Juan Jose Napuri/iStock via Getty Images

We're nearing the end of the Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and one of the first companies to release its results this year was Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO). Overall, the company had a blow-out year beating its upwardly revised FY2021 guidance midpoint. It was also a solid year from a project standpoint, monetizing Tocantinzinho, completing upgrades at Lamaque/Kisladag, and completing the Skouries Feasibility Study. Given Eldorado's enviable organic growth profile and improved operational results as of late, I would view sharp pullbacks as buying opportunities.

Eldorado Gold - Gold Pour (Company Presentation)

Eldorado Gold released its Q4 and FY2021 results last month, reporting quarterly production of ~122,600 ounces. This strong quarter helped push annual production well above initial guidance (450,000 ounces) and slightly above the revised guidance midpoint, with a ~1.3% beat vs. the 470,000-ounce outlook. The stand-out performer was the Lamaque Mine, which produced a record ~51,400 ounces in Q4, and enjoyed 6% production growth year-over-year. Let's take a closer look below:

Eldorado Gold - Quarterly Gold Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

From a headline standpoint, this may have been a weaker quarter and year for Eldorado Gold, with gold production down 11% year-over-year in Q4 and 10% on a full-year basis. This is based on the production of ~476,000 ounces in FY2021, down from ~529,000 ounces in FY2020. However, this was to be expected due to the decline in grades at Kisladag (0.75 grams per tonne gold vs. 1.00 grams per tonne gold), the company's largest contributor by a wide margin. This decrease in grades led to production declining 23% to ~174,400 ounces from ~226,500 ounces in 2021.

Lamaque Mine - Quarterly Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

However, when it comes to managing expectations, Eldorado did an outstanding job in FY2021, easily beating its initial guidance. Meanwhile, at Eldorado's #2 mine, Lamaque, the company continues to fire on all cylinders. This was evidenced by a record quarter in Q4 with ~51,400 ounces of gold produced and a 6% increase in gold production year-over-year to ~153,200 ounces despite coming up against higher grades in the year-ago period.

Elsewhere, from a project standpoint, Eldorado exited 2021 in a much better position, making progress at several projects, and divesting those that are non-core to improve its balance sheet. These positive developments include the following:

completion of Triangle-Sigma Decline at Lamaque

construction and wet commissioning of HPGR Circuit at Kisladag

completion of a Feasibility Study at the Skouries Mine in Greece

acquisition of QMX Gold to increase its land package in the Abitibi

sale of Tocantinzinho to G Mining

Digging into these developments a little closer, it's clear that Eldorado Gold has a very bright future. Beginning with the Triangle-Sigma decline, the new decline will improve operating costs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and help with lower-cost and more effective exploration by allowing for underground drill platforms. This is a big deal given the high grades being delineated at the Ormaque deposit, which lies between the Triangle Deposit and the Sigma Mill.

Lamaque Mine Infrastructure (Company Presentation)

As for the completion of the High-Pressure Grinding Rolls Circuit at Kisladag, this is expected to boost the life of mine recovery rates by 400 basis points, with ramp-up ongoing. At Skouries, the company has confirmed that this project has some of the best economics of any undeveloped gold project globally, with the potential to produce ~300,000 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs] per annum at negative all-in sustaining costs. I have estimated costs to come in at ~$100/oz to account for inflationary pressures. Still, even at this figure, it is quite clear from the chart below that Skouries would be a massive outlier and help drag down Eldorado's consolidated cost profile ($1,070/oz).

Undeveloped Gold Projects - Average Production / Projected All-in Sustaining Costs (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Finally, the sale of Tocantinzinho improved the balance sheet with a $20 million upfront payment, and Eldorado will have deferred consideration of $60 million in cash if the project heads into commercial production. Eldorado also holds a ~20% ownership in G Mining following the deal. With a very competent team that is leading G Mining Ventures (four successful mine builds in South America), this was a smart move by Eldorado, allowing it to focus on its current portfolio and Skouries while participating in the upside of Tocantinzo with a team that's laser-focused on solely that project and has a great track record.

QMX Gold Land (Company News Release)

Finally, while longer-term, the acquisition of QMX Gold has provided a massive boost to Eldorado's land holdings in the Abitibi region of Quebec, increasing land holdings by 550% surrounding the company's current Lamaque operations. Not only is this likely to boost the mine life long-term, but it could also provide the opportunity to increase throughput down the road by pulling material from key targets within close proximity to the mill. With limited if any value ascribed to this land in Eldorado's valuation, this is certainly worth keeping an eye on going forward.

Revenue & Margins

Moving over to Eldorado's financial results, it was a weaker year for the company, but this is not a huge surprise. The lower revenue (12% decline) in Q4 was related to a lower average realized gold price and fewer ounces sold due to the declining grade at Kisladag, with revenue down more than 7% year-over-year to $940.9 million. This is disappointing for investors that wanted to see growth year-over-year, but with all producers coming up against tough comps due to the record gold price in H2 2020, and Eldorado having lower production, there was little hope in growing production last year.

Eldorado Gold - Quarterly Revenue (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Meanwhile, costs were also up in the period, which took a meaningful bite out of margins. The cost increases were related to increased sustaining capital at Olympias, inflationary pressures, and fewer ounces sold, offset by higher by-product credits at Olympias and a weaker Turkish Lira. As shown below, all-in sustaining cost margins came in at $699/oz, down from $886/oz in Q4 2020. Similar to the decline in revenues, this is disappointing, but the decline in margins was partially related to the gold price, completely out of Eldorado's control.

Eldorado Gold - Quarterly All-in Sustaining Cost Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

While the financial results certainly left a lot to be desired, I don't see any reason to get hung up on the declining margins and revenue. This is because Eldorado is set up to be one of the best growth stories sector-wide by 2026, with a massive boost to production if Skouries is green-lighted. The majority of growth is expected to come from Lamaque and assuming full ownership of Skouries is retained; Eldorado could grow production to ~800,000 GEOs per annum.

Eldorado 5-Year Outlook (Company Presentation)

It's worth noting that this growth would be complemented by lower costs, given that Skouries' estimated costs are ~90% below Eldorado's current cost profile (~$100/oz vs. $1,070/oz). Given that the market is forward-looking, I believe investors should be too and not worry too much about the higher costs in FY2021. In fact, even if we assume that costs increase to $1,125/oz company-wide due to inflationary pressures by FY2025 on current operations, Skouries could make Eldorado one of the lowest-cost producers globally dragging down consolidated costs to sub $800/oz.

Valuation

Looking at the chart below, we can see that Eldorado Gold has historically traded at ~6.3x operating cash flow since the takeover of Integra Gold, which improved its jurisdictional profile with the addition of a low-cost asset Tier-1 asset (Lamaque). Currently, the stock trades at less than 5.5x FY2022 cash flow estimates and a nearly 15% discount to this historical multiple. Assuming the stock commands a similar multiple, which I would argue is conservative with Skouries in the wings, this would translate to a fair value closer to US$12.90.

Eldorado Gold Valuation vs. Peers (Company Presentation)

The valuation from a P/NAV standpoint confirms that Eldorado remains cheap relative to peers, especially after the boost to NPV (5%) at Lamaque following the updated technical study (Q1 2022). The stock is also cheap from an EV to EBITDA standpoint and trades at a slight discount to Equinox (EQX), which I would argue is surprising, given that Equinox has much higher costs and a similar jurisdictional profile. To summarize, I continue to see upside for Eldorado from current levels, even if the stock has posted a strong year-to-date performance.

So, is the stock a Buy?

While Eldorado continues to be one of the better growth stories sector-wide (assuming a positive construction decision at Skouries), and momentum has flipped to the upside, the stock has rallied up to a key resistance level near $11.75. Meanwhile, even though expected support has moved up to $8.90, the reward/risk ratio is less attractive after the recent rally, with $0.35 in potential upside to the next resistance level and $2.50 in potential downside to support. This doesn't mean that the stock can't head higher from here, but it's hard to argue for this being a low-risk buy point from a technical standpoint.

EGO Daily Chart (TC2000.com)

Eldorado Gold had a solid year and was one of the few producers to not only beat its initial guidance but also its upwardly revised guidance midpoint. If we look ahead to FY2022, the major catalyst will be an update on financing plans at Skouries and a potential construction decision, which would be transformative for the company, given the sub $100/oz expected AISC at the project. However, after a 35% rally in less than two months, I don't see this as a low-risk buying opportunity. So, while I think Eldorado is one of the better stories in the mid-tier space, I would be waiting for a sharp pullback if I was looking to start a new position in the stock.