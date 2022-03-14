ablokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) has been a very reputable name in the transportation business, one which I have not covered in a while. In fact, my last take on Hunt was back in 2017 when the company was going on the hunt, but I was not joining.

It seems that the company has seen another few years of great operating performance in recent years, but as these achievements are aggressively priced in, I fail to see appeal here.

Back To 2017

In the summer of 2017, J.B. Hunt announced a bolt-on deal $136 million deal for Special Logistics Dedicated, which triggered my interest to update the thesis on the shares. The company was deviating from its organic growth strategy and was acquiring expertise and scale in e-commerce which looked nice at the time, yet a full valuation left me to conclude that shares looked (more than) fairly valued in my book.

At the time, J.B. Hunt itself was a $6.5 billion business that needed some transformation amidst the emergence of e-commerce, and other drivers which impacted the market dynamics. The majority of these sales were generated from the intermodal business, some 60% to be more precise with a similar profit contribution.

Dedicated contract services was responsible for a quarter of sales, with above-average profitability being reported. This was complemented by a smaller integrated capacity solution (at 13% of sales) accompanied by break-even results, and a 5% revenue contribution from the truckload business, as the performance of this segment was not compelling as well.

Despite some challenges to some parts of the business, J.B. Hunt has had quite a good track record. After all, it doubled sales to $6.7 billion in the decade leading up to 2017, while operating margins have been quite stable around 10% of sales. This resulted in an average of 7% earnings growth, as the company has furthermore managed to buy back a fifth of all shares outstanding, resulting in a more rapid increase in earnings per share. The company furthermore had great ambitions, targeting sales around $10 billion by 2020.

The solid achievements have been awarded a high valuation. After all, shares traded at $90 in 2017, equivalent to 23 times earnings posted at $3.81 per share, albeit that some margin pressure was seen at the time amidst higher fuel prices, not being offset in their entirety by fuel charges. Net debt was reasonably balanced at 2 times EBITDA.

What Happened?

Fast forwarding, we see shares trading within imminent reach of their all-time highs, now trading at $198 per share. With shares having doubled in approximately five years' time, my caution seems right, but remember that shares were still trading near the $100 mark until the outbreak of the pandemic.

Fast forwarding to the 2021 results, as released in January of this year, it is evident that while the $10 billion revenue mark took a bit longer to achieve, once it was achieved, it was done so in a convincing manner. 2020 sales were stuck around $9.6 billion, in what obviously was a difficult year, but 2021 sales rose spectacularly to $12.2 billion. The company managed to deliver on some operating leverage yet even as operating margins were up 120 basis points to 8.6% of sales, they trail the long-term average a bit. Net earnings of $781 million worked down to $7.14 per share, pushing up multiples to 28 times earnings here at nearly $200 per share.

If we look at the composition of the business, it is clear that the business has become more diverse as the intermodal revenue share has fallen to 44%, with growth seen in integrated capacity solutions, final mile services and truckload, as these divisions have seen modest profitability by now. Net debt comes in at $950 million which marks a big improvement in the balance sheet with EBITDA trending around $1.6 billion here, creating ample room for further capital allocation decisions.

Working On Strategic Priorities

While posting very strong results for the year 2021, a year in which shares rallied 50% for good measure on the back of these improved conditions, J.B. Hunt has been active with other strategic priorities as well. Earlier in January, the company announced a long-term strategic alliance with Waymo Via, to advance innovative efforts to integrate commercial autonomous driving technology in transportation and logistics.

At the end of the month, another truly bolt-on deal was announced. J.B. Hunt reached an $87 million deal to acquire Zenit Freight Lines, a subsidiary of Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET). The deal multiple is exactly equal to 1 times sales, pegged at $87 million as well, but unfortunately, no margin details have been announced. This stands in sharp contrast to the own valuation of the business at just over 2 times sales. While the deal looks compelling, the transaction is truly a bolt-on deal, with the purchase set to add less than 1% to total sales.

Final Thought

With J.B. Hunt trading at 28 times trailing sales, I have some real valuation concerns. Obviously, this is a higher multiple, backed up by a great track record, but margins of the business have been coming in a bit below long-term averages. On the other hand, those margins are quite high already as high fuel prices and impact of the war in Ukraine could have a real impact on demand (in part because consumers are hurt left and right with rising prices).

On the other hand, the balance sheet is very strong, and the latest deal looks just fine, but it will not move the needle in a meaningful way. While there are many pros and cons here for the stock, I fear that the current multiples simply too rich to see real appeal here.