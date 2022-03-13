landbysea/iStock via Getty Images

Tidewater (NYSE:NYSE:TDW) has been covered by me previously, so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier publications on the company.

It's been more than four years since my last article on Tidewater, one of the world's leading providers of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry.

With the recovery in offshore drilling widely expected to gain additional traction over the next couple of quarters and some new tailwinds from recent geopolitical events, the company has been busy preparing for an improved operating environment going forward.

In October, Tidewater placed $175 million in new 8.5% 2026 senior secured bonds and used the net proceeds together with cash on hand to repay $198 million in legacy debt.

In November, the company secured additional liquidity by entering into a $25 million super senior revolving credit facility agreement.

In January, Tidewater acquired Sonangol's 51% stake in Sonatide, the company's joint venture in Angola for $11.2 million in cash.

Last week, the company reported fourth quarter results well above expectations and announced the acquisition of competitor Swire Pacific Offshore from Swire Pacific Limited, the parent of Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways for total consideration of $190 million.

The transaction is expected to significantly enhance Tidewater’s presence in West Africa, and provide for an expansion of its footprint in the rapidly growing Southeast Asia region and is additive to its footprint in the Middle East.

The deal appears to be a real bargain as VesselsValue estimates the market value of Swire Pacific Offshore's fleet at $441 million likely due to Swire Pacific's strategic decision to leave the marine service business and focus on core assets with strong growth opportunities in Greater China and South East Asia including property, beverages, aviation and investments in the healthcare sector.

The acquisition will add 29 Anchor Handling Tug Supply ("AHTS") and 21 Platform Supply Vessels ("PSV") thus making Tidewater the largest provider of offshore support vessels in the world. All of Swire Pacific Offshore's vessels are active.

Company Presentation

The combined company targets $45 million in synergies which are expected to be fully realized within two years.

Even after paying $42 million in cash as part of the deal, Tidewater will retain the strongest balance sheet in the industry with net debt of just $65 million and $135 million in available liquidity.

In recent years, the fragmented offshore services industry has suffered from materially reduced drilling activity and a massive oversupply of vessels. As a result, most industry players were required to restructure their debt obligations in bankruptcy.

But with recovery in the offshore drilling industry gaining traction and some longer-term tailwinds from recent geopolitical events, it might be time to take a fresh look at offshore support vessel providers like Tidewater or SEACOR Marine (SMHI).

While ongoing vessel reactivations will put some near-term pressure on free cash flow, the company's outlook remains positive (emphasis added by author):

As we look forward into 2022, our conviction continues to build around the fundamental and long-term improvements taking shape in our industry and for our business. The factors that drove the improvement in the fourth quarter are in their initial stages of development and we continue to see these factors driving demand for our business through the remainder of 2022 and beyond. The pace of tendering activity and capital spending increases by the global E&P industry, sustained by consistently strong and resilient commodity prices, continue to support a strengthening demand outlook. Additionally, vessel supply continues to tighten, which has been evident in the large vessel classes over the past few quarters, and is now also reflected by the quickly reducing supply of easy-to-reactivate ships in the mid-sized vessel classes. Furthermore, we remain encouraged by the pricing discipline our industry is exhibiting on a global basis. While the first quarter is typically the slowest of the year due to seasonality, the combination of the fundamental supply and demand factors described supports our view that 2022 will yield significantly improved operational and financial results.

Admittedly, profitability will take some time to recover but the company has outlined a path to strong EBITDA generation by a combination of merger synergies, improvements in fleet utilization and dayrate increases:

Company Presentation

Assuming Tidewater achieving the $45 million in outlined merger synergies and average dayrates increasing by 30% until the end of FY2023, the company's annual EBITDA run rate would increase to almost $400 million with anticipated free cash flow of $320 million.

Pro-forma for the Swire Pacific Offshore acquisition, enterprise value calculates to approximately $1 billion which looks rather cheap considering Tidewater's significant earnings power.

With shares trading at multi-year highs, market participants have apparently taken notice of the industry's improved outlook but there's still plenty of upside left. On Friday, shares broke above $20 on very strong volume.

With oil prices likely to remain elevated for at least the next couple of quarters, I would expect demand for the company's vessels to improve further.

Bottom Line

While it will still take some time for a substantial increase in profitability and cash flow generation, stars are aligning for Tidewater with a recovery in offshore drilling activity and new tailwinds from recent geopolitical events.

Should Tidewater indeed achieve the $400 million annual EBITDA run rate outlined above, I would expect the company to initiate a quarterly dividend of up to $0.50 per share in early 2024.

Get long Tidewater with a medium-term price target of $40 based on an assumed 5x EV/EBITDA run rate at the end of FY2023.