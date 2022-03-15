RichVintage/E+ via Getty Images

Mr. Market Is A Drunken Psycho

Investing (and life, in general) is all about fun and love, and although we humans have a lot of love for each other (barring a few war-mongers), I am sure none of us (long-term growth investors) have been having a lot of fun recently, with most high-growth stocks correcting (crashing) ~50-90% from their all-time highs. If you still have massive amounts of capital on the sidelines, this sell-off is enjoyable, but most of you might be fully invested (I am too), and I do keep buying the dip (adding new capital every month), but stocks just keep dipping further. Retail investors are frustrated (and probably scared due to the depth and velocity of the decline in their high-growth stocks). I am, too. However, I have never felt better about buying BTM stocks due to the massive amounts of pessimism being priced into our holdings and continued strength in business performance.

Well, as you may know, the correction in high-growth tech has been going on for almost twelve months now, and it may feel as if there's no bottom. Frankly speaking, I don't know where the bottom is going to be; however, I have seen enough signs of utter stupidity from the market to believe that we can't be far off the bottom in high-quality, high-growth tech stocks.

Last month, Meta Platforms (FB) reported an underwhelming quarter and provided a weaker-than-expected outlook for the next quarter; however, this is a fundamentally sound business that has a dominant market share in social media advertising. Despite an immense amount of optionality in its business and the potential of the metaverse, Meta is trading at less than ~14x P/FCF. On the other hand, traditional value stocks like Walmart (WMT) and Waste Management (WM) are trading at ~36x and ~26x P/FCF, respectively. When we consider the lowly sales growth rates for these value names, I fail to comprehend the logic behind the idea that Meta deserves a 50-70% lower trading multiple (especially when we factor in Meta's ~$50B stock buyback program).

The explanation provided by market experts is that we are in an inflationary period, and while reasonably-priced tech stocks do fine during such periods, the old economy stocks like Walmart and Waste Management tend to be outperformers. In my view, the rotation from growth to value has already gone too far, and the above chart is just one example of the mindlessness of this trade (especially if you are considering it from a long-term investors' perspective). Right now, a lot of market participants are too focused on macroeconomics and news media, while individual business fundamentals have been thrown out of the window.

I have previously shared my thoughts around multi-decade high inflation prints and the future of FED's monetary policy in this note. Despite the growing belief of six or seven rate hikes this year, I don't think we will see a massively different interest rate environment in the next few years. Yes, ZIRP is over, but even if interest rates (10-yr treasury) were to climb up to 3-4%, we are still looking at a historically low-interest-rate environment. The monetary policy is going from extremely loose to very loose, and so I don't see a liquidity crunch materializing anytime soon.

With that being said, consumer sentiment is so weak that it is hard to imagine aggregate demand staying strong if inflationary pressures don't subside. As supply chain issues are resolved in the coming months, businesses could be stuck with excess inventory, especially if aggregate demand falls off due to highly-inflated prices for consumer goods. With a yield curve inversion on the horizon (10YR-2YR spread has narrowed to just 40 basis points), recession is a more significant threat than inflation. The FED has very little room to maneuver, and we are very likely to have an accommodative monetary policy for a long, long time to come. With that being said, the FED's hawkish tone alone has caused enough panic among growth stock investors to result in what looks like a capitulation over the past three months or so:

I use the word capitulation because valuation moderation (normalization) has been going on in our stock universe for more than a year now (and back then, the FED wasn't hawkish at all), and only now has the velocity of sell-off picked up. During the late-2020s and early-2021s, certain growthy areas of the market did get frothy, and the retail meme stock craze was certainly indicative of euphoria in markets. However, despite massive liquidity being available in the markets, equities have continued to trade at a hefty discount to bonds for a long time now. We own a lot of technology companies, and many of them got massive boosts (and pull forward in demand) due to the coronavirus pandemic. As such, we witnessed a valuation expansion in 2020-2021, followed by a violent valuation compression over the last twelve months or so.

Here's where Mr. Market seems to have lost touch with reality. On some level, the market is pricing in higher interest rates, which would explain the massive 50-80% drops in high-growth stocks. While Upstart has seen its valuation multiple compress from ~55x P/S to ~14x P/S in just the last three months, the likes of Datadog (DDOG), Cloudflare (NET), and SentinelOne (S) are still trading at P/S multiples of >30x (despite corrective moves in these counters too). Now, let's take a look at the business fundamentals of some of these companies to understand why I think Mr. Market is showing a lot of cognitive dissonances:

While I do agree that the market has been punishing unprofitable growth stocks, I also see mindless selling of highly FCF positive companies and profitable de-SPACs. On the other hand, some unprofitable stocks continue to get ultra-high multiples from the market.

Upstart, an emerging fintech giant, growing at 100%+ y/y while being highly free cash flow generative, finds itself trading at a forward Price to FCF multiple of less than 20x (current price to FCF of ~39x). Microsoft (MSFT) is an amazing company; however, it has much lower future growth potential than Upstart, and this tech behemoth has a Price to FCF multiple of ~37x. In a normal market, Upstart should have a much higher trading multiple than Microsoft due to its growth profile; however, Microsoft offers this sense of safety, which a lot of investors seem to be chasing right now.

Now, I am completely fine with investors looking at Microsoft as a safe haven investment in a risk-off environment; however, if Mr. Market is risk-off, why is Cloudflare (NET) trading at ~50x P/S while being unprofitable (negative free cash flow and much slower growth than Upstart)? Such irrationality is indicative of an emotional market that's very much focused on the here and now. It is really looking like a voting machine, a broken one.

We recently made Zoom Video communications (ZM) a new weekly top idea at Beating the Market, and we were able to do so (after a wait of eighteen months) because Mr. Market has compressed Zoom's trading multiple (P/FCF) to ~20x (50% discount to Microsoft's multiple). Zoom is a highly-profitable company with ~$5.5B in net cash and a $2B annual FCF production run-rate. At ~5.5-6x net cash and ~15x forward P/FCF, Zoom is a value stock.

So far, we have established Mr. Market's irrationality; let us now see how we can take advantage of it.

A Plethora Of Inverse Bubbles To Buy

With an interest rate hike cycle about to start, who knows what the market will do in the next week, next month, or next quarter. I do know with certainty that - "The stock market will fluctuate". The mindless selling in growth stocks will dry out at some point, and I think we will see a "V-shaped" recovery in several BTM stocks like Upstart (UPST), Hims & Hers (HIMS), Opendoor (OPEN), etc. Over the last three months or so, investors in (lesser-known, unproven) high-growth tech stocks have capitulated to an extent where these stocks have sunk into the deep-value territory.

In the past eighteen months or so, equity markets have been on a spectacular rally. Despite elevated trading multiples, I see no equity bubble as such (especially in the technology sector), and Q4 earnings reports from mega-cap tech (major %age contributors to broader indices) more than justified their elevated multiples. The weak earnings report from Meta (FB) (formerly Facebook) was punished brutally, but at 15x forward P/E, it offers an excellent long-term risk/reward for bulls. Now, I agree that some parts of the market (stocks related to disruptive tech, EVs, SPACs, crypto) did get frothy in late-2020 to early-2021 period, while the meme stock craze was absolutely maniacal; however, the market has corrected itself to a great extent in the last twelve months and probably has gone too far in many instances. The valuation compression in our coverage universe has been an absolute carnage, and one of BTM's top picks, Opendoor (OPEN), is an excellent example of the formation of an inverse bubble (an idea we have spoken about a lot recently).

While the bears continue to label the crash in high-growth tech stocks as a repeat of the dot-com bubble bursting back in 2000-2002, today's reality cannot be more different. Some BTMembers have been discussing the idea of our stocks taking years to recover; however, I beg to differ. We have already studied a few examples of Mr. Market's cognitive dissonance, i.e., Cloudflare, Zoom, and Upstart. However, it is time we look at another example to see why our stocks will not be dead money for years to come.

Back in 1999-2000, Amazon was an (unprofitable) online retailer trying to disrupt the $2T retail industry in the US. During the heights of the tech bubble, Amazon traded as high as ~275-300x Price-to-Sales, yes, sales! After the tech bubble burst, Amazon's stock had crashed by ~95% (from $108 to ~$8), and its P/S multiple had compressed significantly. Amazon didn't see its 2000 highs for another seven years, something many of you might be envisioning for BTM stocks that have gone down ~70-85% from their highs of 2020-2021. If you observe Amazon's recovery in the following chart, you will see that Amazon's P/S ratio continued to compress over the years; however, the stock recovered, and the major driver of this recovery was solid revenue growth (not profitability, Amazon did have breakeven FCF).

While Zoom and Upstart are incredibly cheap right now, I think Opendoor (OPEN) is a close comparison to the Amazon of 2001. So let's look at where the market is pricing this emerging iBuyer (3P marketplace for real estate in the long run) today. According to our projections, Opendoor's revenue for 2022 could land anywhere between $15-18B, and the company should be able to achieve positive free cash flow this year (if the housing market doesn't crash). As per these numbers, Opendoor is trading at a forward Price-to-Sales multiple of ~0.25-0.3x. Now, as you may know, Opendoor is trying to disrupt the $1.9T housing market in the US, and its biggest rival - Zillow (Z) (ZG) - recently called quits on its iBuying operations. Hence, Opendoor has a free run to build an insurmountable scale advantage over rivals and, in essence, build a monopolistic market share in a humongous market.

Even at its highs of ~$38, Opendoor's P/S multiple was at just ~3x, which would be a very reasonable multiple for a business that can generate ~5-10% free cash flow margins in the long run. With negative sentiment engulfing the iBuying sector (due to Zillow's idiosyncratic failure) and tremendous pessimism around post-SPAC companies, Mr. Market has sold off Opendoor incessantly, to an extent where its trading multiple is around 1/10th of where it would be in a normal market environment. High inflation is a positive for Opendoor's short-term profitability, and higher interest rates crushing inflation is a long-term positive for Opendoor as their services are more valuable to sellers in a bad housing market. Hence, Opendoor is a win-win play going into an uncertain macroeconomic environment. The company is flush with cash, and a bad housing market may eliminate Opendoor's competitors and help it establish an even greater market share. I think most of you are well aware of our long-term thesis on Opendoor, but if you are not, please give the following notes a read:

In a nutshell, if Opendoor were to trade at just ~1x TTM P/S (very, very conservative multiple) next year, it would command a market cap of ~$15-18B (~3x from today's price).

My point in sharing this example is that - we are not in a tech bubble now, and we were not in a tech bubble in 2020 or 2021. Some areas in tech did get frothy for a while, but the market has cleared out a lot of froth in the last twelve months. In my opinion, there are still some frothy valuations like Tesla and Nvidia at ~20-25x P/S, and the likes of Datadog, Cloudflare, and SentinelOne trading at more than ~50x P/S. However, if we look at individual businesses, many of them are trading at dirt-cheap valuations, i.e., Opendoor, Upstart, Hims, and the list goes on and on.

The macroeconomic conditions are changing, and we are probably shifting from ZIRP to a historically low-interest-rate environment (2-4% fed funds rate); however, we do not need to change our investing strategy. Why? Mr. Market has already done the job for us. With growth stocks now trading in the deep-value territory, we do not need to chase ultra-hot value names like Walmart (WMT) or Waste Management (WM) at record-high valuation levels. As the FED embarks on an interest rate hike cycle to control inflation (amidst added complexity of a mid-term election year in the US, rising geopolitical risks (possibility of Russia/Ukraine war), and a brewing energy crisis in Europe), the stock markets may continue to remain volatile in the near-term; however, for a long-term growth investor, this period of peak pessimism is a great time to be accumulating shares for the long-haul. Remember, the markets are forward-looking, and today's reality was being priced in 6-18 months in the past. The time to sell high-growth tech stocks is long gone. Today, the market is highly focused on the Fed's actions, but pretty soon, it will start pricing in the next 12-18 months. As we know, macroeconomic conditions do not matter over longer investment horizons (5-10 years) [history serves as proof], and the only sustainable way to create generational wealth is by investing in early-to-mid stage growth companies that can deliver double-digit growth over several years (Walmart in the mid-1970s to 1990s, or Costco in 1980s-1990s, or Amazon in 2000s-2010s, etc.).

"Big Money Can Only Be Made Buying Small." - BTM Investment Quotes

There's a wall of worry for the market to climb, and stocks in our investment universe are still falling (even after some great earnings reports) despite their massive corrections. So, how do we invest going forward?

Dollar-Cost Averaging Is The Way To Go

Well, the best way to invest (at any given point in time) is to take the emotion out of our decision-making. Would you sell your house if someone offered to pay 50% or 30% of what you deem its fair value to be? No, right. So, why sell your businesses when the market is offering you a raw deal like today? Instead of second-guessing your investments (and entry points) based on price action, just review your investment thesis, and if nothing has changed, keep following your DCA plan. The rotation back into growth stocks will happen sooner or later. And so we must take advantage of this discount sale while it lasts.

A weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly investment plan makes it easy to deploy new capital and build robust portfolios over the long term. However, the big problem with a DCA plan is that investors will eventually run out of capital (unless they have a regular income coming in). Many of you might be fully invested at this point, and I have received such messages from our subscribers:

I understand the power of DCA, but there's no money left to buy.

and,

As prices keep falling, my stress is rising, and I feel like selling all of my growth stocks because there is no bottom.

However, I think there's a simple solution for this problem:

If You're Out Of Money, Just Do Nothing

A report from Fidelity showed that dead investors tend to outperform the alive ones. Patience is a virtue required to become a successful investor, and being a growth investor needs a stomach to weather through periods of heightened volatility (like the one we are experiencing today). The dead seem to have cracked the code of being good long-term investors.

By simply ignoring near term price volatility, doing nothing and letting our investments compound over time, investors are likely to outperform their more active peers.

At this stage, switching investing strategies from growth to value, or even high-beta growth to low-beta growth, could be a disastrous move for investors in the long run. If you have gone through a 75% decline in Upstart, you are unlikely to recover your losses quickly by buying Walmart at ~$375B. And if you are willing to wait years with Walmart, why not just stick it out with Upstart and allow the original investment thesis to play out.

If you bought the Deli around your corner for, say, $1M in 2022, would you sell it at $500K next year just because buyers are offering to pay only $500K at this moment? Now, if your Deli is failing, then a sale would make sense, but what if sales and profitability grow by 30% in 2022, and you know that you didn't overpay, to begin with. Would you sell just because there's an offer on the table?

Similarly, would you sell your house for half of its value if someone made you an offer today?

I am certain your answer is no, and that's exactly how we must think about the businesses we own. We know what we own, we know why we own it, and as long as our thesis is intact, we must stay the course. As Warren Buffett's saying goes - "Price is what you pay, value is what you get".

If you don't have more cash to deploy, then do nothing. Just be patient. There's no need to panic sell, and there's no need to panic buy. Doing nothing is underrated, and the successes of dead investors are all the proof we need to just stay the course.

Concluding Thoughts

Investing is not a 100-meter sprint; it's a marathon. Our journey is long, and we are building our portfolios for the next decade (not the previous one). Hence, we must focus on where the puck is going and not where it is right now. We know investing is not linear, and volatility is the price we pay for higher returns. Hence, these short-term gyrations in the market are absolutely no reason to quit. Past market cycles have shown that the point of peak pessimism also happens to be the point of maximum financial opportunity. I don't know if we are at peak pessimism ("bottom") yet; however, we must be very close to it - after all, so many rapidly-growing, highly-FCF positive companies with little to no debt are trading at multiples typically associated with mature businesses.

I do not know where the bottom is for growth stocks; however, I do know there is one. In hindsight, we should have built-up cash in 2021 to buy into this mini-crash; however, things are always easy looking backward. At Beating the Market, we are forward-looking investors, and our goal is to generate life-changing returns over the next decade. The current market is a stock pickers' paradise, and I feel like a kid at a candy store. We are buying our highest-conviction ideas hand over fist as these discount sales will not last forever.

Patience is key to investing success, and this is a great time to exercise some of it. Hang in there, do not panic-sell your businesses. If you can't buy more, that's fine; just hold onto your investments (unless the investment thesis changes).

Thank you for reading, and happy investing. Please feel free to share any questions, concerns, or thoughts in the comments section below.