When many people go to purchase a car, they tend to do so in person. But that is not the only method of acquiring a vehicle from a reputable firm. One alternative option is to consider an online auction. And one company that dedicates itself to providing this kind of feature is Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT). In recent years, this entity has exhibited attractive growth on both its top and bottom lines. Of course, that has led to investors demanding a hefty premium in order to part with their shares. Relative to similar firms, the enterprise is probably more or less fairly valued. And while shares do look expensive at this time, continued growth from the business would likely result in some additional upside moving forward.

A niche play on vehicle sales

The primary functions provided by Copart center around online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. According to management, Copart generates revenue through two key activities. The first of these is what it calls Services. Through this activity, the company offers vehicle sellers a variety of services, such as providing online seller access where a user can assign vehicles for sale, can check sales calendars, can view vehicle images and history, can view and reprint body shop invoices and towing receipts, and more.

Services also include providing salvage estimation services through its Copart ProQuote offering that assists sellers in the vehicle claims evaluation process by providing online salvage value estimates. The company's IntelliSeller automated tool assists their sellers in making vital auction decisions by applying machine learning. The company provides estimating services in one of its markets to its insurance company sellers for repair estimates. The company also offers a wide variety of other features, such as providing loan payoff information, title processing and procurement activities, and more. According to management, this particular activity was responsible for generating 85.1% of the company's revenue in its 2021 fiscal year.

The rest of the company's business falls under the category of Vehicle Sales. What the company does here is basically to purchase and remarket certain vehicles on its own behalf. These vehicles are then sold through an online auction process on the company's platform. However, this does not comprise the majority of its operations under this category. The bulk of this category is associated with selling vehicles on behalf of other parties. During the company's 2021 fiscal year, 77% of the total number of vehicles processed on its platform came from insurance company sellers. This particular activity generates the remaining 14.9% of the company's revenue based on data from its 2021 fiscal year.

There are other ways to look at the company's operations. For instance, it does have its business broken up into two key segments. The largest of these is the United States segment. In short, all of its operations within this country fall under this category. Based on the data provided, this particular segment was responsible for 84.4% of the company's revenue in 2021. The other segment is called its International segment and was, in 2021, responsible for the remaining 15.6% of sales the company generated. This includes operations in Brazil, Germany, Spain, Ireland, Canada, Finland, the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, and the UK.

Over the past few years, management has done well to grow the business at a rapid pace. Revenue grew from $1.45 billion in 2017 to $2.69 billion in 2021. Growth was particularly strong between 2020 and 2021, coming in at 22.1% year over year. Service revenue for the company expanded during that time frame by 17.7%, driven largely by an increase in revenue per car for the company by offset some by a decrease in volume. Under the Vehicle Sales category, revenue growth was an impressive 55%, driven largely by increased volume and higher average auction selling prices. Some of this was due to a change in the mix of vehicles sold. But management also chalked up the increase to strong demand and reduced supply in the market. Growth continues into the current fiscal year. During the first half of the company's 2022 fiscal year, sales came in at $1.68 billion. That translates to a year-over-year increase of 38.7% compared to the $1.21 billion generated in the first half of 2021. Both revenue per vehicle and increased volume helped to propel service revenue up by 31.6%. And increased volume and higher average auction selling prices were significant contributors to pushing Vehicle Sales revenue up by 84.4%.

Revenue isn't the only thing that has done well for the company in recent years. Over the past five years, net profits for the business expanded from $394.2 million to $936.5 million. Operating cash flow jumped from $492.1 million to $990.9 million over the same window of time. And EBITDA for the business jumped from $558.9 million to $1.30 billion. Once again, that same kind of strong growth has continued into the current fiscal year. In the first half of 2022, for instance, net profits for the company totaled $547.8 million. That is 39.1% higher than the $393.7 million generated one year earlier. Operating cash flow rose by 13.6% from $393 million to $446.5 million. And EBITDA expanded from $585.5 million to $762.2 million. Management has not provided any real guidance for the 2022 fiscal year. But if we annualize results experienced in the first half of the year, then we could expect net profits of $1.30 billion, operating cash flow of $1.13 billion, and EBITDA of $1.69 billion.

Taking this data, we can effectively price the company. Using the figures from the company's 2021 fiscal year, we can see that it is trading at a price to earnings multiple of 29.3. This drops to 21.1 if we use the 2022 estimates I calculated. The price to operating cash flow multiple would decline from 27.7 to 24.4 over this same window of time. And the EV to EBITDA multiple would decline from 20.4 to 15.7. To put this data into perspective, I decided to compare the company to five similar firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 16.4 to a high of 651.8. Only one of the five firms was cheaper than our prospect. I did the same thing using the price to operating cash flow approach, resulting in a range of 5.3 to 20.1. In this scenario, Copart was the most expensive of the group. And using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was from 9.3 to 27.8. Here, two of the five firms were cheaper than our prospect.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Copart 29.3 27.7 20.4 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) 42.1 20.1 22.6 IAA Inc. (IAA) 16.4 15.5 11.3 Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN) 651.8 14.9 27.8 KAR Auction Services (KAR) 88.4 5.3 9.3 VSE Corporation (VSEC) 61.9 12.0 17.3

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, Copart is a fantastic company. Revenue growth has been impressive in recent years and both profits and cash flows are robust and rising nicely. Sadly, the market does want a hefty premium for the business. Relative to other firms, it may not be overpriced. But it's definitely a lofty prospect no matter how you think about it. This doesn't mean, of course, that the company would make for a bad opportunity. For patient investors who anticipate this growth to continue for the foreseeable future, shares might very well offer some nice upside. But given how pricey shares are today, being wrong on growth could be rather painful. So only investors who are the most bullish on this firm should consider buying in at this time. For everybody else, it may make sense to wait on the sidelines and hope for a lower price.