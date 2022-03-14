Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

When the market panics, rationality goes out the window. People end up buying things they shouldn't (AKA bottom fishing) and sell stocks that they end up chasing later (AKA panic selling). In other words, sometimes babies get thrown out with the bathwater. This is where opportunity presents itself for individual stock pickers who are patient and can stomach violent sell-offs.

After reaching a 52 week high of $63.02 on March 3rd, Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is now down 8% to $57.92 as of this writing. Now we wouldn't call that a steal as the stock is still trading at 23 times forward earnings. But, why the fall? Coca-Cola did suspend its operations in Russia as Seeking Alpha has covered here but this is not a game changer for Coke as it gets just 1 to 2% of its revenue from Russia and Ukraine. Coke's well known rival PepsiCo (PEP), on the other hand, gets 4% of its revenue from that region. But back to why the fall? Well, who cares honestly? A company that has been around for centuries did not change fundamentally in the last 2 weeks. The fact that the stock went on a tear along with the macro and political conditions does make this sell-off a little bit warranted at least.

The significance of the 3% yield mark in Coca-Cola

To understand why the 3% yield is significant, take a look at the chart below.

This chart goes back to 1987. A period of 35 years in which we've seen a few stock market crashes and many corrections. In the same 35 years, the World has also seen a few Wars (Gulf War 1990 and the current Ukraine crisis as examples) and Pandemics.

Through these events, Coca-Cola's average yield has been 3.18%. At the current annual dividend per share ($1.76), Coke will yield 3.18% at a share price of $55.34, which is not too far off from the current price.

Only two peaks stand out in the chart below where Coke yielded close to or above 4%: the 2009 market crash and 2020 COVID crash. To reach a 4% yield now, Coke's share price will need to fall to $44. The odds of that happening are extremely low. If Coca-Cola indeed falls 25% from here to reach $44, the market overall is likely to be in much worse shape.

In summary, strong dividend growth stocks may not provide you a double bagger in a week or month or offer dizzying, unsustainable yields but tend to form a higher base over time to keep up with annual dividend increases.

Coca-Cola Yield (YCharts)

Price matters even for stalwarts

One of our favorite investors of all time, Peter Lynch had one thing to say about stalwarts like Coca-Cola. Taking the liberty of paraphrasing, it goes something like "If you never overpay for stalwarts, your returns will be alright." That sounds rudimentary but too often, investors end up chasing even slow stocks like Coca-Cola.

Since most investors hold Coca-Cola for its dividend and safety, every $1,000 invested at $63 produces about $2.50 more in income vs investing at $58. Now, that may not seem like a lot but multiply that for every $1,000 investment compounded over 30 years, you will notice a much bigger difference.

Coke at $63 (Author) Coke at $58 (Author)

Looking Forward and Conclusion

Tucked under (and rightly so) the war headlines and inflation is the fact that most of the World is re-opening after two years under COVID's siege. The reopening spans the breadth and depth from the most stringent Australian government all the way to fans being back for games. And which company serves every country but Cuba and North Korea? (Okay, make it three now with Russia). That's right. Coca-Cola.

We trimmed Coca-Cola a couple of times (in IRA) recently at the $62 range as the stock was getting too high for comfort. But Coke is still easily one of the largest positions we hold and will continue to remain so barring fundamental changes. That does not however hide the fact that the stock has been in a downtrend recently as the 10 day moving average has dipped below the 20 day moving average. These moving averages typically don't mean much to long-term investors who believe in the stock they hold but it may be helpful to those looking at initiating or adding to their Coke position. The stock is definitely looking more attractive after an 8% haircut and odds are that it will be available a little bit cheaper over the next few weeks at, say the mid $50s. But, if you get too greedy, you will end up watching the train leave the station.