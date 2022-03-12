Dana Pleasant/Getty Images Entertainment

Structural and cyclical change

One of the biggest problems we have as investors is in distinguishing between cyclical change and structural. A company can do well simply because the market is moving its way, but this will then reverse at some point. Or perhaps there's some real and large change going on in the world and the company is riding that wave?

My contention about Boohoo (OTC:BHHOF) (OTCPK:BHOOY) has long been that this is a structural change in the marketplace. But one subject to a certain set of cyclical factors. Thus, if we can buy when the cycle is against then we can ride that structural change.

OK, well, that's more difficult than just writing it out like that.

Structural change

We do all know that online retail is eating the shopping world. I know the numbers for the UK better than the US but online has been taking 1 and 2% of the total retail market per year for at least the past decade. Clearly, lockdown and COVID accelerated that (from around 15% to 27%) and that leap is falling back. But it's not going back to what it was.

It's also true that certain markets are more amenable to such eating than others. Amazon started with books as it was an obvious product. CDs were next and we can all think of markets that have near entirely moved online. We can also think of ones that are trying hard but which may or may not work - mattresses is my favourite example there.

It was long thought that fashion wouldn't work online. Partly because a significant set of fashion buyers think - however absurdly - that shopping is a social experience rather than a chore (have you noted that I am male?). Boohoo and others are clear evidence that this wasn't true.

By avoiding expensive retail locations, also the costs of having to stock them, varied online retailers were able to take that youth fast fashion market by storm. As an economist (I'm not really, rather someone who writes about economics) looking back this shouldn't be all that much of a surprise. Clothes are, to the young (ie, those in the mating game) a form of social display and that's a hugely powerful human force. So, provide the young with a cheap way to do what humans have been doing ever since clothing was invented and you might well be on to a winner.

I think the structural change to online fast fashion is here to stay.

Of course, individual companies can fail

The above is not exactly a novel analysis and many people have tried moving into this market. What I like about Boohoo is that they seem to be getting it right.

Well, OK, right except that there have been cyclical problems. Which I've written about here over the years. Back in 2020 there was an attack on Boohoo over its subcontractors possibly using labour paid less than the minimum wage. This caused a swoon in the share price which I said buy into. I also called the profit take correctly. There was another set of press speculation at which point I said buy. Which worked again.

That is, there's a series of cyclical changes in the Boohoo price which disguise what I think is the structural change going on in the marketplace as a whole.

So, today

Boohoo has had significant problems in this past year. Returns have been rising. There have been problems with delivering to US customers (with no US warehouse, that was a problem). There's been the fall back in online sales as physical retail reopens. Myself I think these are all cyclical issues which disguise the underlying strength of the business.

The latest information release

Boohoo has made a trading update to the London Stock Exchange. The detailed message is simply that year end results are going to be around what the market expectation was. That's down on what expectations were some months back, but better than the market possibly expected. For the shares have risen 20% on the back of this release.

My view

I realize this is a bit sketchy but then my analysis is a matter of feeling here. I agree, there have been cyclical problems for Boohoo, as there have been before. I think these are past. Therefore the structural factor of being a market leader as the youth market continues to gasp for online fast fashion will, I think, come back to being the price determinant for Boohoo.

In short, I think it's another time to climb aboard the Boohoo train.

The investor view

I agree, this is sketchy. It's far more about belief than it is detailed analysis of the markets under discussion and so on. And yet, that belief in the underlying strength sometimes clouded by cyclical factors has worked twice so far.

My recommendation is long a modest amount of Boohoo. The next major information point is the annual accounts on May 4, at which point we'll undoubtedly get an update on this period's trading as well.