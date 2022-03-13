Weedezign/iStock via Getty Images

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is a leader in programmatic advertising. The company runs a software based marketplace which connects digital ad buyers (enterprises) to content publishers (blogs & websites).

The online advertising market is dominated by two main players Alphabet (Google Ads) (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Meta (Facebook) (FB). Google has a 40% market share but The Trade Desk is growing fast and has now reached an 8% market share. Online reviews are now rating The Trade Desk higher than Google Ads, thus this small company could have a large growth runway ahead.

The firm's share price is down 47% from its highs in Nov 2021, thus could this be a great time to open a position in this disruptive firm. In this post, I'm going to dive into the business model, financials and valuation.

Trade Desk's Disruptive Business Model

In traditional advertising, ad buyers would have had to contact and negotiate individual contracts, with each website publisher in order to display content. This was a costly and time consuming process. Whereas, Programmatic advertising allows ad placements to be bid on in a marketplace style. Afterwards, artificial intelligence is used to optimize the advertising budget across all placements.

Advertisers love this process, as it’s fast, easy, efficient and targeted. Content publishers (blogs etc.) love this because they don’t have to waste time negotiating manual contracts.

How Programmatic Advertising works (Youtube Trade Desk)

The global programmatic advertising market is expected to reach $150 billion by 2023, growing at 22%/year, according to data by Market Research Future.

According to reviews and my analysis, The Trade Desk offers a goal focused approach to media ad buying across display advertising on publisher websites, connected TV and even integration with the popular social Media platform TikTok.

The firm uses its artificial intelligence (AI) engine to optimize the ad spend best. The user interface is simple and they offer many third party integrations. Whereas, Google ads has a fairly clunky and complex user interface which does take some time to learn. In addition, they offer a single unique ID which can monitor the same users across devices and publishers all over the internet.

The Trade Desk allows the quality of ad placements to be set and direct access to premium publishers. Premium publishers include: Conde Nast, Reuters, The Washington Post, BBC.com, USA Today and more. The direct access to premium publishers really does matter as sometimes an advertiser will not know exactly which websites their ads are shown, this has led to worrying statistics that approximately 15% of all advertising spend is “lost” via fraudulent websites or just unseen adverts, according to a LinkedIn study.

To combat “fake news” Google has been ranking “premium websites” higher and giving them more authority, for example in Google's recent “YMYL (Your Money, Your Life) algorithm update focuses on the high ranking of premium finance and health websites, above unproven and newer websites.

Data Moat

The firm has huge network effects, More Advertisers = More Content Creators = More Advertisers = More Data = Better Service. The firm collects unique industry data, which offers a competitive advantage or “data moat” over its competitors.

For example, in Q1 the firm announced a partnership with Walmart (WMT) to launch a new DSP (Demand-Side Platform) that provides advertisers with access to unique Walmart shopper data. This allows a granular approach to data driven advertising, which is ground breaking.

The firm also has partnerships with Samsung connected TVs in India to give advertisers direct access to ad placements for skippable TV ads via its free streaming service. In addition the firm announced a new partnership with Xiaomi, the world’s second largest smartphone maker, to give advertisers access to its global customer base.

High Customer Retention

The love of Trade Desk by its customers is recognised by their super high retention rate of 95%, which the firm has managed to maintain over the past 8 years. Also this could be attributed to advertisers familiarity with the platform and reluctance to change provider, if they have uploaded their own First party data.

High Growth

Gross advertising spend on the platform reached $6.2 billion, a 47% increase year-over-year. The firm operates with a high adjusted EBITDA margin of 42%, up from 34% in the prior year, to give a $500 million Adjusted EBITDA.

The “Adjusted EBITDA” adds back stock based compensation which is the main expense at $205 million in 2021. Without these adjustments the company’s pretax operating margin is 19%, or $125 million on $1.2 Billion ii revenue for 2021. Personally I think the “real” margins are more beneficial for analysis, as stock based compensation is still an expense!

The good news is the firm has zero interest bearing debt, which is fantastic and $680 million in cash.

Revenue with estimates (The Trade desk) (Author created Y Chart)

TTD Stock - High Valuation

In order to value Trade Desk, I have plugged the latest financials into my valuation model, which uses the discounted cash flow method of valuation.

I completed a very optimistic valuation predicting 30% revenue growth for the next 5 years, at the top end of analyst estimates. In addition, to predicting margins to increase by 6% in the next 3 years.

The Trade Desk Stock Valuation (Author at Motivation 2 Invest Youtube)

Trade Desk (Author by Motivation 2 Invest Youtube)

Plugging in these numbers, I get a fair value of $36/share the stock is currently trading at $56/share and thus is 61% overvalued even with optimistic projections.

Trade Desk (Created by Author Y Charts)

Analysing the firm's EV to EBITDA, this stands at a very high 43, however surprisingly for this stock that is cheap historically.

Comparing the company relatively to other advertising companies, it also is the most expensive. For example, Meta Platforms which stills makes the majority of their revenue from advertising has an EV/EBITDA of just 7 compared to Trade Desk's 43.

Advertising Stocks Comparison (Author Y charts)

TTD Faces Fierce Competition

The Trade Desk faces fierce competition from Google which is the dominant player in display advertising, in addition to owning YouTube the world's most popular online video platform. Then there is Meta which owns (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp), the world's most popular social media platforms.

Facebook - 2.9 Billion Users

YouTube - 2.2 Billion Users

Instagram – 1.4 Billion Users

TikTok – 1.0 Billion Users (Trade Desk Partner)

Now although TikTok is a Trade Desk partner and I personally would think it would be more cost effective for advertisers to just advertise directly onto TikTok. This would be more time consuming but makes the most sense for budget conscious advertisers. Other more specific competitors in the industry include Adobe Advertising Cloud and Mediaocean.

Final Thoughts

The Trade Desk is a leading player in the programmatic advertising industry, the firm offers a solution which according to reviews is easier to use and more advanced than its rivals. The firm has grown revenues very fast over the past few years and has zero debt which is great to see. However, the valuation is very high (61% overvalued on my DCF Model) and an EV/EBITDA of 43 which is higher than competitors. The only consolation is the EV/EBITDA is "cheap" compared to historical numbers. Overall, I like the company, its partnerships and product offering but the valuation is much too spicy especially given the current valuations of growth stocks, with much of large tech (Meta, Alphabet) very reasonably priced.