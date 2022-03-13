400tmax/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The first three months of 2022 have been an interesting time to be invested in stocks. I'm glad that we have seen some of the froth come out of certain sectors of the market, but I think we still have a long way to go. I have been fairly cautious to start the year, but there are still certain stocks that I find interesting. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is one of those stocks. I have been selling off most of big tech holdings at the end of 2021 into early 2022, but I plan to hold onto my Amazon shares for a long time.

I read and listen to several different sources on investments and economics, but I think that we are going to continue to see significant inflation, supply chain issues, and several other problems with our economy. I know everyone has noticed gas prices, food prices, and rents soaring in real terms. I'm not interested in using the CPI (which is still high even though it is manipulated) because we are seeing real inflation in the double-digit range.

When it comes to things in the consumer discretionary sector (XLY), I think Amazon is in a unique position. If we go into a recession, will people still be purchasing Tesla (TSLA) electric vehicles? Are Lowe's (LOW) and Home Depot (HD) going to see continued growth if we see a slowdown in new building and remodel activity? Will people still spend $8 on a coffee from Starbucks (SBUX)? Maybe, but I think that Amazon is a unique value proposition for its customers and will be able to retain its Prime members in pretty much any economy.

Investment Thesis

Amazon stands out among the large tech companies for a couple reasons. I like the diversified business segments in attractive areas, from the dominant ecommerce platform in North America, to a streaming segment that rivals Netflix (NFLX), and the crown jewel of Amazon Web Services. The second reason is a valuation that is still reasonable in my opinion. I plan to hold my shares for a long time because I think that Amazon is an impressive company that has a history and culture of innovation. I won't prognosticate on the short-term direction of the share price, but I think that long-term investors who prefer to own individual stocks should own a little bit of Amazon.

A 20:1 Split

I'll be perfectly honest in saying that I don't care what the share price is on any of my stocks. I'm more focused on the market cap and the valuation of the business, but I can understand arguments on both sides of the stock split argument. More liquidity, easier access to options trading, and making things easier for employees and their stock options makes sense. It doesn't actually change the value of the business though, even if the stock split announcement sent shares up more than 10% after hours on the day it was announced. Some have speculated that the company will be up for inclusion in the Dow (DJI) index after the split. I wouldn't be surprised if the company is included shortly after the split is completed.

The Company

Amazon is the dominant ecommerce company in North America. Over the last two decades, they expanded from being an online bookstore to so much more. They now account for over 40% of ecommerce sales in the US. This is an impressive moat around the business, and they have spent huge sums of money to build the necessary infrastructure to support the ecommerce segment. To be fair, the margins on this segment aren't huge, but the ecommerce segment is the primary reason that people pay for Prime memberships. I know that many people order stuff on a weekly basis from Amazon, and the two-day delivery allows members to order anything from books to big ticket items like a TV on a regular basis.

Personally, I'm hooked on the Vikings series on Prime Video right now, but there are plenty of other movies and series on Prime Video that are worth watching. I understand that the streaming segment might be an afterthought for many investors, but I think investors shouldn't discount the impact of having a content service like Prime Video. I know that it's hard when the ecommerce business is massive and AWS has the revenue growth and huge margins that it does, but I think the streaming business is an attractive piece of Amazon for the next decade.

Ecommerce and streaming are two businesses that are primed for continued growth for the next decade, but AWS is the high margin glue that holds the whole company together. This is where most of the operating income comes from, and the segment has seen impressive revenue growth over the last couple years. This is the part of the business that gets people excited when you look at the long-term future of the company. AWS owns a significant piece of the cloud market, and I think that we will see them continue to own a large piece of that extremely important sector.

Valuation

For anyone that took the time to read Amazon's 10-K, you might notice that the statement of cash flows is the first financial statement presented. Every other company that I have read financials for has had the income statement or the balance sheet first. This shows that the company has prioritized cash flows, which is something that founder Jeff Bezos has mentioned several times in the past.

Amazon is currently valued at just under 28x cash flows, which is just above the average cash flow multiple of 27.2x. I think that 25x cash flows is a reasonable valuation and you will see that the cash flow multiple follows the average of 27x pretty closely. Fast Graphs is projecting an explosion in cash flows in the next couple years, which could lead to impressive returns for investors. Even if the cash flow multiple compresses to 15x, investors are still looking at double digit returns due to the projected growth.

Price/Cash Flow (FAST Graphs)

The company has been on a spending spree when it comes to capex over the last couple years. Some Wall Street analysts are saying that it will end soon, but I think that they are missing the point. Sure, the increased capex hurts the overall short-term profitability, but that has never been the focus of management. They are focused on providing the best experience for their customers and increasing cash flows. As long as the company can continue to invest capital in the growth of the business, I'm content to be along for the ride as a shareholder.

Buybacks

Amazon isn't one of the typical tech giants that has been buying back stock as fast as possible for years. Their last buyback authorization was for $5B starting in 2016. They only bought back $2.1B of that authorization. Along with the 20 for 1 split, the company announced a $10B buyback. This will replace the old authorization. This is a small buyback for a company the size of Amazon, and unlike some companies, I am confident that they won't buy back shares no matter what the price is. I have mixed feelings about the buyback, but I think they have the balance sheet to start returning some capital to shareholders.

Conclusion

Amazon is a business that has created significant wealth for investors and impressive services for their customers. I think that the company is going to be the best big tech company to own for the next couple years. They just announced a 20 for 1 split and a $10B buyback, which could be a sign of things to come for investors. The company has three operating segments (as well as several equity investments) that are at or near the top of the category. I think investors with a long term time horizon can buy Amazon under $3000 and expect attractive returns moving forward.

Valuing Amazon has always been tricky, and many analysts and investors have argued it was overvalued for more than a decade. Despite that fact, Amazon has wildly outperformed the market as it grew to a market cap of $1.4T. I chose to use cash flows instead of earnings because the company has always focused on cash flows and the earnings multiple has proven to be ineffective in the past as a valuation metric for the company. We will see where things head, but I think Amazon is a great company at a fair price. Investors can expect continued revenue growth and get exposure to three growing operating segments by buying shares of Amazon. I think that Amazon certainly qualifies as a fantastic business at a fair price, and I look forward to being a shareholder for a long time to come.

