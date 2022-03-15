Time To Get Greedy With These 2 Big Fat Dividends

dima_sidelnikov/iStock via Getty Images

I love to take advantage of opportunities. There is a classic saying many of us know well:

"Good things come to those who wait."

The ability to be patient and wait is a massive benefit that income investing provides. Using our unique Income Method within our Model Portfolio at High Dividend Opportunities, we collect dividends and hold top-notch high-quality names. At the same time, we wait for an emotional market to create new opportunities.

Yet I would add an addendum to that saying:

"But not to those who hesitate."

The mistake so many make in the "waiting" game is that they never spring into action when needed. They keep on waiting, and waiting, and waiting - all while opportunities pass them by.

Why? Perhaps they think something better is coming down the line, or they may overlook the opportunity due to a sense of complacency and laziness sprung from waiting. Patience is a virtue but maintaining a state of readiness while being patient is key. One does not preclude the other.

So now is the time to act and even dip into being greedy with these excellent opportunities. Nothing makes money as money can. Buying income on sale is one key way to grow your income stream. When prices dip, buy income.

Let's dive in.

Pick #1: XFLT - Yield 10%

It isn't a secret that we love the outlook for CLO funds. These CEFs (closed-end funds) invest in CLOs (collateralized loan obligations). A CLO is essentially a bundle of bank loans to companies that usually carry credit ratings of B/B+.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) proved its resilience, as it is the first CLO CEF to recover its full dividend and price since the COVID drop.

XFLT is aiming for much higher than mere recovery. Over the course of 2021, XFLT tripled its assets.

XFLT has grown, via the Trust's registration statement, from an At-the-Market program, follow-on equity offerings and preferred debt issuances. - XFLT Quarterly Webinar

XFLT Quarterly Webinar

XFLT has been backing up the truck, pulling out the shovel, and loading up on CLO equity and bank loans as fast as it could.

XFLT Quarterly Webinar

This was absolutely the right move and shareholders are going to be rewarded thanks to this smart management. CLO production in 2021 hit record heights, as banks and institutions were willing to pay premium prices for the senior tranches.

The rate paid to the debt tranches has nothing to do with what the borrowers of the loans are paying! It is the rate that has to be paid before the equity tranche gets paid. Lower is better!

From Q2 2020 to Q4 2021, the WACC (Weighted Average Cost of Capital) for CLOs declined from 2.41% to 1.72%.

XFLT Quarterly Webinar

That is money straight into the pockets of CLO equity investors like XFLT! Ironically, CLO equity prices remained low even as the cost of maintaining the senior tranches declined.

What's the catch? CLO equity takes a "first loss" position, just as an equity position invested in any company. The debt investors get a predetermined return, while the equity investors get the upside benefits and the downside risks.

XFLT Quarterly Webinar

Defaults have fallen off a cliff, after peaking at 4.17% post-COVID, the trailing 12-month default rate is 0.29%. This compares to a historical average default rate of 2.7%. The huge spike in defaults after COVID never arrived, and the default rate proved to be a small bump as defaults were already expected to be north of 3% in 2020 before COVID had a name.

With the financial system awash with liquidity, we can expect default rates to remain low. Interest coverage is at all-time highs.

XFLT Quarterly Webinar

Lenders are flush with cash and borrowers have strong and rising cash-flows. As noted in our Market Outlook to subscribers last week, the U.S. economy is hot, and that is a great thing for maintaining low default levels.

XFLT navigated a very tough Black Swan with aplomb, richly rewarding shareholders who didn't panic. Now we can reap the rewards during the good times too!

Pick #2: TPVG - Yield 8.5%

TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) is a BDC (Business Development Company) that specializes in investing during the "Venture Growth" stage of a company. TPVG teams up with venture capitalists who have skin in the game with an equity investment and are preparing to take the company public.

TPVG will provide a debt investment, and will usually receive an equity "kicker" in the form of warrants. TPVG aims for companies that are likely to file an IPO in the next 2 to 3 years, providing capital for the company to expand and reach the scale necessary to be attractive for public investors. This investment will help push the company across the finish line and when all goes well, have a successful IPO.

Many of TPVG's borrowers have gone on to become household names.

TriplePoint Venture Growth

Coming into 2022, TPVG has underperformed many other BDCs. This is likely due to the perception of it being a "tech" BDC. After all, tech companies have been a focus for venture capital and a source of many of TPVG's biggest wins.

TPVG does have exposure to innovative tech companies, but it is also highly diversified.

TriplePoint Venture Growth

TPVG will continue to be a BDC that ushers the companies of tomorrow into the public markets. Sure, you could take your hard-earned money and gamble on different IPOs. Maybe you'll find the winner. I'll take TPVG, and be one of those cashing out and realizing gains when the IPO happens!

TPVG had a huge investment year in 2021. Increasing its total investments by over 30%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth

These are the seeds planted for the future, and which will fund future dividends and gains for TPVG shareholders!

Conclusion

You've waited. You've been patient. Now it is time to act. Take some of that recurring dividend income and invest it into these excellent opportunities. The market offers you excellent income at high yields for those willing to buy it.

The retirement of an income investor is one of ease and leisure. They don't need to watch every news update on the latest market swing. They don't have to sit around staring at charts to see if resistance will be broken or if the floor will falter. They don't have to constantly guess what others in the market will do in order to sell shares at a higher price than they paid.

Income investors can unplug and go on a 2-week cruise around Alaska, enjoy the cold, and see the beautiful sights. Knowing that a steady, reliable dividend income stream will accumulate while they are away. They can jet down to the Florida coast and sit on the beach watching the waves roll in - just like their latest dividend deposit rolled in, over and over again. They can sit in their backyard, their favorite beverage in hand, and enjoy the sound of the crickets, the crackle of a fire, and watch the sunset on another day.

How can they do all this without being glued to their brokerage accounts app?

They receive regular and reliable dividends. They can approach the market when it is convenient to them and stay away as long as they wish. Knowing whether the market is up, or down, dividends are being deposited several times a month.

Are you tired of the hubbub of scary news stories and dipping stocks? Great. Take a break. Your income will keep on coming. Ready to take part and snag excellent deals? Awesome. Here's two of them served fresh.