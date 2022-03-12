3 Big Yielders Up To 11.3%

Like big things? The dividend yields in this article are bigger than the biggest coffee cup on Seeking Alpha. Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Get ready for charts, images, and tables because they are better than words. The ratings and outlooks we highlight here come after Scott Kennedy’s weekly updates in the REIT Forum. Your continued feedback is greatly appreciated, so please leave a comment with suggestions.

It’s time to run through a few opportunities that have dropped into our bullish ranges. We’re mentioning a combination of preferred shares and common shares. I’ll start with some preferred shares. This is FAR from a complete list of opportunities in the sector. Merely providing updates on a few opportunities, in no particular order.

Preferred Shares

TWO-B (TWO.PB) warrants a mention. Shares have suffered a substantial decline and the risk/reward profile is much better today than it was months ago. The stripped yield is 8.2%. Shares have call protection until 7/27/2027. After that they begin floating. The spread is 5.352%. That’s not particularly wide, but it’s not terribly narrow either. The appealing aspect is that shares are trading at $23.55 and prior to 7/27/2027 they have the higher fixed-rate which leads to that attractive 8.2% stripped yield. If interest rates are materially higher in 5 years, then the floating rate feature becomes attractive.

MFA-C (MFA.PC) earns a mention as well. It has a similar spread at 5.345%, but the floating rate kicks in earlier (3/31/2025). While MFA-C has a lower stripped yield at 7.3%, that’s hardly a big deal. Shares only trade at $22.35, meaning they have significant upside to call value and the floating rate could easily prove to be a higher dividend. If short-term rates are above 1.155%, it would mean the floating rate calls for a higher dividend. That’s not a particularly high bar to clear.

How about MFA-C vs. MFA-B (MFA.PB)? MFA-B trades at $24.45 and pays out $1.875 per share per year. That leads to a stripped yield of 7.69% (including dividend accrual) or a current yield of 7.67% excluding accrual. MFA-C can’t match that, can it?

Not today, but perhaps when shares switch over to a floating rate. Since investors only need to pay $22.35 to acquire MFA-C, MFA-C would only need to produce $1.7134 per share to match MFA-B’s income. Currently, they only pay $1.6250 on the fixed rate. However, if the short-term rates are above 1.51%, MFA-C’s annual dividend rate would reach $1.7134 to produce the same income as MFA-B. If investors assume rates will be above 1.51%, then MFA-C would be the clear winner. But maybe, like me, you don’t want to be committed to that idea. Maybe rates reach that level and maybe they don’t. Well, the upside to call value plays into the equation then. If MFA Financial (MFA) decides to call MFA-B, they simply pay $25 plus dividend accrual and it’s over. The shareholder gets a moderate capital gain, but the gain would be much smaller than what shareholders of MFA-C would enjoy.

Do I think MFA-C deserves to trade at $25.00? No, I think that would be too high. However, that still leaves plenty of upside from $22.35 while investors collect a pretty nice yield.

A High Risk Choice

Is your risk tolerance through the roof? Because this is a pick for investors comfortable with taking on large amounts of risk. AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) got some pretty bearish ratings from us in the past, but the share price has declined substantially. The intrinsic value in the stock hasn’t changed nearly as much, so the lower price represents a reasonable opportunity for investors willing to take on the higher risk shares. MITT actually had a great year in 2021 as they reported a dramatic increase in book value per share and adjusted book value per share:

MITT

MITT has been transforming their portfolio. They went from a much more complex portfolio to a fairly simple one.

MITT

You may notice that agency RMBS are no longer a major part of the portfolio. The positions still exist, but they're substantially smaller. Instead, MITT is taking on some credit risk with their investments. Several mortgage REITs have performed quite well by taking on credit risk, but it’s worth mentioning that MITT’s management hasn’t been stellar in the past. They’ve produced some poor decisions that resulted in significant decreases in book value per share.

Some investors will say that because of MITT’s past mistakes, they can never be a viable investment. That kind of thinking is fine for investors who know they don’t have the expertise to pick opportunities. However, for investors willing to trade in the shares, a major swing in price-to-book ratios can create an opportunity. MITT’s current price-to-book ratio, estimated at less than .7x (meaning less than $.70 in share price per $1.00 in book value) makes shares much more attractive. In the past year investors have agreed to pay much higher ratios. We might even argue investors paid downright stupid ratios in the not-so-distant past. Now that shareholders are bailing, they’ve created a more attractive opportunity in the stock.

Can I Buy and Hold Forever

MITT’s got a huge dividend yield at 11.3%. How about I buy it, never look at it again, never read your article, and blame you if the price goes down some years in the future? Sounds like a dumb plan.

Many investors go for extremely high yields because they want to generate a high income without managing their portfolio. Unfortunately for them, those stocks are the ones that need the most watching. This is a major reason for so many investors underperforming the index funds over long periods. These investors often claim to be long-term investors, yet they make their decision based on the current dividend yield. That’s not long-term analysis. That’s just looking at the last dividend the board of directors declared and then quitting research and feeling smug.

The appeal for MITT is the extremely low price-to-book ratio. If that ratio recovers to a moderate range (without book value getting trashed), it would represent a return greater than 10%. Why wouldn’t we predict that shares recover all the way to book value? With a price-to-book ratio under .7x, recovering to trade near BV could represent around 50% upside! Clearly, that’s a better article. Right? Not really, because then I’d be suggesting investors sit in shares for much too long. While a discount greater than 30% is very nice, a discount of 5% wouldn’t be nice at all. Who wants to buy at that point? A few bad investors who don’t understand the importance of getting a large margin of safety.

If you want to buy and hold forever, you can stop looking for double-digit yields and go buy some high-quality REITs that provide some steady dividend growth. For the buy-and-hold crowd, stocks like Realty Income (O) are a much better choice. Those investors can close their eyes, ignore the stock price fluctuations, and count their dividend as income. Nice and easy. Plenty of opportunities like that, but they don’t yield over 10%.

I’ve got plenty of other equity REIT choices as well for investors who want a long-term position to hold and generate some income. Will O trade above the market value of their assets? Absolutely. They often do. Has that been a bad deal for investors? Sure, if you use short term periods. If you look at returns measuring several years, then investors have paid above net asset value for Realty Income and still done well.

Perhaps you only want to check on your position once every several months but still want to get a yield above 6% or even above 7%? Try the preferred shares I keep bringing up in these series. Plenty of great choices there to get a higher yield into the portfolio if you want to see a higher weighted-average yield for the portfolio. My preference is to mix these types of investments. I want some buy-and-hold positions in equity REITs. I want some positions in preferred shares where I can either trade based on relative values or simply hold them for a solid amount of income. Then I want some opportunities to trade in and out of the higher yielding securities to take advantage of the occasional absurd valuations.

The rest of the charts in this article may be self-explanatory to some investors. However, if you’d like to know more about them you’re encouraged to see our notes for the series.

Stock Table

We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.

We’re including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:

Type of REIT or BDC Residential Agency Residential Hybrid Residential Originator and Servicer Commercial BDC AGNC CIM PMT BXMT MAIN NLY EFC NRZ GPMT TSLX DX NYMT WMC NEWT ORC MFA RC ARCC ARR MITT GAIN CHMI GBDC TWO SLRC IVR ORCC AAIC TCPC EARN PFLT OCSL AINV FSK PSEC

Let the images begin!

Residential Mortgage REIT Charts

Source: The REIT Forum

Source: The REIT Forum

Commercial Mortgage REIT Charts

Source: The REIT Forum

BDC Charts

Source: The REIT Forum

Q4 2021 Charts

Several of these companies have not reported Q4 2021 values yet. If they have not reported, or reported very recently, they will not have a bar in the following charts:

Source: The REIT Forum

I should have EARN and MAIN added for the next article.

Preferred Share Charts

Source: The REIT Forum

Preferred Share Data

Beyond the charts, we’re also providing our readers with access to several other metrics for the preferred shares.

After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we're still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don’t have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We’ve included the links in the table below.

To better organize the table, we needed to abbreviate column names as follows:

Price = Recent Share Price - Shown in Charts

BoF = Bond or FTF (Fixed-to-Floating)

S-Yield = Stripped Yield - Shown in Charts

Coupon = Initial Fixed-Rate Coupon

FYoP = Floating Yield on Price - Shown in Charts

NCD = Next Call Date (the soonest shares could be called)

Note: For all FTF issues, the floating rate would start on NCD.

WCC = Worst Cash to Call (lowest net cash return possible from a call)

QO Link = Link to Quantum Online Page

Second Batch:

Strategy

Our goal is to maximize total returns. We achieve those most effectively by including “trading” strategies. We regularly trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares and BDCs because:

Prices are inefficient. Long-term, share prices generally revolve around book value. Short-term, price-to-book ratios can deviate materially. Book value isn’t the only step in analysis, but it is the cornerstone.

We also allocate to preferred shares and equity REITs. We encourage buy-and-hold investors to consider using more preferred shares and equity REITs.

Performance

We compare our performance against four ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:

The REIT Forum

Source: The REIT Forum

The four ETFs we use for comparison are:

Ticker Exposure MORT One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs PFF One of the largest preferred share ETFs VNQ Largest equity REIT ETF KBWY The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.

When investors think it isn’t possible to earn solid returns in preferred shares or mortgage REITs, we politely disagree. The sector has plenty of opportunities, but investors still need to be wary of the risks. We can’t simply reach for yield and hope for the best. When it comes to common shares, we need to be even more vigilant to protect our principal by regularly watching prices and updating estimates for book value and price targets.

Ratings: