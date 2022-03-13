Putin's Price Hike
Summary
- U.S. equity markets slid on another volatile week as the Russia/Ukraine conflict dragged into a third week while gasoline prices in the U.S. surged to record-highs, sending consumer confidence to recessionary levels.
- Sliding to its lowest weekly close since June 2021 amid a stretch of 7-of-10 weekly declines, the S&P 500 declined 2.8% while the Nasdaq slid back into bear-market territory.
- Real estate equities were among the outperformers following another wave of REIT dividend hikes. The Equity REIT Index declined 1.5% with 7-of-19 property sectors in positive territory while Mortgage REITs advanced 0.6%.
- Another week, another wave of REIT dividend hikes. Eight more REITs raised their dividends this past week, bringing the full-year total up to 46, a faster pace than the record year in 2021.
- Ahead of the FOMC rate hike decision in the week ahead, consumer prices surged at the fastest pace in four decades last month, which translated into a slump in consumer confidence to the lowest level in over a decade.
- I do much more than just articles at Hoya Capital Income Builder: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Real Estate Weekly Outlook
U.S. equity markets slid on another volatile week as the Russia/Ukraine conflict dragged into a third week while gasoline prices in the U.S. surged to record-highs, sending consumer confidence to recessionary levels. Branded as the "Putin Price Hike" by the Biden Administration, inflation data from before the start of the Russia conflict was already showing the fastest-pace of consumer price increases since the early 1980s, weighing on sentiment and raising further questions over the failure to focus on domestic oil and natural gas production as a critical pillar of both economic and geopolitical security.
Sliding to its lowest weekly close since June 2021 amid a stretch of 7-of-10 weekly declines, the S&P 500 (SPY) finished lower by 2.8% for the week while the tech-heavy Nasdaq (QQQ) slid back into "bear market" territory. The five-week skid on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, marked the worst stretch of losses since May 2019. Despite the sharp rebound in long-term Treasury yields, real estate equities were among the outperformers for a third-straight week amid another wave of REIT dividend hikes as the Equity REIT Index declined 1.5% with 7-of-19 property sectors in positive-territory while Mortgage REITs advanced 0.6%.
All eyes were on commodities markets once again following last week's historic surge, and after initially pushing through $130/barrel mid-week following the Biden Administration's ban on Russian imports, WTI Crude Oil (CL1:COM) closed the week back below $110 amid mounting pessimism over the outlook for global economic growth - particularly in Europe and Asia. The U.S. Dollar Index rallied another 1% on the week, closing at the strongest level since September 2020. However, bonds across credit tiers and the maturity curve were under pressure all week, sending the 10-Year Treasury Yield back above 2.0% ahead of the Fed's rate hike decision in the week ahead.
Real Estate Economic Data
Below, we recap the most important macroeconomic data points over this past week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.
The BLS reported this week that consumer prices surged at the fastest pace in nearly four decades in February - before the further surge in prices related to the Russia/Ukraine conflict - as inflation has so far proven to be less "transitory" than many economists and politicians projected. The Consumer Price Index rose 7.9% year-over-year – roughly in line with consensus estimates - and the highest annual increase since February 1982. Core Consumer Prices - which excludes food and energy - rose 6.4% from last year, which was significantly hotter than estimates of 5.9%. Prices for food, rent, and gasoline were once again the largest contributors to inflation as the energy index rose 25.6% and the food index increased 7.9%.
As we've discussed for the last year, we continue to see persistent pressure on the headline inflation metrics due to the delayed impact of soaring rents and home values, which are just beginning to filter in the data. The cost of shelter increased 0.5% in February and accounted for over 40% of the monthly increase in the Core CPI Index. Private market rent data has shown that national rent inflation has been in the 10-15% range over the past quarter while home values have risen by 15-20%. The Dallas Fed published a report highlighting the data issues at the BLS, finding a 16-month lag between the BLS inflation series and real-time market pricing of home prices and rents which will add an estimated 0.6-1.2% to the Core CPI index in 2022 and 2023.
Ongoing concerns over inflation have weighed on consumer confidence in recent months, sending the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index tumbling to 10-year lows in March while expectations for one-year inflation rates increased to 5.4% - the highest level since the summer of 2008. Earlier in the week, the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index showed a similar slump across all of their monthly metrics with its read on consumer confidence sliding 3 points to 41, the lowest since October 2013. Confidence in Federal Policy remains near all-time record lows at just 41.9 in March. Pollsters commented last month that "people view a lack of trust in our politicians and government structures as one of the biggest issues we face as a nation."
Equity REIT Week In Review
Another week, another wave of REIT dividend hikes. Eight more REITs raised their dividends this past week, bringing the full-year total up to 46, a faster pace than the record year in 2021. Highlights of this week included a 13% hike from manufactured housing REIT Equity LifeStyle (ELS), a 13% increase from small-cap CIM Commercial (CMCT), and an 8% hike from mortgage REIT Great Ajax (AJX). Elsewhere, American Tower (AMT) raised its payout by 1%, Global Medical REIT (GMRE) hiked its dividend by 2%, and W.P. Carey (WPC) raised its payout by 0.2%. Additionally, a pair of hotel REITs - Park Hotels (PK) and Braemar Hotels (BHR) - reinstated their dividends which had been suspended since early 2020.
On that topic, this week we published our State of the REIT Nation. The "REIT Recovery" from the pandemic is essentially complete as FFO levels are back to pre-pandemic levels. Dividend payouts have lagged, however, setting the stage for significant growth in 2022. While REITs have pulled back into "cheap" territory in early 2022, REITs benefited from premium valuations over the past year which helped to jump-start external growth and awaken animal spirits. We highlighted how REIT balance sheets look far more like a typical operating company than the highly leveraged holding companies of yesteryear, which served them well during the pandemic-related volatility and should be a cushion to buffer the impact from the geopolitical issues in early 2022.
Shopping Center: Cedar Realty (CDR) traded flat on the week after reporting decent fourth-quarter earnings results and confirming that the company will sell a 33-property grocery-anchored portfolio for $840.0M and the remainder while Wheeler Real Estate (WHLR) will acquire the rest of the company for $291M. As discussed this week in Shopping Center REITs: Back on Sale, unlike their mall REIT peers, Shopping Center REITs entered 2022 with fundamentals that are as strong - or possibly even stronger - than before the pandemic with a full recovery completed. Occupancy rate trends and leasing spreads have been especially impressive with rents rising by double-digit rates in Q4, indicating clear signs of pricing power for the first time since the mid-2010s. After the close on Friday afternoon, Urstadt Biddle (UBA) reported solid results in its fiscal Q1 results, reporting a 6.1% increase in same-store NOI and a 70 basis point increase in occupancy rates to 92.6%.
Industrial: INDUS Realty (INDT) slid more than 7% on the week after reporting mixed results and announcing that it intends to sell its remaining office/flex buildings and fully exit its legacy investment in office properties. INDT - formerly branded as Griffin Industrial - converted to a public REIT in early 2021 and currently owns 36 industrial/logistics buildings aggregating 5.4M square feet, primarily in Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The Office/Flex Portfolio is comprised of seven buildings located in Connecticut totaling 175k sq. ft. This week, we published Supply Chains At Breaking Point, which discussed our updated outlook on the red-hot industrial REIT sector as vacancy rates declined to record-lows below 4% in 2021, driving rent growth of nearly 20% in North America with some markets seeing 50% increases.
Apartment: A pair of apartment REITs provided business updates alongside presentations at the Citi 2022 Global Property Conference this past week. AvalonBay (AVB) reported that it continued to see accelerating rent growth across nearly all of its markets in February as effective rent growth rose 12.7%, up from 12.4% in January and 11.0% in Q4. AVB noted that its currently running about 60 basis points above its full-year guidance provided last month. Camden (CPT) reported that its blended lease rates rose 14.3% year-over-year in February, its strongest ever for February, but a slight moderation from its record-high Q4 increase of 15.6%. As discussed in Shelter from Inflation, apartment REITs reported stellar earnings results in Q4 ending 2021 with record-high occupancy rates with the momentum accelerating in 2022 with 15% earnings growth this year.
Single-Family Rental: Invitation Homes (INVH) gained 1% on the week after it announced a new joint-venture with Rockpoint Group that will acquire and renovate higher-priced homes in premium markets relative to its current strategy which targets homes with rents typically in the $1,500-2,500 per month range. The JV will be capitalized with a total equity commitment of $300 million, with 17% from INVH and 83% from Rockpoint. The companies plan to focus on "top-quality submarkets within the Western US, Southeastern US, Florida, and Texas." INVH will provide investment, asset management, and property management services to the JV, for which it will earn asset management and property management fees and have the opportunity to earn a promoted interest subject to certain performance thresholds.
Mortgage REIT Week in Review
Mortgage REITs delivered mixed performance on the week as the Treasury yield curve continued to flatten with the 2-10 spread reaching its narrowest level since March 2020. Investors were buying the dip in some of the more beaten-down small-cap residential mREITs with Orchid Island (ORC) rallying more than 8% while Lument Finance (LFT) and AG Mortgage (MITT) each gained over 5%. Great Ajax (AJX) gained 1.2% on the week after hiking its dividend by 8%, the second mREIT to raise its dividend this year. On the downside, AGNC Investment (AGNC) declined 0.6% after announcing that its tangible BVPS was $13.48 at the end of February, down from $14.91 at the end of January. Ellington Residential (EARN) slipped 0.5% after reporting that its Book Value Per Share ("BVPS") declined 4.2% to $11.76 in Q4, citing the flattening yield curve and interest rate volatility.
Cannabis: AFC Gamma (AFCG) - a cannabis mortgage REIT that went public last February - was among the leaders on the week after reporting solid results and hiking its quarterly dividend by 10% to $0.55/share. AFCG reported total loan commitments of $419.2M ($363.7 million of which has been funded) across 16 portfolio companies with a weighted average yield to maturity was of 19%. In its earnings release, the company noted that operating as a public REIT "has allowed us to accomplish several goals, including valuable access to public debt and equity markets, which provides AFCG with an attractive cost of capital relative to its peers.” The largest cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial (IIPR) has been the best-performing REIT since the start of 2017.
REIT Preferreds & Capital Raising
REIT Preferred stocks slipped 0.4% this week and are now off by 9.6% on the year after ending 2021 with price returns of roughly 8.0% and total returns of roughly 14%. Ashford Hospitality (AHT) - which was one of the last REITs to resume their previously-suspended preferred distribution - filed to list a pair of new non-exchange traded preferred securities. The new Series K and Series J Redeemable Preferred Stock are expected to have an initial annual dividend yield of 8% and 8.2% respectively. Cedar Realty's Series B (CDR.PB) and Series C (CDR.PC) Preferreds recovered a fraction of their declines after plunging 50% last week on expectations that its acquisition by Wheeler (WHLR) will result in a suspension of its distributions.
2022 Performance Check-Up & 2021 Review
Through ten weeks of 2022, Equity REITs are now lower by 10.6% this year on a price return basis while Mortgage REITs have slipped 7.5%. This compares with the 11.6% decline on the S&P 500 and the 7.6% decline on the S&P Mid-Cap 400. Dragged on the downside by the cell tower, mall, and data center sectors, 16-of-19 REIT sectors are now in negative territory for the year. At 2.00%, the 10-year Treasury yield has climbed 49 basis points since the start of the year and is 148 basis points above its all-time closing low of 0.52% in August 2020, but still 125 basis points below its 2018 peak of 3.25%.
Economic Calendar In The Week Ahead
The jam-packed week of economic data in the week ahead kicks off on Tuesday with the Producer Price Index for February, which is expected to show the first double-digit rate of producer cost inflation in history. On Wednesday, we'll see Retail Sales data which is expected to show an uptick in February, buoyed by rising prices. The busy slate of housing data kicks off on Wednesday with the Homebuilder Sentiment. On Thursday, we'll see Housing Starts and Building Permits and on Friday we'll see Existing Home Sales data which are each expected to show steady strength behind the housing industry despite the jump in mortgage rates. The most closely-watched event of the week, however, comes on Wednesday with the Federal Reserve's FOMC Meeting in which the committee is widely expected to announce a 25 basis point rate hike, but investors will be parsing the Fed's comments to evaluate the updated pace of tightening.
For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, be sure to check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Cell Towers, Casinos, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Healthcare, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Billboards, Office, Storage, Timber, Prisons, and Cannabis.
Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises two Exchange-Traded Funds listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index and in the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.
Read The Full Report on Hoya Capital Income Builder
Income Builder is the new premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Our focus is on real income-producing asset classes that offer the opportunity for reliable income, diversification, and inflation hedging. Get started today with a Free Two-Week Trial and you can take a look at our top ideas and what we're investing in across our exclusive income-focused portfolios to help build sustainable portfolio income.
Members gain complete access to our investment research and our suite of trackers and exclusive portfolios targeting premium dividend yields up to 10% across real income-producing asset classes.
This article was written by
High Yield • Dividend Growth • Income. Visit www.HoyaCapital.com for more information and important disclosures. Hoya Capital Research is an affiliate of Hoya Capital Real Estate ("Hoya Capital"), a research-focused Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Rowayton, Connecticut. Founded with a mission to make real estate more accessible to all investors, Hoya Capital specializes in managing institutional and individual portfolios of publicly traded real estate securities, focused on delivering sustainable income, diversification, and attractive total returns.
Collaborating with ETF Monkey, Retired Investor, Gen Alpha, Alex Mansour, The Sunday Investor, and Philip Eric Jones for Marketplace service - Hoya Capital Income Builder.
Nothing on this site nor any commentary published by Hoya Capital is intended to be investment, tax, or legal advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. Neither the information, nor any opinion, contained on this website or any published commentary by Hoya Capital constitutes a solicitation or offer by Hoya Capital or its affiliates to buy or sell any securities, nor shall any such security be offered or sold to any person in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase, or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. No representation or warranty is made as to the efficacy of any particular strategy or fund, or the actual returns that may be achieved.
Investing involves risk. Loss of principal is possible. Investments in real estate companies and/or housing industry companies involve unique risks. Real estate companies, including REITs, may have limited financial resources, may trade less frequently and in limited volume, and may be more volatile than other securities. Many factors may affect real estate values, including the availability of mortgages and changes in interest rates. Real estate companies are also subject to heavy cash flow dependency, defaults by borrowers, and self-liquidation. The housing industry can be significantly affected by the real estate markets. Compared to large-cap companies, small and mid-capitalizations companies may be less stable and their securities may be more volatile and less liquid.
There are also unique risks associated with investing in ETFs. Shares may be bought and sold in the secondary market at market prices and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Although it is expected that the market price of an ETF will approximate the Fund's NAV, there may be times when the market price of an ETF is more than the NAV intra-day (premium) or less than the NAV intra-day (discount) due to supply and demand of the ETF or during periods of market volatility.
Before acquiring the shares of an ETF, it is your responsibility to read the fund's prospectus. The prospectus to the ETFs in which Hoya Capital advises are available at www.HoyaETFs.com.
An investor cannot invest directly in an index. Index performance does not reflect the deduction of any fees, expenses, or taxes. The information and any index data presented do not reflect the performance of any fund or other strategies or accounts managed or serviced by Hoya Capital, and there is no guarantee that investors will experience the type of performance reflected.
Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. The views and opinions in all published commentary are as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that any historical trend illustrated will be repeated in the future, and there is no way to predict precisely when such a trend will begin.
Commentary and data are believed to be accurate, but we cannot guarantee it's accuracy. We do not represent that it is a complete analysis of all factors and risks. It should not be relied upon as the sole source of suitability for any investment. Please consult with your investment, tax, or legal adviser regarding your individual circumstances before investing.
Decisions based on information contained on this site or any commentary published by Hoya Capital are the sole responsibility of the reader, and in exchange for using this website or reading any published commentary, the reader agrees to hold Hoya Capital harmless against any claims for damages arising from any decisions that the reader makes based on such information.
Hoya Capital has no business relationship with any company discussed/mentioned. Hoya Capital never receives compensation from any company discussed/mentioned. Hoya Capital, its affiliates, and/or its clients and/or its employees may hold positions in securities or funds discussed on this website and our published commentary. A complete list of holdings is available and updated at www.HoyaCapital.com.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIET, HOMZ, INVH, CPT, AVB, AFCG, AMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This is an abridged version of the full report published on Hoya Capital Income Builder on March 11th.
Hoya Capital Real Estate ("Hoya Capital") is a research-focused Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Rowayton, Connecticut. Founded with a mission to make real estate more accessible to all investors, Hoya Capital specializes in managing institutional and individual portfolios of publicly traded real estate securities, focused on delivering sustainable income, diversification, and attractive total returns.
A complete discussion of important disclosures is available on our website (www.HoyaCapital.com) and on Hoya Capital's Seeking Alpha Profile Page.Nothing on this site nor any published commentary by Hoya Capital is intended to be investment, tax, or legal advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and should not be considered a complete discussion of all factors and risks.
Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate.Investing involves risk. Loss of principal is possible. Investments in companies involved in the real estate and housing industries involve unique risks, as do investments in ETFs, mutual funds, and other securities.
Please consult with your investment, tax, or legal adviser regarding your individual circumstances before investing. Hoya Capital, its affiliate, and/or its clients and/or its employees may hold positions in securities or funds discussed on this website and our published commentary. A complete list of holdings is available and updated at www.HoyaCapital.com.