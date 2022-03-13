Wolterk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

I recently discussed my largest utility holding Duke Energy (DUK), which I love thanks to its high yield, its consistency, and fantastic operations. I also own Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL), which I added last year when I knew that I had to buy more defensive stocks. I picked a utility stock with a low yield that initially worked against me due to rising rates, which utilities hate. I wondered whether I should have gone with a higher-yielding stock to at least collect a higher payout. Did I make a mistake? I most certainly did not, which is why I will now share my research using this article. While the yield of 2.6% is certainly not something to write home about, the company maintains satisfying dividend growth, it has a very healthy balance sheet, strong EPS growth, and it outperforms its peers and other "high" yield stocks. Like my investment in DUK, I think XEL offers an opportunity for investors looking for yield and investors looking for a bit more safety without sacrificing growth.

Now, let's look at the details!

Boring? Absolutely Not!

Roughly 6.3% of my long-term dividend growth portfolio is invested in 2 utilities. One of them is Duke, the other is Xcel. While I trust every single stock in my portfolio, I picked these two stocks because of their ability to offer safety in turbulent times, a satisfying dividend yield, and in the case of Xcel a higher dividend growth rate - because of its lower yield.

Xcel Energy is currently yielding 2.6%. The Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) is yielding 2.9%. As the Seeking Alpha dividend scorecard shows, the company scores high in every category except for the dividend yield (compared to other utilities):

While I would make the case that a 2.6% yield is not "high yield", we're in an environment where we can classify it as high yield. Most tech stocks do not pay a dividend, and if they do, it's often less than 1.0%. The S&P 500 yield is close to 1.3%, and the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) is now yielding 2.9%. Since the pandemic, yields have fallen significantly as investors have rushed for quality yield stocks, causing dividend growth to underperform capital gains. So, please forgive me if I refer to 2.6% as "high yield" in this article. Based on this explanation, I think people will get my point.

As you may have noticed, the XEL yield started dropping faster after 2018, when global growth slowed down and investors bought yield stocks. Back then, XEL was trading close to $45. It traded at $70 prior to the pandemic. Over the past 10 years, XEL has returned 267% including dividends (total return). It outperformed utilities by a mile and even the high yield ETF (VYM).

This performance is largely caused by dividend growth.

Xcel Energy - A Nice Yield & Satisfying Growth

Over the past 10 years, XEL was and still is the place where people go for a yield premium of roughly 120 to 150 basis points over the S&P 500. During the pandemic this changed as the S&P 500 sold off faster than XEL - that's important as we buy utilities for safety, right? Now we're back at 124 basis points.

The interesting thing is that Xcel offers very satisfying dividend growth. It's not comparable to a stock like Apple (AAPL), which offers a 0.8% dividend yield, but XEL reported close to 6.5% annual dividend growth over the past 10 years. To be precise, Seeking Alpha data tells us that dividend growth has averaged exactly 6.45% per year since 2013.

Let's say the company continues 5.5% long-term dividend growth. A 2.6% current yield would turn into a 4.44% yield on cost 10 years from now. Using a 6% growth rate, it would be 4.7%. That's roughly what some energy stocks pay in dividends right now. However, if the company's yield remains below 3%, which I believe, investors will be sitting on a nice yield AND "decent" capital gains without dealing with the cyclical risks that some energy stocks come with.

So, how does the company do it?

Shareholder Value Despite Accelerating Costs

One thing that applies to (almost) every single regulated electric utility company in the US is that capital requirements ("CapEx") needed to reduce pollution are skyrocketing.

The graph below shows operating cash flow, CapEx, and free cash flow ("FCF"). Free cash flow is the difference between the two and cash the company can spend on dividends, buybacks, debt reduction, and others. The "problem" is that FCF is negative. Last year, FCF was negative $2.06 billion due to accelerating CapEx. Between 2022 and 2026, capital requirements are roughly $28.5 billion. That's roughly $5.7 billion on average. The chart below includes expectations close to $5.1 billion until 2024, which seems to confirm the company's own numbers - presented in this investor presentation.

After 2026, capital requirements are expected to be $36 to $40 billion until 2031. Half of that is aimed to improve electric transmission and distribution. The other part is dedicated to renewables, hydrogen & storage, and others. By 2034, Xcel Energy wants to be 100% coal-free in all of its operating areas (Colorado, the Midwest, and the South). After 2024, the company will add a significant amount of wind, solar, and natural gas resources according to the overview below:

Xcel Energy Investor 2022 Presentation

Moreover, by 2031, the company aims to invest close to $2-$4 billion in hydrogen opportunities. The company wants to use renewables like wind energy to produce green hydrogen. This can be mixed with natural gas and lower the overall carbon footprint. Also, it can be used for industrial purposes, hydrogen vehicles, and a lot of other technologies.

With that being said, the company's goals are very broad and not easy to achieve. It wants to be 100% carbon-free by 2050 and reduce 80% of its emissions by 2030. The company wants to reduce water consumption by 70% in 2030 and prevent customer bills from increasing by more than the inflation rate.

This is what XEL’s energy mix outlook looks like:

Xcel Energy Investor 2022 Presentation

Since 2013, residential electric costs have increased by 0.8% per year. Natural gas bills have risen by 0.3% per year. The good thing is that total operations and maintenance costs have been flat during the period allowing the company to grow earnings per share by 6.1% between 2005 and 2021!

Going forward, the company expects to maintain between 5-7% annual EPS growth and 8-10% annual shareholder returns based on capital gains and dividends, which are expected to continue to grow by 5-7%.

Xcel Energy Investor 2022 Presentation

With regard to earnings per share, be aware that this is adjusted for share dilution. To finance growth, utilities typically use to issue shares – instead of rebuying shares. In 2017, the company had 509 million common shares outstanding. In 2021, that number was 539 million. This implies a 1.2% annual dilution, which works against shareholders. However, EPS growth does incorporate that. Achieving 5-7% annual EPS growth is truly remarkable and it’s the reason why XEL is outperforming its peers and the average high-yield stock.

Now, with that said, the company does fund its operations not only with stock but mainly with debt. Almost needless to say, but since the company’s capital requirements soared, its debt has exploded. The company currently holds close to $22.4 billion in long-term debt, including the current portion of long-term debt. That’s up from roughly $11.2 billion in 2013.

However, and this is the important part, new debt is put to good use. The company invests in its infrastructure including but far from limited to new energy sources and networks, which means its assets also rise. Hence, I included total equity in the graph below. Equity is total assets minus total liabilities. Total equity is currently $15.6 billion. That’s up roughly 50% since 2015.

TIKR

Moreover, net debt-to-EBITDA is currently at 5.2x. EBITDA is covering annual interest expenses 5.6x. By 2026, the company expects that net debt is back at 4.7x EBITDA. The equity ratio is expected to remain at 40-41%. The company's unsecured debt has a BBB+ rating. Its secured debt is rated A.

XEL Stock Valuation

XEL has a $37.9 billion market cap based on 539 million shares outstanding and a $70.37 stock price. The company currently has $24.6 billion in net debt. This gives us an enterprise value of $62.5 billion. This year's EBITDA is expected to be $4.9 billion. This gives us a 12.8x multiple.

It's not cheap, and it's not overvalued. It's exactly what one pays for a stock with strong single-digit expected EPS growth, a yield of 2.6%, and mid-single-digit annual dividend growth.

With that said, the stock is currently in a sideways trend that started in 2020. It could break out, but only if rates (i.e., the 10-year US government bond yield) start to fall. If oil continues to rally along with other commodities, I do not see a rush for yield stocks like XEL. However, that's fine. I don't even want XEL to break out. 2.6% is a good yield. Adding at a lower yield before a hike is announced isn't fun.

FINVIZ

Takeaway

I'm glad I never seriously doubted the value XEL adds to my portfolio. Yes, capital gains have been very slow recently, but that's due to a very inflationary environment. Investors buy energy, industrials, basic materials, you name it.

XEL has a fantastic track record of dividend growth and outperforming capital gains. I do not expect that to change. The company is in a good position to boost capital spending without sacrificing shareholder value. Every dollar of new debt adds more value to the company. XEL has strong single-digit EPS growth and dividend hikes that help the stock outperform its utility and high yield peers.

If you're looking for a faster-growing utility company that brings safety and value to your portfolio, look no further. Xcel excels at all of these things.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!