector

9 out of 256

Ranked Overall

49 out of 4433