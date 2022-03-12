glegorly/iStock via Getty Images

Earnings of BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:BANF) will likely dip this year because of provisioning normalization. On the other hand, economic strength in Oklahoma will likely drive loan growth, which will support the bottom line. Further, both the loan and deposit mixes are well-positioned for an interest rate hike. Overall, I'm expecting BancFirst to report earnings of $4.03 per share in 2022, down 20% year-over-year. The year-end target price is above the current market price. Therefore, I'm adopting a hold rating on BancFirst Corporation.

Last Quarter’s Loan Growth Momentum Likely to Continue

After five consecutive quarters of decline, the loan portfolio finally turned around in the last quarter of 2021. Loans grew by a decent 2.6% by the end of December 2021 from the end of September 2021. Part of the decline in the first nine months of last year was attributable to the forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans. As mentioned in the earnings release, PPP loans declined from $652.7 million at the end of December 2020 to $80.4 million at the end of December 2021. As the remaining PPP loans outstanding make up just 1.3% of total loans, their forgiveness will have a limited impact on the total loan portfolio size.

Further, the economic recovery bodes well for credit demand. BancFirst Corporation operates in Oklahoma through its subsidiary, BancFirst, and in Dallas, TX, through Pegasus Bank. Oklahoma is doing much better than other states, as depicted by the unemployment rate. Therefore, I'm expecting the loan growth momentum reached in the last quarter to continue through 2022.

Data by YCharts

BancFirst Corporation’s loan growth before the pandemic ranged from mid-single-digits to low-double-digits. I believe the company can easily achieve mid-single-digit growth again in 2022. Overall, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 6% by the end of 2022 from the end of 2021. Due to the sharp loan decline through the first nine months of 2021, the end-of-period growth estimate implies that the average loan balance in 2022 will be only 2% higher than the average balance for 2021. Meanwhile, deposits and other balance sheet items will likely grow in tandem with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Financial Position Net Loans 4,670 4,925 5,608 6,303 6,086 6,459 Growth of Net Loans 7.3% 5.4% 13.9% 12.4% (3.5)% 6.1% Other Earning Assets 2,019 1,976 2,150 1,945 2,381 2,478 Deposits 6,415 6,605 7,484 8,065 8,092 8,588 Total Liabilities 6,478 6,671 7,561 8,144 8,234 8,734 Common equity 776 903 1,005 1,068 1,172 1,248 Book Value Per Share ($) 23.8 27.0 30.2 32.2 35.3 37.5 Tangible BVPS ($) 21.8 24.1 25.0 27.1 30.3 32.4 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

Loan and Deposit Mixes to Ensure that the Rising Interest-Rate Environment Translates into Topline Growth

I'm expecting three federal funds rate hikes this year starting in March, for a total of 75 basis points. BancFirst’s loan portfolio is well-positioned to quickly benefit from any increases in the interest rate. Around 44% of BancFirst’s loans have adjustable rates, as mentioned in the 10-K filing. Further, around 12.7% of total loans are fixed-rate loans that will mature in 2022. Therefore, a majority of the loan portfolio will re-price soon after a rate hike.

The liability side is also well-positioned for a rate hike as non-interest-bearing deposits made up a remarkable 46% of total deposits at the end of 2021. These non-interest-bearing deposits will ensure that the average deposit cost remains upward sticky in a rising interest-rate environment.

BancFirst let a substantial amount of deposits runoff during the fourth quarter of 2021, which led to a significant decline in the excess cash on hand. Nevertheless, the cash is still higher than usual, which allows BancFirst to swiftly deploy the excess cash into higher-yielding assets once the federal funds rate is increased. The following chart shows the trend of the biggest cash component, i.e. interest-bearing deposits with other banks.

SEC Filings

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the average margin in 2022 to be around 28 basis points higher than the average margin for 2021. This estimate is higher than what I expected in my last report on BancFirst. I have revised upward my estimate because economic data released after the issuance of my last report on BANF has made my stance on interest rates more hawkish than before.

Provision Normalization to Drag Earnings

BancFirst reversed a large part of its previous provisioning in the second quarter of last year. Since then, the provisioning has been close to zero. This trend shows that BancFirst has completed its reserve releases and is comfortable with the current level of allowances. As mentioned in the earnings release, allowances made up 1.36% of total loans, while nonaccrual loans made up 0.34% of total loans at the end of December 2021.

Additions to the loan portfolio will likely be the chief driver of provision expense this year. Overall, I'm expecting the provision expense to return to a normal level in 2022. I'm expecting the provision expense to make up around 0.14% of total loans this year, which is the same as the average provision-expense-to-total-loan ratio from 2017 to 2019.

Expecting Earnings to Dip to $4.03 per Share

The provisioning normalization will likely be the chief contributor to an earnings dip this year. Further, the non-interest income will likely decline on the back of lower mortgage banking income. Mortgage refinancing activity will slow down to a more normal level this year as higher interest rates will discourage refinancing of loans.

On the other hand, mid-single-digit loan growth and margin expansion will likely support the bottom line. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $4.03 per share in 2022, down 20% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Income Statement Net interest income 227 260 282 307 316 318 Provision for loan losses 9 4 8 63 (9) 9 Non-interest income 118 125 137 137 170 146 Non-interest expense 200 222 241 258 286 286 Net income - Common Sh. 86 126 135 100 168 134 EPS - Diluted ($) 2.65 3.76 4.05 3.00 5.03 4.03 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

Compared to the estimates given in my last report on BancFirst, I have slightly increased my earnings estimate because I have tweaked up my margin estimate and tweaked down my non-interest expense estimate.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the timing of an interest rate hike. The Russia-Ukraine war also bears monitoring.

Current Market Price Above the Year-Ahead Target Price

BancFirst is offering a dividend yield of 1.8% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.36 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 36% for 2022, which is in line with the five-year average of 35%. Therefore, I’m not expecting any change in the dividend level for the remainder of this year.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value BancFirst. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 2.15x in the past, as shown below.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 21.8 24.1 25.0 27.1 30.3 Average Market Price ($) 50.2 57.9 56.0 45.5 64.5 Historical P/TB 2.30x 2.40x 2.24x 1.68x 2.13x 2.15x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $32.4 gives a target price of $69.7 for the end of 2022. This price target implies an 11.0% downside from the March 11 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.95x 2.05x 2.15x 2.25x 2.35x TBVPS - Dec 2022 ($) 32.4 32.4 32.4 32.4 32.4 Target Price ($) 63.3 66.5 69.7 73.0 76.2 Market Price ($) 78.3 78.3 78.3 78.3 78.3 Upside/(Downside) (19.2)% (15.1)% (11.0)% (6.8)% (2.7)% Source: Author's Estimates

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 15.2x in the past, as shown below.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 Average Earnings per Share ($) 2.7 3.8 4.0 3.0 5.0 Average Market Price ($) 50.2 57.9 56.0 45.5 64.5 Historical P/E 18.9x 15.4x 13.8x 15.2x 12.8x 15.2x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $4.03 gives a target price of $61.3 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 21.7% downside from the March 11 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 13.2x 14.2x 15.2x 16.2x 17.2x EPS 2022 ($) 4.03 4.03 4.03 4.03 4.03 Target Price ($) 53.3 57.3 61.3 65.4 69.4 Market Price ($) 78.3 78.3 78.3 78.3 78.3 Upside/(Downside) (32.0)% (26.8)% (21.7)% (16.5)% (11.4)% Source: Author's Estimates

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $65.5, which implies a 16.3% downside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of negative 14.5%. Hence, I’m adopting a hold rating on BancFirst Corporation.