yuelan/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Swiss industrial giant ABB (NYSE:ABB) reported another year of positive results. Revenues rose 10% in FY 2021 to EUR 28.9 billion from EUR 26.1 billion the previous year. Despite supply chain disruptions and commodity price inflation, ABB's strong pricing actions and robust volumes helped the company expand margins with gross margins rising to 33% from about 30% a year earlier, and EBITDA margins expanding 320 basis points to 14.2%. All business segments recorded double-digit order growth in FY 2021, recovering strongly from 2020 when a pandemic-induced slowdown led to a contraction in orders for all segments.

ABB annual report 2021

Electrification and Robotics and Discrete Automation (RA) were ABB's fastest-growing segments in FY 2021; Electrification, its biggest business segment accounting for 46% of the company's revenues generated revenue growth of 11% YoY in FY 2021 while Robotics and Discrete Automation, although the smallest segment, was the fastest-growing with 13% revenue growth YoY.

YoY revenue growth FY 2021 Revenue contribution FY 2021 Electrification 11% 46% Motion 8% 24% Process Automation 8% 22% Robotics and Discrete Automation 13% 11%

Going forward, these two divisions look set to continue driving ABB's top line growth thanks to structural uptrends around electrification and robotics. In its Q4 2021 earnings call, ABB noted strong demand from all customer segments in its electrification business, driven largely by its e-mobility business which saw orders surge over 150%. There is ample room for growth. Exxon Mobil's (XOM) 2021 energy outlook expects global electricity demand to rise 70% until 2050. Apart from household, commercial, and industrial consumers (which should drive demand for ABB's electrification products and services including low and medium voltage products such as switchgears, and fuses), electricity demand is also expected to be driven by the rise of electric vehicles in light-duty transportation (which should support demand for ABB's EV charging solutions).

ABB's Robotics and Discrete Automation segment notched a 34% growth in orders in 2021, the highest order growth among its four segments. With orders outpacing revenue growth over the past three quarters, the division ended the year with a record high order backlog of USD 1.9 billion which could support the segment's revenue growth for 2022. Longer term, the momentum has room to run. Robot density nearly doubled globally according to the 2021 World Robot Report by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR) and the IFR forecasts mid-single digit growth (around 6%) in annual industrial robot installations until 2024.

International Federation of Robotics, World Robotics Report 2021

In both of these growth markets, ABB offers a broad portfolio of products and services catering to a broad spectrum of industries and use-cases and like the rest of its business segments (i.e., Motion, and Process Automation), ABB commands either a number 1 or number 2 position in their respective markets.

A global multi-year capex spending upcycle could be a further tailwind for ABB. As one of the few industrial giants with operations on a global scale, ABB is well placed to capitalize on an anticipated investment spending boom. S&P Global expects 2021 global corporate capex spending to have reached its highest levels since 2007, and 2022 is expected to see equally strong levels.

S&P Global

China is loosening fiscal policy to spur its slowing economy with policy support in the form of infrastructure spending and tax cuts planned to meet the country's 5.5% GDP growth target for 2022. Proposed infrastructure spending projects include water conservancy projects, transportation networks, energy facilities, renovation of gas pipelines. Analysts expect China's infrastructure investment growth to accelerate to 7% in 2022 from 0.2% last year.

India is on the cusp of a multi-year capex spending upcycle which is expected to translate into more projects and orders for ABB's India division which in 2021 posted one of its biggest increases in orders in recent years. ABB's India division noted an increase in customer inquiries, a possible sign of a revival in private sector investment spending.

In the U.S., the Biden administration's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes planned spending of USD 5 billion to build a national electric charging network, nearly USD 50 billion in water funding to supply clean water by upgrading America's water and wastewater infrastructure. With its broad portfolio of motors, drives, generators, and EV charging solutions along with around 50 U.S.-based manufacturing facilities, ABB is well positioned to capitalize on America's infrastructure investment opportunity.

Software business appears to lag rivals but management is focused on growing this business

Unlike rivals, notably Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), which has been actively doubling down on its higher-margin software business through organic development and acquisitions (notable software acquisitions include French IoT management system startup Wattsense, design-to-source platform Supplyframe, US digital twin software company EcoDomus, marine design software FORAN software, Dutch product lifecycle management and manufacturing operations management software company TimeSeries, and Dutch rail software provider Sqills), ABB's software focus is relatively light. Siemens' software expansion efforts have paid off market-wise with its industrial IoT platform Mindsphere having garnered numerous recognitions from various consultancies such as Gartner, Forrester, and IDC. By contrast, ABB's industrial IoT platform ABB Ability has comparatively received little attention.

Going forward, ABB management has highlighted its intent to focus on growing its software business. How far ABB's software segment grows to catch up to peers remains to be seen.

While more than 70% of ABB's R&D is dedicated to digital and software innovations, at USD 1.2 billion in 2021, ABB's R&D investments are on the lower end compared to peers such as Siemens (EUR 4.9 billion), and Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSF) (EUR 1.4 billion) in absolute terms as well as in relative terms as a proportion of revenues.

R&D expense to revenues ratio (latest FY) ABB 4.2% Siemens 7.8% Schneider Electric 5.1%

Nevertheless, there is reason to be optimistic; despite ABB's seeming latecomer status in the industrial software space, ABB does have a potentially lucrative market segment it can tap into - robot software which is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 20% over the next five years. This is a relatively early-stage market and ABB is one of the few industrial giants with an early head start. Building on its position as the world's third biggest vendor of fixed industrial robots, ABB has been busy expanding its hardware robot portfolio (recent acquisitions in the robotics space include Spanish autonomous mobile robot company ASTI Mobile Robotics in 2021, and Dutch robotics company Codian Robotics in 2020).

It remains to be seen how successful ABB will be in developing this business; however, if it does, results could be promising. Software by nature is a higher margin business and it could also help build a "moat" in the form of switching costs. Rival Siemens' move to shift its software offerings towards a SaaS model this year is expected to lead to a more predictable and resilient revenue stream for the company going forward, and despite the "temporary burden" associated with the transition, Siemens expects its Digital Industries business segment (which houses its industrial IoT software Mindsphere) to retain a profit margin of 17-23% (the segment earned a profit margin of 20% in FY 2021 making it Siemens' highest-margin business). ABB's highest-margin business - Motion - earned a profit margin of 16% while its newer business - robotics has the lowest margins with a profit margin of 8% in FY 2021.

FY 2019 FY 2020 FY 2021 Electrification 8% 11% 14% Motion 15% 15% 16% Process Automation 11% 6% 11% Robotics & Discrete Automation 9% -6% 8%

Having already established a strong market position in the fixed robot space and now building its offerings in the fast-growing autonomous mobile robot space (a market projected to grow at a CAGR exceeding 30% over the next decade), ABB is growing its robot hardware portfolio, capabilities, and installed base (customers include Scania, Chinese Automotive giant BAIC, and Indian mobility giant Ola), which positions the company nicely to develop and market its robot software capabilities as well.

Risks

Rising interest rates could potentially stymie anticipated investment spending. With inflation showing no sign of abating (the CPI was up 7.9% YoY in February, the highest since January 1982), the Fed is reportedly planning to raise rates as early as next week.

Company-specific risks include ABB's relatively low R&D expense to revenue ratio compared to peers such as Siemens and Schneider. Although short-term cuts to R&D spending can help boost short-term profits, it could affect the company's long-term competitiveness.

Summary

ABB's Electrification and Robotics and Discrete Automation divisions have helped the company report strong results. These two segments have ample runway for growth, and ABB, which commands either a number 1 or 2 position in all of its four business segments, is poised to benefit. An anticipated global capex spending upcycle is another potential tailwind for ABB. ABB management has highlighted its intent to grow its software business and the company could potentially carve a strong position for itself in the nascent robot software market given its position as the world's third-leading vendor of fixed industrial robots and its growing presence in emerging robotics market segments such as autonomous mobile robots.