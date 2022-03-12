shapecharge/iStock via Getty Images

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on Mar. 5

Welcome to another installment of our BDC Market Weekly Review where we discuss market activity in the Business Development Company sector from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market.

We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving the market or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the first week of March.

Be sure to check out our other Weeklies - covering the CEF as well as the preferreds/baby bond markets for perspectives across the broader income space. Also, have a look at our primer of the BDC sector with a focus on how it compares to credit CEFs.

Market Action

The BDC sector put in a decent week at around a 1% gain despite headwinds from other risky assets - the S&P 500 was down a bit more than 1% on the week.

Systematic Income

BDCs continue to defy weakness in the broader equity market as the chart below shows. In our view this is supported by two factors - the rise in short-term rates earlier in the year as well as the recent hand-off to strong Q4 earnings which have further fueled performance.

Systematic Income

BDC is part of only two sectors that remain in the green year-to-date - MLPs being the other obvious one.

Systematic Income

Market Themes

A common way in which investors decide on their BDC allocations is, in part, through an analysis of historical performance of various companies in the sector with the key question being - how much value have managers delivered to investors over time?

This is obvious however gauging BDC performance can be surprisingly difficult. This is why most investors rely instead on proxies of underlying performance. These proxies include total price returns, NAV changes, dividend changes and others. All of these metrics are useful; however, they don't really get to the heart of the matter which is the historic ability of a given BDC to generate returns on investor capital.

Let's go through these proxies to show how they are not always up to the task.

Total price returns (i.e. including dividends) and net price returns (i.e. excluding dividends) tend to be very common gauges of BDC performance. The trouble with these is that they are mostly driven by valuation since valuation tends to be the most volatile component of price returns. The chart below shows disaggregated total price returns for Q4 with red bars showing the impact of valuation changes on total returns.

Systematic Income

Another problem with valuations is that they tend to be mean-reverting. The chart below shows the quarterly valuation figure for the Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) whose valuation is not unusually volatile but has tended to move in a 30% valuation range (85% - 115%) most of the time outside of exceptional periods. This means the "best" BDC can often be the "worst" the following month or quarter.

Systematic Income

The dividend trajectory is a useful indicator but they are far from the entire story. BDCs have different dividend policies - some distribute right around 100% of NII while others have very high regular dividend coverage levels and then push spillover income and realized gains into large specials at the end of the year.

Many analysts like to show net NAV returns which exclude the impact of dividends. However, as most admit, this is a flawed metric as it totally ignores dividends and doesn't account for the impact of large specials.

Our own focus has been on total NAV returns which include the impact of dividends and, in our view, are the best gauge of the manager's ability to deliver value to investors, particularly if viewed from a through-the-cycle lens. However, even total NAV returns don't give us the whole picture for the simple reason that investors don't actually earn total NAV returns on their capital since they buy the stock at its prevailing market price which can be below or above the NAV.

Where this becomes relevant and how it differs from total NAV return has to do with what happens to the dividend. Specifically, the dividend of a company that trades at a sub-100% valuation is, effectively, enhanced by the valuation and vice-versa. For example, a company with a $1.60 annual dividend on its $20 NAV - equivalent to an 8% yield on NAV - will see its yield on price reduced to 6.4% if it trades at a 125% valuation i.e. the $1.60 annual dividend on a price of $25 is 6.4%. This 20% reduction in the yield is the tax levied by its above-100% valuation. Obviously, there are often very good reasons to hold BDCs that trade at premiums but it's always a good idea to gauge the impact of the valuation on its yield as well. The question is - at which point is the valuation tax too high for what the company can actually deliver sustainably. Or alternatively, when does the valuation seem too low i.e. when is the benefit from the additional dividend boost provide a sufficient margin of safety for the BDC's potential risks?

This is why we like to combine the historical total NAV return with the stock's valuation (along with a dozen other metrics) as a better gauge of the company's ability to continue to deliver attractive returns on investor capital in the future.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Apart from optically comparing total NAV returns and valuation, another way to gauge a given company's return is to simply strip out the impact of valuation on price returns. Again, it's not that valuation is irrelevant. Rather, valuation is the most volatile driver of returns and is arguably the one performance driver that is least under either management or investor control., at least on a quarterly basis. And because it is typically volatile and mean-reverting it adds a lot of noise to returns.

The second, perhaps more important, reason this is helpful is for investors to be able to compare and anticipate potential returns on their capital going forward outside of the impact of valuation.

We do this by focusing on the three other sources of returns:

NAV changes Dividends on NAV Dividend adjustment due to the current valuation

The first two drivers of returns are very familiar. The third driver is simply the positive or negative dividend adjustment due to the impact of valuation i.e. a dividend "boost" for valuation below 100% and a dividend "tax" for valuation above 100%.

The chart below shows what this looks like for the TCG BDC (CGBD) which has tended to trade at a sub-100% valuation. This positive dividend adjustment in this case is shown in yellow bars and called "DIV Valn" in the legend.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Specifically, the company's typically sub-100% valuation has added between 0.4% and 1.2% to the company's quarterly returns. This may not sound like much but it's close to 3% annualized.

If we check how this compares to the broader sector we see that the company has generated above-sector returns in the post-COVID period, helped by this dividend boost from the sub-100% valuation.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

The key takeaway here is that while valuation is an important it can add more noise than signal to BDC return analysis. By stripping it out from historical price returns, investors can get a cleaner signal of the value delivered by the company to investors over a given period.

Market Commentary

Q4 results continue to dominate BDC news. Below we highlight some of the commentary we discussed throughout the week on the service.

New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC) NAV rose by 1.7% in Q4 while NII fell about 2.5% though the rounded figures are both $0.31 for Q3 and Q4. NMFC has a fee waiver in place which caps the fee at 1.25% vs. 1.75% - this has been extended to the end of 2023. Q4 total NAV return was above the sector average – a general trend for NMFC.

Net new investments were strong which pushed leverage a bit higher.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Non-accruals ticked lower – now sub-1% on a fair-value basis and portfolio ratings improved as well. The company has outperformed the broader sector in total NAV terms in 5 of the last 7 quarters.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Current valuation stands at 101% (about 7% below the average valuation and in line with the median) while 3Y and 5Y total NAV returns are above the average. NMFC remains attractive in our view at this level and we would considering adding at a sub-96% valuation or below $13. NMFC remains in our High Income Portfolio.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (HRZN) reported Q4 results. NII fell slightly from its Q3 level and the NAV fell a bit less than 1%. HRZN has underperformed the sector in 6 of the last 7 quarters.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Its 5Y total NAV return is below the median so it’s curious why HRZN remains one of the higher-valuation BDCs. The stock has delivered a -9% total return over the last 3 months but still remains at a very high 131% valuation.

What’s also peculiar is that the stock’s valuation used to trade more in line with the sector average i.e. much lower.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

This kind of lagged dynamic where valuation remains below the sector-average while the BDC outperforms but then moves higher just as performance trails off is not uncommon in the sector and one that investors ought to be mindful of to make sure they are not paying a premium for historic outperformance that is no longer happening.

The Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS) had a monster quarter with a 9% rise in the NAV. In January we suggested that because equity markets finished Q4 on a pretty strong footing the then FDUS valuation range of 95-100% was likely understated and it offered value at that level.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

FDUS has more of an equity-focus with 23.5% allocated to equity and warrants. It has ended up with an increasingly barbell portfolio where both first-lien and equity allocations have been growing over time. First-lien has grown to 50% from 14% at the end of 2019 and the equity allocation has grown to 24% from about 10% at cost.

The company has a long-term target of a 10% equity allocation so it is very likely going to be reallocating its equity asset appreciation to income-producing assets which would further increase NII. One knock-on impact of this rebalancing, however, is that FDUS will be entitled to a capital gains incentive fee on realized gains which can shave off 2-4% off the NAV.

The net income picture was a mix as the following chart shows.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Total investment income rose about 13% QoQ however because there was a big accrual of unrealized capital gains incentive fees, NII (blue bars above) fell by about 50% QoQ. Unrealized capital gain incentive fees have to be accrued but they only have to be paid to FDUS if they are realized. FDUS deals with this by also providing Adjusted NII which came in 23% higher QoQ (red bars above) however that’s not a perfect metric because those some of those unrealized capital gains fees could be paid out if they are realized.

The other key question, given its high equity allocation, is what’s going to happen to the NAV if stocks finish Q1 lower – SPX is about 10% lower YTD. The answer is - not clear. There are, of course, other drivers of NAV and the private equity allocation doesn’t move 1:1 with public stocks but there is clearly some carry-over so weaker public equity prices could be a tailwind for FDUS. After the NAV release, the price rose quickly and valuation moved back to 100%. At a valuation of around 95% or at a price of $19 or below - which gives a bit of margin of safety for lower public equity prices - the stock is attractive to add. FDUS remains part of the High Income Portfolio.

Stance and Takeaways

Overall we are pleased with our BDC allocations year to date. Out of our six total holdings we hold two of the top 3 year-to-date performers and 4 of the top 8 performers. Our worst-performing BDC is flat year-to-date. However because we tend to tilt towards lower and middle-ground valuation BDCs, their performance on investors capital is actually higher than implied by their total NAV returns as discussed in the Themes section above.

The continued rise in energy prices and persistence of inflation suggests that the Fed will begin and continue to hike at a fast pace even if Fed Chair Powell recently ruled out a 0.5% hike for March. The risk is that a further fallout in equity prices may slow the Fed's hiking path (leading to lower NII uplift as discussed last week) while the seasonality in prepayment fees and a cooler appetite for exit events like M&A and IPOs causes BDC income levels to move lower for the next couple of quarters with equity weakness also creating a drag on NAVs. If this happens, investors may be able to acquire sound portfolios at lower prices than they are today. This is why, in our view, it makes sense to maintain some drier-powder in portfolios despite the "back up the truck" commentary coming from some corners.