Trading The Top 10 Stocks From 40 Large Hedge Funds: Trading Update 3/12/2022

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

Research from Barclays and Novus published in October 2019 found that a copycat stock selection strategy that combines conviction and consensus of fund managers that have longer-term views outperformed the S&P 500 by 3.80% on average annually from Q1 2004 to Q2 2019.

Based on that rationale, we previously presented two trading models (in Article-1 and Article-2) that use the top 50 consensus stocks of 40 Large Hedge Funds (listed in Appendix A below), that historically outperformed the S&P 500. The iM-Top50 (from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds all 50 stocks equally weighted and has a low turnover. The iM-Top10 (from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds a subset of 10 stocks, also equally weighted, but with higher turnover, which is rewarded by improved returns.

The performance simulation, and generation of trading signals, for these strategies are done using the platform Portfolio123 and reported below. For more comprehensive description of the 50 stock universe, please refer to here.

Model Performance:

iMarketSignals

Note: iM-Top10VariableWeight (of 40 Large Hedge Fund) model will be released soon.)

Trade Signals for 3/14/2022

iM-Top10 from 40 Large Hedge Funds Ticker Action Shares Name MSFT SELL 105 Microsoft Corporation TDG SELL 47 TransDigm Group Incorporated CHTR BUY 53 Charter Communications, Inc. INCY BUY 88 Incyte Corporation

iM-Top50 (of 40 Large Hedge Funds) Ticker Action Shares Name No Trades

The models trade on the first trading day of the week. Trading signals are published on a weekly basis here on Seeking Alpha (subject to model trading and editor’s acceptance) and on iMarketSignals. Next update on Sunday 3/20/2022.

Holdings for iM-Top10 (of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 3/11/2022

Current Portfolio 3/11/2022 Cash Flow Ticker Number of Shares Weight Value now Open Date Open Costs Rebal Costs | Return Dividends Received Gain to date (AAPL) 176 9.44% $27,232 02/22/22 ($28,959) — — ($1,726) (BBWI) 568 9.21% $26,588 02/28/22 ($30,285) — — ($3,697) (DHR) 106 9.64% $27,827 02/01/21 ($28,797) $5,001 $100 $4,132 (INCY) 452 11.58% $33,421 02/28/22 ($30,799) — — $2,622 (MA) 84 9.45% $27,282 11/01/21 ($33,250) $5,525 $49 ($394) (MCO) 96 10.13% $29,229 07/01/19 ($18,860) $1,007 $584 $11,960 (MSFT) 105 10.19% $29,407 01/03/22 ($35,139) — $65 ($5,666) (QCOM) 192 10.13% $29,249 08/02/21 ($32,635) $6,321 $436 $3,372 (TDG) 47 10.16% $29,328 12/13/21 ($34,312) $6,743 — $1,759 (V) 140 9.54% $27,539 12/07/20 ($30,865) $1,269 $255 ($1,801)

Holdings for iM-Top50 (of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 3/11/2022

Current Portfolio 3/11/2022 Cash Flow Ticker Number of Shares Weight Value now Open Date Open Costs Rebal Costs | Return Dividends Received Gain to date (AAPL) 22 1.60% $3,404 01/04/16 ($2,109) $5,187 $259 $6,741 (ADBE) 10 1.96% $4,164 01/04/16 ($2,118) $2,765 — $4,812 (ALGN) 10 1.88% $4,007 11/22/21 ($6,726) — — ($2,719) (AMT) 22 2.43% $5,166 01/04/16 ($2,033) ($305) $431 $3,260 (AMZN) 2 2.74% $5,821 01/04/16 ($1,913) $2,037 — $5,946 (ANTM) 10 2.19% $4,653 02/28/22 ($4,503) — $13 $162 (APP) 67 1.40% $2,985 08/23/21 ($6,110) $1,816 — ($1,309) (BBWI) 85 1.87% $3,979 02/28/22 ($4,533) — — ($554) (BSX) 87 1.70% $3,628 02/24/20 ($3,949) $700 — $379 (CHTR) 8.1 2.14% $4,551 01/04/16 ($2,133) $869 — $3,288 (COUP) 37 1.73% $3,676 08/19/19 ($3,549) ($1,823) — ($1,695) (CRM) 21 1.95% $4,156 05/22/17 ($2,315) $806 — $2,647 (CRWD) 28 2.51% $5,335 05/26/20 ($4,210) $4,306 — $5,431 (DASH) 52 2.12% $4,522 05/24/21 ($5,623) ($281) — ($1,381) (DHR) 20 2.47% $5,250 08/19/19 ($3,547) $1,596 $45 $3,346 (DIS) 35 2.17% $4,611 08/24/20 ($5,102) $902 — $411 (DOCU) 43 1.52% $3,225 08/24/20 ($5,118) ($2,553) — ($4,445) (FATE) 120 1.89% $4,026 02/16/21 ($6,499) ($3,271) — ($5,744) (FB) 20 1.76% $3,752 01/04/16 ($2,047) ($191) — $1,515 (FIS) 50 2.10% $4,467 08/19/19 ($3,476) ($3,323) $147 ($2,185) (FISV) 56 2.48% $5,272 11/18/19 ($3,209) ($2,989) — ($926) (GOOGL) 3 3.66% $7,792 01/04/16 ($2,281) — — $5,512 (INCY) 67 2.33% $4,954 02/28/22 ($4,566) — — $388 (INTU) 12 2.48% $5,272 02/19/19 ($3,523) $1,654 $98 $3,500 (KMX) 47 2.19% $4,663 05/24/21 ($5,377) — — ($714) (MA) 16 2.44% $5,197 01/04/16 ($2,088) $1,075 $132 $4,315 (MCO) 17 2.43% $5,176 01/04/16 ($2,044) $1,364 $239 $4,735 (MSFT) 20 2.63% $5,601 01/04/16 ($2,085) $2,753 $347 $6,616 (MTCH) 41 1.70% $3,626 02/28/22 ($4,589) — — ($963) (MU) 51 1.75% $3,714 02/28/22 ($4,527) — — ($813) (NFLX) 11 1.76% $3,744 01/04/16 ($2,092) $1,762 — $3,414 (NOW) 7 1.68% $3,585 11/19/18 ($2,825) $3,684 — $4,444 (NVDA) 20 2.08% $4,420 02/24/20 ($3,830) $7,494 $15 $8,099 (PYPL) 34 1.54% $3,283 02/21/17 ($2,209) $2,142 — $3,216 (QCOM) 30 2.15% $4,570 08/24/20 ($5,106) $2,448 $199 $2,112 (RIVN) 73 1.31% $2,778 02/28/22 ($4,854) — — ($2,076) (SCHW) 54 2.04% $4,333 02/28/22 ($4,555) — — ($222) (SGEN) 41 2.66% $5,657 01/04/16 ($2,099) $496 — $4,054 (SHOP) 7 1.79% $3,811 11/18/19 ($3,233) $2,545 — $3,122 (SNAP) 130 1.84% $3,907 11/22/21 ($6,427) — — ($2,520) (SNOW) 17 1.44% $3,067 02/16/21 ($6,487) $1,820 — ($1,600) (TDG) 6 1.76% $3,744 01/04/16 ($2,071) $2,710 $912 $5,295 (TSLA) 6 2.24% $4,772 05/26/20 ($4,098) $10,984 — $11,658 (TSM) 36 1.72% $3,651 11/22/21 ($6,768) $2,419 $27 ($672) (UNH) 12 2.72% $5,794 05/22/17 ($2,274) $1,335 $303 $5,159 (V) 26 2.40% $5,114 01/04/16 ($2,046) $25 $156 $3,249 (W) 30 1.61% $3,434 11/23/20 ($5,390) ($1,388) — ($3,344) (WDAY) 20 2.11% $4,498 05/26/20 ($4,213) $1,141 — $1,427

Appendix A

Hedge Fund Filers: