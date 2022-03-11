Ramaco Hits Another All Time High

Summary

  • 100% technical buy signals.
  • 7 new highs and up 21.67% in the last month.
  • 304.49% gain in the last year.
  • Consensus price target of 18.65 but one analyst has a target of 31.00.

Small Pile of Coal

AlasdairJames/E+ via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the coal producer Ramaco Resources (METC). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's All Time High list first by the highest Weighted Alpha, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 3/2, the stock gained 5.27%.

METC Ramaco Resources

METC Price vs Daily Moving Averages ( )

From Seeking Alpha's Overview of Ramaco:

Ramaco Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company serves blast furnace steel mills and coke plants in the United States, as well as international metallurgical coal consumers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 100% technical buy signals
  • 208.97+ Weighted Alpha
  • 304.49% gain in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 7 new highs and up 21.67% in the last year
  • Relative Strength Index 64.61%
  • Technical support level at 19.21
  • Recently traded at 20.05 with a 50-day moving average of 14.73

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $913 million
  • P/E 20.16
  • Dividend yield 2.46%
  • Revenue expected to grow 135.70% this year
  • Earnings estimated to increase 587.80% this year

Analysts and Investor sentiment

I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock, it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts issued 1 strong buy, 5 buy opinions on the stock
  • Consensus price target is 18.65 but some analysts have a price target as high as 31.00
  • The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 6 to 3 for the stock to beat the market
  • 2,240 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Strong Buy 5.00
Wall Street Buy 4.00
Quant Strong Buy 4.93

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation D C+ D+
Growth A+ A+ B
Profitability B C C-
Momentum A+ A+ A+
Revisions B+ B A+

Quant Ranking

Sector

Materials

Industry

Steel

Ranked in Industry

3 out of 26

Ranked in Sector

9 out of 256

Ranked Overall

49 out of 4433

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in METC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

