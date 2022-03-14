JasonDoiy/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

It's been a brutal run for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) investors. The stock has crashed 70% in less than a year. Yikes.

Let's be honest; the stock was overvalued. It was caught up in the growth frenzy following the COVID crash, benefiting from temporary boosts in e-commerce spending, and investors were excited about the company getting involved in crypto. PayPal announced its intention to get into crypto in June 2020 and confirmed their new business venture in October 2020. This fueled the stock price rally to generous valuations.

Data by YCharts

Fret not, my disheartened compeers. All is not lost.

I see value in PayPal at these prices. The company dominates its market and appeals to the next generation of consumers. Short of a recession, which I think is a distinct possibility, the company will perform handsomely. That's why I've started buying.

PayPal Stock Is Falling, But The Sky Isn't

I want you to take a moment and absorb the following chart. Really pause, take a deep breath, sit back in your chair and stare at it.

Chart by Author (Data from Seeking Alpha)

And the company expects to earn $6 billion in FCF in 2022 which averages $1.28 FCF per share per quarter. Now, that feels better, doesn't it?

Let's begin with a realistic examination of the immediate headwinds that PYPL is facing. The main issue has been the loss of eBay customers as the merchant is now able to process payments on its own platform. This is having an outsized impact on the company's top line to the tune of $1.4 billion.

The company expects a further impact of $400 million in Q1 2022 and $200 million in Q2 2022. They are also expecting a higher tax rate in 2022. Consequently, management is guiding for $0.50 of GAAP EPS in Q1 2022 which is a 45% drop YoY. That's just not good.

Data by YCharts

The good news is that eBay only accounts for 3% of PYPL's current Total Payment Volume (TPV) and revenue. PayPal can only lose eBay once and they are nearly past this transition. Revenues excluding eBay have been growing at 25% CAGR.

Company Q4 2021 Investor Presentation

The company had a strong 2021 performance with revenues growing by 18% and non-GAAP EPS growing by 19%. Management expects to grow revenues by 15-17% in 2022. During the year PYPL added 49 million net new active accounts. Management is expecting to add 15-20 million new accounts in 2022. About 45% of active accounts are outside the U.S.

The company is shifting its focus toward higher margin accounts through greater engagement. This is what CFO John Rainey said during the Q4 earnings call:

By virtually any measure, we are a market leader in digital payments and will continue to grow faster than the market. There are very few companies of our size with our global reach with our growth rates and cash generation. But we're in a dynamic industry and one that is constantly evolving, even more so because of COVID. And we are evolving with it. Notably, our strategy as it pertains to engagement and net new actives. And even with the broad diversity of our business, we are not completely insulated from macroeconomic factors that while maybe impacting short-term performance have nothing to do with a long-term intrinsic value of our business.

This is what CEO Dan Schulman said on the subject:

...We are shifting our emphasis more towards engagement and towards driving higher value NNAs. Consumers who are more engaged drive incremental sales for our merchants and they drive growth at much higher margins and ROI.

Growth in transactions per account (TPA) has been increasing over the last four quarters. TPA was up 11% in Q4.

PayPal Q4 2021 Investor Presentation

PYPL's total payment volume (TPV) rose 38% 2021. This was led by growth in their Venmo service which saw revenues rise 80% YoY. Venmo has been a success and is expected to continue growing strongly. In 2022, U.S. residents will be able to buy products on Amazon using their Venmo account. This is a promising development because I think peer-to-peer payment services are going to become widely used as cash and checks are abandoned by a new tech savvy generation.

PayPal is showing promising success with their digital wallet products. Their wallet is the most widely accepted among online retailers. Growth in this sector has been strong and I expect that to continue as the use of smart phones is universally adopted.

PayPal Q4 2021 Investor Presentation PayPal Q4 2021 Investor Presentation

PayPal is finding new ways to partner with merchants to replace the lost revenue stream from eBay. Below are a few examples.

PayPal Q4 2021 Investor Presentation

Not Your Father's Payment Service

PayPal has a dominate presence in the financial transaction market. According to Yahoo Finance, the company accounts for a higher market share of financial transaction revenues than Visa and MasterCard. At least 70% of retailers in North America and Europe accept PayPal services for payment.

This is what CFO John Rainey had to say about the company's position during the Q4 earnings call:

There are only a handful of companies that generate the amount of revenue and free cash flow growth that we do annually. And we are confident that our long-term market opportunity is greater than ever.

PayPal's website is in the top 75 websites for web traffic globally. Users can receive funds to their PayPal account in over 100 different currencies and can hold their funds in over 25 different currencies. PayPal is the 3rd most preferred payment method behind Visa and MasterCard.

Approximately 87% of millennials use PayPal to send or receive money while only 15% of Gen Y, X, and Baby Boomers prefer to use PayPal. Approximately 83% of Venmo users are age 34 and below. This is forecasting significant growth as millennials age and their income and spending increases. The chart below shows how large the millennial generation is compared to other generations. The average millennial is around 28 years old. Consumers reach peak income/spending age between 35-55 years old.

Company margins have been suffering lately. But in relation to the company's history the margins are returning to the mean after experiencing robust strength following the pandemic.

Data by YCharts

The chart below demonstrates the trend in operating margin and transaction margin over the last four years. The company is expecting an operating margin of 23% in 2022. The current FCF margin is 21.4%. Today, these margins are in line with the normal trend except for the transaction margin which may be suffering from the loss of eBay temporarily.

Chart by Author (Data from Company Quarterly Investor Presentations)

In the fourth quarter of 2021 the company repurchased $1.5 billion of stock. Given the stock price I expect stock buybacks to continue, contributing to the shareholders' bottom line.

Data by YCharts

Inflation & Recession Resilient

There is no doubt that recession and inflation is negative for consumer spending. Under each of those circumstances people have less income and tighter budgets. Make no mistake, a recession would be bad for PYPL. And the odds of a recession are now disconcertingly high. I wrote about the subject at length in one of my previous articles. In summary, rising oil prices and a falling yield curve are simultaneously forecasting that a recession is near, as we can see from the following chart. Such a recession could begin as soon as Q4 2022.

Chart adapted by author (Charts by TradingView https://www.tradingview.com/x/3qm7E8zt/)

But each recession is unique. Data from Stanford shows that the recessions of 2001 and 2008 experienced very different trends in consumer spending. In 2008, durable goods spending suffered the most while services the least. In 2001, consumer spending suffered little across the board.

Fast forward to 2020 and something peculiar happened. Spending on non-durable goods decreased similarly to 2008 but durable goods hardly dropped at all. This may be a function of consumers receiving government stimulus funds while stuck at home, resulting in purchases of items such as exercise equipment, electronics, and home goods.

The COVID pandemic resulted in a monumental shift in global consumer behavior from physical to digital transactions. Many people have become more accustomed to both working and shopping from home. This trend will continue.

Data by YCharts

On one hand, PayPal has benefited from an acute surge in online spending which is now fading back to pre-pandemic rates. On the other hand, PayPal has suffered revenue losses over the past two years due to inflation, supply shortages, degrading consumer confidence, and reduced travel due to COVID. It seems that these conditions are beginning to improve, albeit slowly.

I want to show you something important. The chart below shows how U.S. personal income and spending has evolved over the course of the pandemic. Spending dropped dramatically during the beginning and has recovered. Income spiked up and is now back in line. But look at PYPL's revenues. Revenues decreased slightly during Q1 2020 but have risen steadily since, even during the stock price fall.

Data by YCharts

Now let's examine how two of PYPL's largest competitors, Visa and MasterCard, performed during the 2008 recession. We can see that as spending declined the revenues of these companies declined in unison.

Data by YCharts

In 2020, Visa and MasterCard's revenues declined similarly. But revenues for PayPal rose. While V and MA have high presence in brick-and-mortar retail they are used extensively for e-commerce, too. Yet, they did not demonstrate as much resilience to the recession as PYPL. This relative out-performance is partly due to a combination of e-commerce presence and younger user concentration, as the pandemic impacted spending habits of older persons disproportionately.

Data by YCharts

Here is what I love about the PYPL business model; PayPal is inflation and recession resilient. Notice I did not say 'resistant.' There are some recessions that will notably damage PYPL.

When inflation causes prices to rise consumers will react by buying less of things they don't need because they are spending more on things they do. Because PayPal is so widely adopted they can compensate lost revenues in some sectors by capturing higher total payment volumes in others. TPV increases because prices increase. In this way, PYPL has built-in inflation protection.

In terms of recession, PYPL can persevere if e-commerce spending maintains. While a pandemic is unlikely to accompany the next recession, I expect e-commerce spending to sustain regardless. This is because consumers will change their behavior in two ways: cut back on commuting expenses and go bargain hunting. In 2001 and 2008, bargain hunting was not as accessible online. For example, Honey the online savings resource, wasn't founded until 2012. Well, PayPal now owns Honey.

Today, people make a living by going to thrift stores and selling the products online at discount prices. Consumers will increasingly rely on these services to find bargains. In addition, the use of services like Venmo for peer-to-peer transactions will increase as people sell items to raise extra cash or to buy used goods to reduce expenses.

The type of recession can also affect age groups differently. If the recession is accompanied by significant corrections in equity markets this impacts the net worth and disposable income of older populations more than younger populations because the highest stock ownership is in the age groups of 45-65 years old.

PYPL Stock Valuation

PYPL trades at an adjusted P/E multiple of 21.36x according to FAST Graphs. This compares to the normal multiple of 37.35x. This metric is not ideal to use because of the overvaluation that the stock experienced in 2020. Instead, using an intrinsic multiple of 21.59x, based on growth, is more appropriate. Based on this multiple and earnings estimates the stock should return 17.4% CAGR over the next three years.

FAST Graphs

According to Alpha Spread, under the base case scenario PYPL's intrinsic value is $176.42 per share. I prefer to use intrinsic value under the bear case scenario, due to the risk of recession, which Alpha Spread estimates at $128.60 per share.

For the technical investors, there is a massive gap under $152 a share that will inevitably be filled. The question is when.

TradingView

Forecast Cloud

As investors we deal in probabilities. To evaluate probability of future return I use a Forecast Cloud Model. The model forecasts total return CAGR based on different time frames and Price to Cash Flow from Operations multiples. Based on my personal judgement I assign probabilities to each outcome which is represented by the size of each circle, larger circles represent higher probabilities.

Based on this model I expect a total return CAGR of 25% over three years but there is a high probability of negative returns in 2022.

Chart by Author (Data from FAST Graphs)

Summary

PayPal is now fairly priced for the company's realistic future. I expect solid results in the long term. There is significant turbulence in the near term with the loss of eBay and a possible recession. Nonetheless, I have opened long positions in PYPL. Plus, it doesn't hurt that Nancy Pelosi recently increased her long position.

With the chances of recession, I underweight risk assets and choose them more carefully. PayPal is one of those assets in my risk-on portfolio.

I expect PYPL to experience further weakness in 2022 and plan to dollar cost average down my position. I do not call bottoms and there's no telling when the market will fully price in the risks. This is a long-term position for me. One that will be paying for years to come. If anybody needs spackle send me a Venmo.