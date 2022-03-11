zxvisual/E+ via Getty Images

These are interesting times in the global economy, with many countries already seeing challenges to their post-pandemic recoveries even before the recent spike in oil prices. In Brazil, while sectors like construction have been fairly healthy, GDP is expected to slow from 5% growth in 2021 to 1% to 2% in 2022 and 2023, and industrial output has been shrinking for several months, with the last reading still below pre-pandemic levels.

What’s interesting for an economy is often interesting for its banks, and so too with Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB). Recent trends here have been quite positive, and management has not been shy about guiding for strong growth in 2022, but the market is not buying that outlook right now.

Itau has seldom been my preferred bank in Latin America, but I did like the shares back in March of last year on what I thought were underappreciated recovery prosects. The ADRs have since generated a 25%-plus return, outperforming other Brazilian banks like Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) and Bradesco (BBD), as well as LatAm options like Banco de Chile (BCH), Bancolombia (CIB), Creditcorp (BAP). That performance does carry an asterisk, though, as the local shares haven’t been as strong, falling about 10% and lagging the BOVESPA.

At this point these shares do look undervalued, but I am concerned about the risk of revisions to management and sell-side expectations for the year. Then again, that risk is mitigated by the fact the Street really doesn’t seem to believe in those numbers now anyway.

Can They Hit The Mark?

In the years I’ve followed Itau, I’ve generally felt that management has too often taken an overly optimistic view of its prospects. That said, management’s guidance over the last four non-pandemic years hasn’t been bad with a roughly 50/50 track record of meeting or exceeding initial expectations for the year.

Itau is expecting a good year in 2022. For starters, the bank is expecting strong loan growth, with the 21% year-over-year growth in loans in Brazil seen in the fourth quarter expected to moderate to a still-strong 12% to 15% growth for all of 2022. Bradesco’s outlook isn’t dramatically different, with that bank looking for 10% to 14% growth.

Itau is also leveraged to higher rates, and rates have been heading higher in Brazil as the central bank tries to control inflation. Itau has a lot of exposure to areas like card lending and revolving credit lines where there is not only better rate-sensitivity for Itau, but also increasing end-user demand. With that, management is looking for an impressive 21% to 24% year-over-year increase in net interest income with customers.

Hitting those numbers could prove challenging now, though. That guidance was given before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and I do have some concerns about how that event will impact the global economy in 2022 and 2023 (namely through higher energy prices). On top of that, there were already other challenges in Brazil’s economy like the aforementioned weakness in industrial output and a weaker ag sector due to adverse weather.

I’m likewise not sold on Itau’s ability to hit management’s long-term “sustainable” 20% ROE target. I believe the company will be rebuilding capital for a few years to boost the CET 1 ratio and offset an increase in risk-weighted assets (from loan growth). I also see increasing competition from non-bank fintechs taking away some of Itau’s higher-margin consumer revenue over time.

With that, I think 20% is more likely to be a high-water mark than a year-in/year-out achievable goal. Looking at the bull counter-argument, though, I will note that Itau is investing considerable resources in its own digital capabilities and may well prove that it can “fight fire with fire” and hold off more serious competition in the IT-driven fintech space.

Improving Credit May Be Underrated

One area where I’m not concerned about Itau is at the credit line. While the non-performing loan ratio did tick up year-over-year in the fourth quarter, and there are likely to be more charge-offs in 2022, the formation ratio of NPLs is falling and the bank still has solid reserves relative to bad debts (241% coverage of non-performing loans in the fourth quarter). Likewise, while provisions will likely increase in 2022, I think that has to be viewed in the context of the strong loan growth.

The Opportunities Outside Brazil May Be Underrated

Itau is very much a Brazilian bank, with 85% of its loans in Brazil and 90% of its operating revenue generated there, but I think the market may nevertheless be underestimating some of the growth opportunities outside of Brazil.

Paraguay and Uruguay are small operations in the bigger scheme, but they do generate good returns. In Argentina, Itau is largely focused on corporate lending and treasury, while also investing to create an independent digital bank. Management also continues to invest in Chile and Colombia, with an eye toward achieving better scale.

One area where Itau seems content to sit tight is Mexico, with management saying they’re interested in acquiring Citigroup’s (C) Banamex operations in that country.

The Outlook

My feelings on Itau today are basically that management is running the business well and does have some attractive opportunities for growth, but that macro challenges may be underappreciated right now and may represent the biggest risk to guidance. Still, even when I use what appear to be conservative assumptions relative to management guidance and sell-side averages, the shares end up looking undervalued.

My modeling inputs drive a long-term core earnings growth rate of 7% to 8%. Even with the dividend payout ratio rising significantly over the next decade, I don’t think 20% ROE on a year-to-year basis is likely to be achieved, but the ADRs still look close to 25% undervalued on the returns I do model. Likewise, the shares look more than 15% undervalued on book value even with a ’23 ROE estimate that is close to 150bp below the average sell-side average.

The Bottom Line

Clearly there is a disconnect between what Itau management is projecting for 2022, what sell-side analysts are modeling, and what the market is expecting. While I do think there may be more macro risk here than some of the more bullish projections acknowledge, the shares seem to be discounting a pretty bearish outlook. Once again, while this is not my favorite bank in Latin America, it’s hard for me to argue that the shares shouldn’t be trading higher.