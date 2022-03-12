Ford Vs. Tesla Stock: Which Is The Better Buy?

Дмитрий Ларичев/iStock via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Many automobile stocks have come under pressure in recent weeks. A combination of macro worries (Fed hiking, looming recession), spiking commodity prices, and ongoing supply chain disruptions have caused Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Ford (NYSE:F), among others, to retreat from their highs. Both of these companies are ambitious when it comes to the electric vehicle industry that continues to grow rapidly around the globe. Their strategies and stocks are very different from each other, however, which is why we'll pitch them against each other to see what stock might be better for what type of investor.

TSLA Stock Key Metrics

Tesla, Inc. is the leading electronic vehicles player in the world, with around 940,000 vehicles sold last year. That's ahead of BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), although BYD experienced the fastest growth rate among these three last year.

Tesla's focus on electric vehicles and its relatively small model lineup, with most of its vehicles being either 3s or Ys, allows the company to generate above-average margins compared to many other players in its industry. That is a key advantage and explains why Tesla is quite profitable despite selling fewer than 1 million vehicles a year. During 2021, Tesla has generated a net profit of $6 billion, although free cash flows were considerably weaker, at around $3 billion. Still, positive free cash flows, although partially made possible by share issuance, allows the company to improve its balance sheet and invest in capacity expansion easily. Other EV pureplays do not generate similar free cash flows, which is why they have to be more careful when it comes to deciding about where and when to invest in new plants, R&D, etc.

Ford Stock Key Metrics

Ford Motor Company was more profitable than Tesla in 2021, with net profits of $17 billion (General Motors (GM) was more profitable than both TSLA and F). This number was distorted by one-time items, however. The Rivian (RIVN) IPO in late 2021 resulted in the recording of a one-time gain. Following Rivian's share price decline in early 2022, it is likely that Ford will record a one-time loss related to its equity stake in Rivian this year.

Ford has sold about 3.9 million vehicles last year, roughly four times as many as Tesla. Due to a lower average selling price, Ford's revenue was around 2.5x higher than that of Tesla, at $136 billion versus around $55 billion.

Ford's broader model line-up and its lacking focus on the premium segment explain why its margins are weaker than those of Tesla. Of course, the fact that Ford's workers are unionized, unlike those of Tesla, and Ford's dealership model play a role in Ford's lower margins as well. Despite its weaker average margins, Ford was able to generate highly attractive free cash flows of $10 billion last year -- more than three times as much as Tesla. The fact that Ford is not investing in new capacity at a similar rate as Tesla plays a role in its stronger free cash generation.

Is Ford More Profitable Than Tesla?

As shown above, Ford generated considerably higher net profits than Tesla in 2021, but that comparison was distorted by one-time items. We can look at current estimates for this year's profits in order to gauge what the near-term outlook is for the profitability of these two American automobile companies:

Tesla is forecasted to generate EBITDA of $20 billion, versus $16 billion for Ford, making Tesla the more profitable one if analysts are correct. Looking at net profits, we see that Ford is forecasted to earn $8 billion this year ($2.04 per share * 4 billion shares), whereas the respective estimate for Tesla stands at $10.5 billion.

In short, it thus looks like Tesla will be the more profitable one this year. Due to Tesla's large dependence on the Chinese market, macro issues in China could negate that, however. A potentially escalating conflict between Taiwan and China, for example, would likely have a larger impact on Tesla compared to Ford. Ford generates most of its profits in its home market, which insulates the company versus macro troubles brewing abroad -- although Ford would still feel an impact due to supply chain issues etc.

What Are The Biggest Differences Between Ford And Tesla?

The key differentiator naturally is that Tesla is an EV pure-play, whereas Ford is an ICE-focused automobile company. Apart from that, there are also important differences when it comes to the companies' respective EV strategies, however.

Tesla started with high-end vehicles and moved into higher-volume vehicles after that. Its 3 and Y are still not bargain products, however, as the Y still sells for around $60,000. Tesla is not pursuing many different vehicles. Instead, it seems to be quite happy with its two volume vehicles (3/Y) and its two high-end vehicles (S/X). This seems to be a reasonable strategy for EV pureplays, as Lucid (LCID) is following a similar approach -- get out a high-end first, then follow it up with an SUV, and then a lower-priced, higher-volume model.

Thanks to its vast experience in manufacturing vehicles and managing global supply chains, Ford is able to follow a different strategy. It didn't have to start with a low-volume, high-priced vehicle such as the S. Instead, it is able to introduce a range of vehicles in a relatively short period of time, at different price points. The Mustang Mach-E was the first really successful vehicle from Ford, being the US' second-best-selling electric SUV, trailing Tesla's Y.

Ford's upcoming F-150 Lightning will be one of the first mass-produced electric trucks and will beat the Tesla Cybertruck to the market. Ford's established relations with truck users across the country, and its expertise in building trucks are key advantages in this segment. Tesla, which is primarily not seen as a work-vehicle producer, and which does not have meaningful expertise in truck production, seems to have more issues in bringing its electric truck to the market. More than 200,000 F-150 Lightning trucks have been ordered already, which gives Ford a huge backlog.

For reference, the Rivian R1T has received around 70,000 preorders (including the R1S) -- and yet, Rivian is valued at around $40 billion. Ford, with three times the preorders for the Lightning alone, plus other EV models, plus a highly profitable ICE business, is valued at just $60 billion. To me, this indicates that Ford's EV business is underappreciated today.

Ford's management apparently came to the same conclusion, which is why the company recently showcased plans for restructuring the company into distinct businesses. The reasoning makes sense to me. As a legacy auto company, Ford isn't really getting credit for its EV business yet. Most investors see it as an ICE company still. When Ford splits its business into two strategically independent units, one for its ICE business and one for its EV business, the value proposition may become clearer, especially once the EV business shows strong sales numbers and improving profitability. After all, Ford has highly ambitious plans about becoming one of the top EV players in the world, aiming for second place. I do not believe that this is likely, as I see Volkswagen and BYD as stronger contenders for that relative to Ford. Still, Ford clearly has a good chance of becoming one of the largest EV players as long as the company continues to execute well in the EV space. Its Mach E seems to be a high-quality vehicle, Ford isn't having the problems GM has had in the EV space, and its brand is strong -- especially in the electric truck space that should be advantageous.

Tesla will most likely continue to remain the EV king this year, although growth will likely continue to slow down. Analysts are currently predicting revenue growth of around 50% this year, and of about 25% in 2023. That's still quite strong for an automobile company, but it nevertheless represents a decline versus Tesla's growth rate last year. With future growth projects such as the Roadster 2, Tesla Semi, Cybertruck, etc. still not ready to go, it seems questionable how much growth Tesla will be able to get from its somewhat stale model lineup in the coming years. Strong market growth for the EV space as a whole is an advantage for Tesla, of course. Especially since the company has had fewer supply chain issues than most automobile companies. If market demand for EVs remains strong and if other manufacturers continue to experience supply chain issues, Tesla undoubtedly will have a strong 2022. But the law of large numbers still dictates that growth will not be maintained at 2021 levels forever.

Are Tesla And Ford Good Long-Term Investments?

The automobile industry has always been cyclical, capital-intense, and never provided especially high margins, except for luxury manufacturers such as Ferrari (RACE). On top of that, high dependence on expensive commodities, including Aluminum, Copper, Nickel, and Lithium makes the industry vulnerable to inflation or supply shortages of key commodities. This is, in general, an argument against all kinds of automobile companies -- whether they are EV pureplays, legacy ICE businesses, or something in between.

Is TSLA Or F Stock A Better Buy?

I thus do believe that neither Ford nor Tesla are classic buy-and-hold forever stocks, and that also holds true for other automobile companies. That being said, at the right price, they could still be worthy of investment.

Today, Tesla is valued at more than 270x its trailing free cash flow. That translates into an abysmally low free cash flow yield of 0.3%. Ford trades at 7x last year's free cash flow, which makes for a 14%+ free cash flow yield.

Looking at the forward earnings multiples, Ford trades at 8x net profits, while Tesla's valuation is 10x as high. The discrepancy is not as outrageous as the variance between the two companies' FCF multiple. But still, Tesla trades at a 900% premium compared to Ford. I do believe that Tesla absolutely should trade at a premium compared to Ford, due to stronger forecasted growth in 2022 and its proven ability to manufacture EVs profitably at scale. But Tesla is still an automobile company, and buying automobile companies at a 0.3% yield or at an 80x earnings multiple does not seem like a good idea to me. Ford looks like the better value here.

Tesla has declined meaningfully from last year's highs, but is still overvalued, I believe. Ford is a better value, but due to uncertainties around global supply chains due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and due to fears about a recession (caused by rising rates, inflation, and war), Ford could still see its shares decline further in the current environment. At 8x forward profits, Ford is not expensive, but if markets remain in risk-off mode, shares could fall further, which is why I'm neutral for now.