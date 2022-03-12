Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Background

I deeply analyzed the investment case of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) in my previous articles (Seagen: SEA-CD40 Is The Next Growth Driver, Seagen: The New Oncology Hope). In this article, I would like to update the investment case, which is especially relevant after the fall in share price following the results of the latest financial statements.

Seagen released a positive quarterly report and a weak outlook for 2022. Quarterly revenue was $430 million (6% higher than expected), of which $369 million came from net sales and the rest from royalties and collaboration revenue. Net loss (GAAP) was $175 million, worse than consensus expectations (loss of $152 million).

The revenue forecast for 2022 is $1.67-1.75 billion (excluding Tivdak), which assumes 7-12% year-on-year growth. The numbers were 20% below consensus expectations of $2.15 billion. Weak revenue forecasts were for all drugs, but the worst was the forecast for Tukysa. Despite the news, I remain bullish on the stock. Let’s analyze the 4Q results and forecast in more detail.

Adcetris

The Q4 Adcetris sales revenue amounted to $176 million, which implies an increase of 8% year-over-year. Actual results were 2% below consensus. Adcetris's 2022 sales are expected to be between $730 and $755 million, implying 5.1% YoY growth (8% below expectations). The drug continues to be the backbone of the company’s business.

Padcev

US sales of Padcev are $93 million (+34% YoY, 5% above consensus). Management expects sales of Padcev to be near $435-455 million (+31% YoY and 3% below expectations). Further growth will require expansion into additional indications and earlier lines of therapy. Regarding clinical data, I expect data on the use of Padcev as first-line therapy for mUC in cis-ineligible patients in the second half of 2022. I highlight the positive outlook and strong actual results of Padcev.

Tukysa

Tukysa’s revenue was at $94 million (+53% YoY, 9% above consensus). Management expects Tukysa's 2022 sales at $315-335 million, down 3% from 2021 level and 32% below consensus estimates. As the reasons for such a weak forecast, management cited the threat of increased competition in the second line of HER2+ therapy for metastatic breast cancer. Management sees Enhertu (AstraZeneca (AZN)/Daiichi (OTCPK:DSKYF)) as the major competitor, which has shown good clinical data in the second line of therapy for HER2+ breast cancer. Data on the use of Tukysa for the colorectal cancer treatment is expected in the second half of the year.

Tivdak

Tivdak brought in $6 million in the first full quarter since approval. For Tivdak, management expects to expand into earlier-stage treatment for cervical cancer. A sales forecast for the drug for this year was not provided. According to Tivdak, management noted positive feedback from doctors who have already prescribed the drug to their patients. Currently, the drug is approved only for the 3rd line therapy for metastatic cervical cancer. The indication itself is rather small, and of greater interest is the entry into earlier lines of therapy as part of combo therapy and the potential expansion into the treatment of other types of cancer.

SEA-CD40

Having finished reviewing the current portfolio, let’s move on to reviewing the pipeline news and updating the case with the litigation with Daiichi. In January, the company published data on the use of SEA-CD40 in combination with Keytruda and chemotherapy for metastatic pancreatic cancer treatment (Phase 1). The study involved 61 patients. According to the study, the drug showed high efficacy relative to the current standard of care. This is especially important, since current treatment standards do not show high efficiency, and it is a high unmet need in this indication. The overall response to the SEA-CD40 combo treatment (ORR) was 44%, mPFS was 7.4 months, and mOS was 15 months. For comparison, I'll give data on the current standard of care (gemcitabine / Abraxane). It has ORR of 23%, mPFS of 5.5 months, and mOS of 8.5 months. Further regulatory steps depend on subsequent data on the survival of patients treated. If the data are at least as good as the current ones, then an accelerated procedure for studying the drug and its earlier approval is possible.

The litigation with Daiichi

Regarding the legal dispute with Daiichi over the use of ADC technology, management noted that the court hearing was reopened to consider additional evidence. The reopening of hearings pushes back the verdict to the second quarter of 2022. Let me remind you of the key aspects of the dispute. The litigation concerns intellectual property regarding the use of ADC technology. Daiichi and Seagen entered a partnership agreement in 2008 that lasted until 2015. As part of this agreement, Seagen provides access to its ADC technology. If the decision is in favor of Seagen, the company will receive some royalties from the sale of several drugs (Polivy from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF), Blenrep from GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), and others).

The risks and final thoughts

Regarding risks, I would like to note that the sector is risky for investment and it is necessary to consider a lot of factors and potential risks when choosing assets. To save time, I will not list all the risks here. You can familiarize yourself with them in the relevant section of the company’s latest financial statements (Seagen 10-K).

Based on the results of the reporting, I made adjustments to DCF valuation model. In particular, I lowered the forecast for the revenue of Tukysa. I also reduced the probability of a company takeover to 15% (from 20%). However, I continue to expect growth in M&A activity in the sector, as the valuation of many mid- and small-cap companies is at an attractive level, and large companies need new drivers for revenue growth. As a result, my new target price is $180. It implies DCF valuation weights of 85% and the M&A target weight of 15%. Note that my DCF estimate does not include the sales potential of SEA-CD40, LV, DV, and royalties from winning the dispute with Daiichi. As a result, I remain bullish on the stock.