In my previous article about Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB), I had concluded that the company was quite cheap at the time for several reasons. Indeed, the stock price has increased by more than 40% since. Today, I'm looking at the company's recently released Q4 2021 earnings results, and I have to say that I remain positive on the prospects of its stock. Let's see what I think are the most important points of their earnings release.

Point #1: Safe Bulkers' Exceptionally strong balance sheet

Shipping is an industry characterized by high leverage and timing of investments is a crucial characteristic of competent managerial teams. The company took advantage of the poor shipping market fundamentals during the previous years in order to fit many of their vessels with scrubbers, thus enabling them to get a revenue boost from the low sulfur / heavy fuel oil price differential. To those unfamiliar with the concept, let me clarify that scrubber fitted vessels have the ability to move on heavy fuel oil, which is cheaper in general, and still comply with current emission standards. As one could imagine, the higher the price differential between the two types of oil, the larger the potential savings on operating expenses for companies with scrubber fitted vessels. And the wisdom of a competent managerial team is to make such investments when rates are low, in order to capitalize when rates are high, such as today.

Safe Bulkers Q4 2021 Earnings Presentation (Safe Bulkers Investor Presentation)

Moreover, through the $100 million unsecured bond issued a couple of months ago, bearing a 2.95% interest rate, the company managed to significantly lower its cost of capital, while also reducing 40% of its older, more expensive debt. At the moment, the company's fleet is worth slightly more than its total debt, which is a good thing. According to the company's President, Mr Loukas Barmparis, the company aims to sustain its present balance sheet position, maintaining a relatively low leverage in relation to the value of its vessels, thus, being able to benefit from a growing market and having enough liquidity to grow in a deteriorating market.

Speaking of liquidity, right now, the company has a liquidity position of $388 million, which is quite abundant to make the company's CEO to state clearly that they don't have plans to move on with their ongoing ATM program at the current stock price levels, thus hinting to a higher intrinsic value.

Point #2: Shipping market fundamentals and TCE rates

Safe Bulkers Fleet by vessel type and DWT (Data from Safe Bulkers website, graph created by the author)

As shipping market fundamentals improved substantially, the company saw its time charter equivalent to more than double, moving from $10559 per vessel per day (pvpd) in 2020, to $21752 pvpd in 2021. On the Q4 three month period mark, TCE rate reached $26180 pvpd, compared to $12319 pvpd on Q4 2020. While this is not really a surprise, I really like the TCE rate projections across different vessel types. According to the company's Q4 2020 earnings presentation, forward charter rate estimates for Capesizes exceed the $35000 pvpd mark in the following few months, while Panamaxes are expected to be slightly lower. If such estimates are confirmed, they will represent an increase in the TCE equivalent of more than 30% from levels recorded in Q4 2021.

However, the reader should be advised that the shipping market is one of the most volatile markets out there, not to mention the increased degree of economic and geopolitical uncertainty which is directly connected to the shipping market. Within this context, I should bring to the readers' attention that recently, another shipping company, Diana Shipping (DSX), chartered one of its newbuild vessels, the 181k tonne m/v Florida, for a minimum of 58 months, for $25.9k per day. As you can see there is a wide differential between the TCE rate of m/v Florida and the Capesize FFA curves and the long 58 - month lease can explain this differential, due to the increased uncertainty associated with it.

Apart from that, a hint was given by the company's President, Mr Barmparis, regarding the TCE rate expected in Q1 2022. We do know that traditionally, the Q1 is the weakest quarter in shipping. However, Mr Barmparis hinted that they expect Q1 2022 TCE rate to be a little less than the rate observed in Q4 2021. In my opinion that is great news, because seasonality of the business leads us to the conclusion that the next quarters will be significantly better. Thus, the FFA curve estimates do make sense for the following few months.

Point #3: Finally, a dividend from SB stock

All of the above led the company to announce a $0.05 quarterly dividend per share. In fact, in their previous earnings call it was hinted by the managerial team, saying that "...the new cash that is generated in the future, I think will give opportunities in the next year also to be able to reward our shareholders." And to be honest, I would be really disappointed if no dividend was distributed in this market, given the alternatives existing in the shipping industry, not to mention the monstrous dividend yield of Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK). But is this dividend sustainable, should the strong market continue?

First of all, to those who don't know, Safe Bulkers has a quite conservative managerial team. If I wanted to summarize, I would say that their main focus is to have their balance sheet strong and clean, and then, if market conditions allow it, provide distributions for their shareholders. On top of that, let us don't forget that the company has $250 million of CapEx scheduled for the next few years, with a continuous line of newbuild vessel deliveries through 2022 and 2023 and the need to abide to stricter environmental standards.

The recently announced dividend of $0.05 per share, corresponds to a dividend payout ratio of 12.8%, based on Q4 2021 earnings per share. In the context described above, this could be regarded as a conservative dividend payout. In addition, one could be justified to expect the same dividend per share for the next quarter, given the similar Q1 2022 rates anticipated by the management. Moreover, the hinted TCE rate increase in the following quarters could mean higher distributions are on the way, at least for 2022. However, it should be noted that the main part of that $250 CapEx occurs in 2023, when the company expects the delivery of five newbuild vessels. In that sense, a dividend hike in Q2 2022 could be very likely.

Bottom line

Safe Bulkers is a healthy shipping company doing the right things at the right time. The initiated dividend distribution, though quite conservative, is a reward to its shareholders. The clear statement from the managerial team that they don't plan to move on with their remaining ATM program at this time, hints to a much higher intrinsic value of the stock. Last but not least, I really liked the direct reference to the Russia - Ukraine conflict and the clarification that they don't have vessels in the Black Sea and that their operation in the region is limited. With these information in mind, I continue to be long in the company and I would consider an entry price in the $4.50 - $4.60 area to be a nice entry point, for investors that lost the $4.15 area, like me.