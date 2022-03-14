AnthonyRosenberg/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

It’s time to discuss a dividend growth opportunity in the consumer cyclical industry. The apparel manufacturer V.F. Corp. (NYSE:VFC) is one of the world’s leading apparel companies with key brands like North Face, Timberland, Vans, and Eastpak. I’m usually not a fan of companies that operate in an industry with low entry barriers. Yet, some reasons caused me to cover this company again. First of all, the company offers well-known brands that will continue to dominate the niches they are being sold in. Second, because it's so exposed to consumer health, it's suffering dramatically on the stock exchange as traders and investors are selling consumer-cyclical stocks due to high inflation, which is doing a number on consumer sentiment. Third, and related to the second point, the stock is now yielding close to 3.8% as its stock is close to 50% below its all-time high. While it's hard to call for a bottom, this stock does deserve a closer look as there's a lot of value in VFC!

Consumer Cyclical Stocks Are In A Tough Spot

Something happened in 2021: inflation returned. Inflation is now at 7.9% in the US, which is the highest number since the 1980s. Inflation is everywhere, in every segment, and in every country in the world. Energy is up due to a supply/demand imbalance in oil, food inflation is high because of fertilizer shortages and the ongoing war in Ukraine (also impacting energy), and ongoing supply chain and labor issues do a number on availability of materials - hence, further pushing up inflation.

For the first time since the pre-Great Financial Crisis years, we're seeing a massive shift in stock price performances. Over the past 12 months, consumer cyclical stocks (XLY) have returned just 0.3%. The tech-heavy ETF (QQQ) is up just 2.0%. Consumer staples (XLP) have outperformed cyclical consumer stocks with a performance of 8.9%. Steel stocks (SLX) are up 15.6%, and energy stocks (XLE) are up more than 40%.

The star of this article, V.F. Corp is down more than 30% during this period. Why? Because inflation is hurting consumers. Michigan Consumer Sentiment has fallen to 59.7. That's close to the 2009 lows! Needless to say, most people reading this article have felt the impact of inflation themselves. Food, energy, housing, it's all getting more expensive.

Yet, I believe that there's value in VFC - because of this sell-off.

So Much Value In VFC

VFC is basically back to normal as the pandemic is quickly fading thanks to global reopenings. As of January 28, 2022, the company had zero stores closed in North America. In EMEA, only 6% of stores were closed in the third quarter. All stores will be open while I'm writing this. In APAC, all stores are opened with mandatory work-from-home orders in several countries, which isn't helping foot traffic.

It's also interesting to see what the company has to say with regard to supply chain issues as these have been - and still are - a major headwind for companies operating overseas. In its 2021 fiscal year, the company had no single supplier that represented more than 7% of its total cost of goods sold. The company had roughly 265 independent contractor facilities and the company has:

... actively worked with its suppliers to minimize disruption while complying with local health advisories and governmental restrictions. VF did not experience significant difficulty in fulfilling its raw material and contracting production needs during Fiscal 2021. Absent any material changes, VF believes it would be able to largely offset any increases in product costs through (i) the continuing shift in the mix of its business to higher margin brands, geographies and channels of distribution, (ii) increases in the prices of its products, and (iii) cost reduction efforts. The loss of any one supplier or contractor would not have a significant adverse effect on our business.

After these comments, supply chains got worse. Shipping rates exploded, making it harder to deliver on time and to offset costs. Yet, the company says that the majority of its supply chain is operational with all operations being back to normal due to easing COVID restrictions. Yet, the company sees product delays due to port congestions. It's working with suppliers to solve these issues - as far as that's possible. I believe these issues will fade going into 4Q22 (calendar quarter).

With that being said, the company's financials are improving. In the year ending this month, the company is expected to do $1.9 billion in EBITDA. This is the highest since the pandemic. However, in 2019, the company spun off Kontoor Brands (KTB), which contributed to the decline in EBITDA. In the 2023 fiscal year, EBITDA is expected to cross the $2.0 billion mark with EBITDA margins reaching a new multi-year high of more than 16.1%.

In this case, it comes to roughly $990 million in free cash flow ("FCF"). Free cash flow is basically net income adjusted for non-cash items and capital expenditures. It's cash the company can spend on buybacks, dividends, debt reduction, and related.

While I am writing this, the company has a $20.9 billion market cap based on 390.4 million shares outstanding and a price of $53.5 per share. An implied FCF of $990 million translates to an FCF yield of 4.7%. In FY2024, this could be 6.6%.

Historically, the FCF yield has been between 3.5%-6.0%, which means if the company indeed gets close to 6.6% in this calendar year, its free cash flow is undervalued.

In this case, the stock is yielding 3.7%. On October 22, 2021, the dividend was hiked by 2% to $0.50 per quarter. After I saw it, I checked to see the comments on Seeking Alpha as I'm always interested in how investors look at certain hikes. In this case, I was pleasantly surprised as people liked it, although it was just a 2% hike (below inflation). This does make sense because of the high yield and every investor knows that VFC is dealing with challenges.

On July 24, 2019, the dividend was cut by 15.7%. However, please be aware that this was a result of the Kontoor Brands spin-off. Adjusted for KTB's dividend, investors who got shares in both companies did not experience a dividend decline.

As a matter of fact, and according to Seeking Alpha data, the VFC dividend has been hiked by 10.9% per year (on average) since 2013. Since 2008 that number is 10.3%. Since 2018, the number is 3.5%, which I expect to accelerate going into next year. When supply chains are easing and inflation is coming down, the company is once again in a situation to boost payout due to more certainty.

And, a current dividend of 3.7% rivals high-yield stocks like utilities, it's higher than the yield of Coca-Cola (KO), which is currently 2.9%, and it's 40 basis points above the yield of energy giant Chevron (CVX)! In a situation where the S&P 500 is yielding just 1.3% (2% prior to the pandemic) investors are dealing with a truly unique situation.

The current dividend yield "premium" is 234 basis points, one of the highest ever.

But then again, there are certain risks that I would consider to be "above average". We don't know yet how bad inflation will be and what the impact on the consumer will be. While analyst expectations are strong, we could be looking at downward revisions if commodities continue to rip.

That's why my point is that VFC has strong brands and a position where it can quickly rebound. The company excels in customer satisfaction and it has brand loyalty. It also benefits from the fact that it does a lot of wholesale and that it owns successful outdoor brands, which is an area with less competition than something like casual streetwear.

And, on top of that, the company has a healthy balance sheet, which is absolutely key when it comes to withstanding market weakness, supply chain problems, and whatnot.

With only one quarter to report in its FY2022, the company is expected to end up with $4.1 billion in net debt. That's roughly 2.2x EBITDA. Net debt is expected to remain close to $4.1-$4.3 billion in the foreseeable future due to dividends, buybacks, and business investments.

We successfully renewed our $2.25 billion revolver in the quarter, extending the term to 2026 and redeemed $500 million in term debt, which was due later this calendar year. During the quarter, we executed about $300 million in share repurchases, a signal to our confidence in our plans and commitment to continuing to return of cash to shareholders. Combined with our dividend, we returned nearly $500 million to shareholders this quarter. - 3Q22 Earnings Call Transcript

Yet, because EBITDA is expected to increase, the net leverage ratio is set to fall to 1.9x EBITDA.

VFC Stock Valuation

Using the $20.9 billion market cap and $4.3 billion in net debt (expected in the 2023 fiscal year), we get an enterprise value of $25.2 billion. That's 12.0x FY2023 expected EBITDA of $2.1 billion. The valuation chart below excludes the pandemic, which messed up the chart a bit.

In this case, I think that 12.0x EBITDA is fair. The company traded close to 16.0x prior to the lift-off in 2018, which I believe is a fair valuation.

Moreover, the current sell-off of close to 47% is one of the worst in the company's history.

Takeaway

The S&P 500 is just barely more than 10% below its all-time high. Yet, a lot of industries are in far worse shape. It's not just "growth" that's selling off, but everything that relies on a healthy consumer.

V.F. Corp is one of them. The stock is suffering, trading more than 40% below its all-time high. Yet, this unlocks opportunities. The company has a strong portfolio of high-quality brands that I believe have a strong position in the markets they serve. The company has a terrific balance sheet and it has efficient supply chain operations that do offset some of the problems the industry is currently facing.

Additionally, while we could see analyst downgrades, the company is likely to boost its margins, EBITDA, and free cash flow on a long-term basis. This will not only help to maintain its 3.7% dividend yield but also provide investors with stronger dividend growth in 2023 and beyond.

Given the current sell-off, the valuation that comes with it, including the high yield, and the company's ability to withstand turmoil, I'm turning bullish.

However, and this is very important, the stock could fall 5-10% further IF the current situation gets out of hand. Inflation is sky-high and the war in Ukraine adds additional uncertainty. It's an extremely dangerous situation and I would not be buying any consumer stocks that I didn't trust as much as VFC. I do not think that VFC is a must-have stock. I think it's an interesting opportunity for investors who like to buy into discounts and investors who don't mind adding somewhat volatile dividend stocks to their portfolios.

