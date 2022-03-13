Falcor/E+ via Getty Images

We're nearing the end of the Q4 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and the most recent company to report its results was Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV). Despite a tough year for many miners due to sluggish performance from the gold price, Franco-Nevada had another blow-out year, growing annual EPS by 30%. In fact, it was a record year for the company, with ~84% margins and $1.3 billion in revenue. With a diverse asset base and enviable organic growth, FNV is a buy-and-forget company. However, at ~2.8x P/NAV and ~40x earnings, I don't see enough margin of safety to justify paying above $158.00 per share.

Condestable Mine - Peru (Company Website)

As shown in the chart below, Franco-Nevada had a record quarter when it comes to quarterly volume, reporting sales of ~182,500 GEOs, up 12% year-over-year. This strong quarter helped to push annual sales to ~728,200 GEOs, a 27% increase year-over-year, and a record year for the company. The major contributor in H2 was Cobre Panama which reported revenue of $117.8 million. Candelaria also contributed $62.5 million in revenue, an increase year-over-year given that production was negatively impacted by a strike in Q4 2020. Elsewhere, revenue was up sharply at Antamina, which contributed $24.2 million in the quarter, up ~130% year-over-year.

Franco-Nevada - Quarterly Gold-Equivalent Ounce Sales (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Looking at the mine-by-mine performance above, we can see that most of Franco’s assets delivered higher revenue sequentially. This included Detour Lake, Subika, Candelaria, Goldstrike, Bald Mountain, Marigold, Mine Waste Solutions, and Brucejack. The performance from these assets easily offset the decline in revenue from Hemlo, Karma, Stillwater, and Duketon, which saw a decline in revenue. At Hemlo, the lower revenue was due to a decline in production from areas where Franco-Nevada has royalty coverage and higher operating costs, affecting the 50% Net Profits Interest.

Franco-Nevada - Quarterly Revenue by Mine (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Overall, it was a mediocre quarter for the precious metals portfolio, with GEOs sold down 3% to ~138,800 GEOs. On a full-year basis, precious metal GEOs sold increased to ~558,400, up 9% year-over-year, translating to ~77% of total GEOs sold. For investors looking for a pure-play precious metals producer, this figure may be below their ideal or expected threshold. However, it's important to note that this was largely due to the sharp increase in iron ore and energy prices during a flat year for gold prices.

Within the precious metals portfolio, there were multiple positive developments, which included the following:

a new discovery (Sunbird) at the Seguela Project (construction-stage)

Newcrest's (OTCPK:NCMGF) acquisition of Pretivm (PVG), putting Brucejack in stronger hands, and the Golden Marmot discovery (production)

a massive increase in the M&I resource base at Detour Lake (producing)

the acquisition and construction decision at the Posse Project by Hochschild (OTCQX:HCHDF) - (construction-stage)

continued resource/reserve additions at Island Gold (producing)

the consolidation of South Arturo by Nevada Gold Mines LLC (producing)

continued resource additions at Canadian Malartic (producing)

increased production guidance at Cerro Moro (producing)

an impressive initial resource estimate at Copper World (96 million tonnes of indicated material at 0.57% copper) - (development)

While the precious metals portfolio had a mediocre Q4, the energy portfolio picked up the slack in a massive way, with energy revenue hitting a new high ($55.2 million), up 142% year-over-year. This led to a decline in precious metals revenue as a percentage of total revenue in Q4 but was a welcome development given that it helped Franco-Nevada to report meaningful growth in quarterly revenue to $327.7 million (+8% year-over-year). It’s important to note that this 8% revenue growth was despite difficult year-over-year comps due to the lower gold price, highlighting the value of having a diversified portfolio with iron ore, oil, and natural gas exposure.

Franco-Nevada Gold - Quarterly Revenue & Energy-Related Revenue (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

While the growth in energy revenue was very impressive, it was achieved at much lower commodity prices, with Franco-Nevada’s Q4 West Texas Intermediate [WTI] price coming in at $77.19/barrel, more than 30% below current spot prices. Meanwhile, its average Henry Hub price came in at $4.85/mcf, in line with current levels. Given that Franco-Nevada is now past the difficult year-over-year comps from a gold price standpoint, having lapped near-record prices in H2 2020, the company is in a great position to grow revenue further in 2022. This is especially true given the recent strength in gold/silver prices, and the near parabolic climb in WTI prices.

Franco-Nevada - Average Realized Price per Commodity (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Looking ahead to FY2022, some investors might be disappointed in the softer outlook, with Franco-Nevada guiding for ~710,000 GEOs in FY2022, which would translate to a ~3% decline year-over-year. However, even if GEOs do come in at the guidance midpoint of ~710,000 GEOs, the company should benefit from high gold, silver, oil, and natural gas prices, boosting annual revenue. As it stands, the average realized price for oil in Q1 is likely to come in above $90.00/barrel (quarter-to-date price: ~$86.00/barrel), and gold prices are also up sharply year-over-year, lapping relatively easy year-over-year comps due to the lethargic year for gold in 2021.

WTI Price (StockCharts.com)

Gold Futures Price (TC2000.com)

Earnings Trend

Given the strength in oil, gas, and silver prices and increase in GEOs sold, Franco-Nevada had a huge year from an earnings standpoint, trouncing initial estimates of $3.40 per share, with annual EPS coming in at $3.52. This translated to 30% earnings growth year-over-year, a very impressive feat given that Franco-Nevada was lapping 48% growth in the year-ago period ($2.71 vs. $1.82). This represents one of the highest two-year average earnings growth rates sector-wide, with Franco-Nevada's two-year average earnings per share growth coming in at 39%.

FNV Earnings Trend (YCharts.com, Author's Chart & Estimates)

Since the end of the secular bear market in gold in FY2015, Franco-Nevada's annual EPS has now grown an incredible ~520%, up from $0.57 in FY2015. This represents a compound annual EPS growth rate of ~35%, which is what we might expect from a high-growth tech stock, not a cyclical company. So, with ~84% margins and a high double-digit compound annual EPS growth rate, it's no surprise that Franco trades at a massive premium to its peer group.

Based on FY2023 annual EPS estimates ($4.07), we are likely to see some deceleration in this compound annual growth rate, but it will still remain above 25%, placing FNV among the highest-growth large caps on the US market. Let's take a look at the stock's valuation below after its recent rally.

Valuation & Technical Picture

If we look at Franco-Nevada's valuation below, we can see that the stock has historically traded at ~55x earnings, a massive premium to its peer group, as noted above. I would argue that this is a steep valuation to rely on, even if Franco-Nevada has near-unparalleled annual EPS growth, and I believe a more conservative earnings multiple for the stock is 42. Based on an earnings multiple of 42 and FY2023 annual EPS estimates of $4.07, I see a conservative fair value for the stock of $170.95, translating to roughly 8% upside from current levels.

Franco-Nevada - Historical Earnings Multiple (FASTGraphs.com)

Moving over to the technical picture, we can see that FNV has rallied sharply from its January lows, up nearly 30% in barely 50 trading days. This has confirmed a new support level at $124.50, but it's left the stock trading in the upper portion of its expected trading range, with resistance overhead between $168.00 and $174.00. Given that FNV has $33.60 in potential downside to its next support level and $15.90 in potential upside to the upper end of resistance, the stock's reward/risk ratio comes in at 0.47 to 1.0, which is an unfavorable reading. This doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher, but I generally prefer a reward/risk ratio of at least 3.0 to 1.0 to justify entering new positions.

FNV Daily Chart (TC2000.com)

If we combine with this the fact that FNV has limited upside to a conservative fair value of $170.95 (42x FY2023 earnings estimates), it's hard to argue for paying up for the stock at current levels. This is especially true from a relative value standpoint, given that some royalty/streaming companies are trading at less than 1.3x P/NAV with more attractive growth profiles. Obviously, if one is looking for the highest-quality royalty/streamer with the least volatility, Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) and Franco-Nevada are the go-to names. However, I continue to see better value elsewhere in the space for those willing to take on a little more risk.

Valentine Gold Project - Franco-Nevada 2% NSR (Company Website)

With a diverse asset base, enviable organic growth, and industry-leading returns sector-wide, Franco-Nevada is a top-5 way to play the sector and a staple for any diversified portfolio. However, with the stock trading at 40x FY2022 earnings estimates, it's hard to argue that there's any margin of safety baked into the stock at current levels. So, while I see the stock as a buy-and-forget name, I continue to see more attractive bets elsewhere in the sector. One name offering growth at a more attractive price is Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), which trades at roughly half FNV's P/NAV multiple.