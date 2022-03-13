Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

A Tough Quarter For Campbell, But Guidance Steady

Campbell’s (NYSE:CPB) investors can’t say they weren’t warned. Management was clear during their review of Q1 FY ’22 results that Q2 might look a bit ugly due to labor and material constraints. Which makes me wonder a bit why investors sent shares down so sharply heading into the company’s recent earnings call. Granted, the firm missed expectations, but it wasn’t necessarily the biggest “whiff” either. Nonetheless, with the aforementioned concerns mated with higher-than-expected inflation and ongoing challenges related to the pandemic, we have the following results for the second quarter ending January 30, 2022:

(2)% QoQ decline in organic net sales. Organic net sales dipped to $2,207M versus $2,256M in the prior-year period.

Both the Meals & Beverages (“M&B”) and Snacks segments reported declining organic net sales QoQ. M&B and Snacks organic sales fell to $1,273M and $934M respectively versus $1,295M and $961M in the prior period.

Adjusted gross margin down (340) bps QoQ. Adjusted gross margin dipped to 30.4% QoQ. As a reference, adjusted gross margin also declined QoQ in Q1 FY ’22 to 32.5%, reflecting a (200) bps loss.

Adjusted EBIT of $318M down (17)% QoQ. Adjusted EBIT was $382M in the prior period.

Adjusted EPS of $0.69 down (16)% QoQ. Adjusted EPS was $0.82 in the prior period.

Still, management is “sticking to their guns”. They have re-affirmed full-year guidance, betting on a second-half recovery.

Figure 1: Campbell's FY ’22 Guidance

Campell Soup Q1 FY '22 Earnings Presentation

Source: Campbell's Q1 FY ’22 Earnings Presentation

Should long investors also “stick to their guns”, or is it time to think about heading for the exit?

Keeping the Faith on CPB

When I last wrote about CPB, I suggested long investors might consider a play in the stock, not so much because they could expect to hit a “home run”, but because a position could function as a bond proxy whereby one collects a healthy dividend against shares that may hold up reasonably well during bad times and good times alike. I argued further that management’s current strategy to simplify the business may prove more “durable” over the long run versus one that is more ambitious and more risky such as that of Mondelez (MDLZ) where the firm is attacking many more categories in multiple geographies worldwide.

Time will tell if my thesis proves correct. But, in the meantime, I am more interested to understand how CPB intends to get the business “back on course”. On that point, management highlighted 4 underlying causes for the recent drag on performance:

Labor and materials constraints. Significant inflation, namely commodity and logistics cost inflation. Omicron surge. Difficult comps.

Of course, these are not isolated causes but are rather interrelated. Thus, any improvements in a given area would likely be associated with improvements elsewhere. Management offers investors an optimistic set of resolutions moving into the back-half of the year (quotes below are taken from the company’s Q2 FY ’22 earnings call transcript):

While overall volume in Q2 was impacted (negatively) by labor and materials constraints, CPB expects a supply recovery in the second half of the year complemented by an improved labor picture.

CPB management is “…certainly…not expecting inflation to subside” and thus variability will continue with respect to commodity and logistics costs. However, heading into Q3, the firm is “…fairly well covered [in terms of costs with roughly]…90% [coverage] on commodities.” Further, CPB anticipates that the “…second wave of pricing [actions]” and continued expense reduction efforts will help offset any ongoing inflationary impacts.

Prior to Q2, management had “…anticipated a trajectory of recovery that was [expected to begin] through the second quarter into the back half.” But, the start of the recovery was delayed due to the sudden onset of the Omicron variant in December 2021 and January 2022. Yet, CPB notes that “…[the] good news…is that, although [the Omicron variant] came fast and furiously into the quarter, it also subsided a lot faster than [the company had] seen [with] prior [variants]. And so it allowed [the company] to get back on track.”

Let us recall that CPB benefitted from pandemic-related-everyone-is-stuck-at-home tailwinds that drove strong results in Q1 FY ’21 and Q2 FY ’21. Correspondingly, results in Q3 FY ’21 and Q4 FY ’21 were much weaker as the early effects of the pandemic started to ease. Accordingly, CPB’s Q3 FY ’22 and Q4 FY ’22 comps will be much more forgiving, lending support to a second-half recovery. Further, continued product demand and additional second-half capacity, particularly in snacks, should bolster the top-line.

Personally, I think management has laid out a reasonably strong case for the remainder of the fiscal year. At the same time, I acknowledge a few points of concern. For one thing, the Snacks segment, which is supposed to be CPB’s growth driver, actually performed worse on the top-line (on a percentage basis) during Q2 than the M&B segment. Of course, this is just a single data point and one should not extrapolate too much from it. But, it is certainly not an encouraging performance. As a second point of concern, management has touted its pandemic-related gains with consumers who flocked to Campbell’s products when many families chose (or were forced to choose) home-prepared meals. Consumers being the fickle creatures that they are, it’s not clear those gains will last. Finally, it is well understood that private labels can gain significant share from established brands during periods of high inflation. With ~30% of CPB’s revenues coming from Walmart (WMT) and Kroger (KR), there is always the risk that their share with those customers may erode as inflation remains persistent.

Closing Thoughts

Coming back to my question of whether long investors should stick with the stock, I’m not sure the answer is so clear-cut. From my point of view, management has provided a convincing argument that the remainder of fiscal 2022 should be far stronger than the first half – likely leading to an improvement in the share price. On the other hand, recent performance might call into question CPB’s ability to track against its long-term growth algorithm.

Figure 2: Campbell's Long-Term Growth Algorithm

Campbell's Investor Day Presentation Fiscal 2022

Source: Campbell's Investor Day Presentation Fiscal 2022

Graphic Source: Yves Sukhu

Personally, I intend to maintain my long position. As implied earlier, I’m not in CPB to get rich. I utilize the stock as a vehicle where I can park some money under the assumption that my capital will be protected over the long term (key word is “long term”), ideally with some, albeit likely underwhelming, appreciation – while I collect the (current) 3%+ dividend yield. On that basis, it’s a better idea than just keeping cash in the bank.