Thesis and Background

Since we launched our marketplace service recently, many readers and members have asked about the key differences between our portfolio strategy and the more "traditional" strategies like the 40-60 strategy. The reasons are multifold. For example, the 40-60 allocation does not make sense under the current market with low bond rates. Furthermore, the combination of traditional wisdom of a 4% or 5% withdrawal rate and a 60-40 portfolio has a good chance of running out of money if you are looking at a timeframe of more than 20 years. These discussions are detailed in our blog article here if you are interested.

This article uses the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) to discuss a key strategy that we use to dynamically adjust stock and bond ratios. You will see that:

The 40-60 fixed allocation (or any fixed allocation) does not make intuitive sense to us. Fixed allocation strategies work most of the time, but misses extreme market opportunities - which matter the most.

Our method to overcome the limitations of the fix-allocation strategy is to dynamically adjust stock:bond ratio based on the yield spread between the overall market and 10 year treasury yield. The specifics of this method are detailed in the rest of this article.

Lastly, we ourselves use a Google sheet to track the yield spread between the equity market and treasury rates. Feel free to download or export it via the following link too: Market Sector Dashboard.

Under this background, the following two charts show our detailed holdings in our real portfolio (which is nicked named, AGP, aggressive growth portfolio) and its performance in Feb 2022 (since we launched our marketplace service). Its performance over the long term is discussed later. A few observations:

The timeframe shown in these charts is really short compared to our investment horizon and there is no need to read too much into the specific numbers. At their current level (plus and minus a few %), they can all change within a day of random market fluctuation. Backtests results over long periods are provided later.

However, the data does provide a peek into the fundamental features of the AGP. As can be seen, thanks to the proper diversification and disciplined leverage, A) the leveraged portfolio has been leading the overall market the majority of the time, and B) the leveraged portfolio actually fluctuates LESS than the overall market despite the leverage (especially during a highly volatile market correction like we experienced during the recent weeks). The overall market has lost more than 6%, while our AGP lost only 2.4% despite the use of leverage and only with 12 holdings.

Finally, you can see that we like a simple and concentrated portfolio. Both our own accounts and the accounts we help to manage repeatedly show that sticking to FEWER but well-understood holdings actually LOWERS risks. Our experiences repeatedly show that a few tickers (as few as 7 core holdings in the AGP) can capture 80% of the alpha there is already. It is kind of like playing LEGO. One way to play is to gather as many LEGO pieces as you can (there is nothing wrong with it and we used to do the same ourselves). A different approach is to understand a few pieces so well that you can use them to build anything and be confident that whatever you build will endure. And this is the approach we like now - simpler portfolios, less work, but more alpha.

VOO: basic information

Most of the detailed information has been covered in my earlier article and won't be the focus today. Here we will just briefly recap the most relevant information for readers new to the fund to facilitate more in-depth discussions.

Like all S&P 500 funds, it includes the 500 largest public companies as defined by the S&P Committee. It charges a rock-bottom low 0.03% expense ratio and is one of the most liquid and largest S&P 500 funds with more than $272 billion of Assets Under Management. It competes with S&P 500 funds such as SPY and IVV. But to us, there are really no essential differences among these funds (except a bit of expense ratio in some cases) and the choice is largely a personal preference. They all offer diversified exposure to the overall U.S. economy with excellent liquidity.

To us, what is more interesting is to compare it with total market funds such as Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI). As you can see, their top holdings are identical. However, VTI is less top-heavy because of its exposure to mid-cap, small-cap, and microcap. Both VOO and VTI can be used for exposure to the overall U.S. economy and with no surprise, they've delivered essentially the same performance since their inception, as to be detailed in the next section. And we use VTI in our portfolio primarily due to switching costs (capital gain taxes et al), and secondarily due to its broader market exposure.

How do we dynamically adjust stock:bond ratio?

As aforementioned, we do not follow traditional templates such as 40-60, or 60-40, or even the more advanced templates like Ray Dalio's All-Weather Portfolio ("AWP"). The reasons are:

1. Bonds won't help as much now as they did in the past

In absolute terms, they won't help much in the many years to come if you share our outlook. Currently, the 10-year treasury is below 2%, in contrast to an average rate of around 5% in the past. So we do not hold as much bond as traditional templates tell us (e.g., the 40%-60% or the 60%-40% template).

2. The 40-60 fixed allocation (or any fixed allocation) does not make intuitive sense to us.

Fixed allocation strategies may work most of the time, but it misses dynamic allocation opportunities. As a recent example, during the 2020 March COVID crash, treasury yields dropped to a level (as low as 0.6% for 10-year maturity). Yet if you stick to a fixed allocation template, you would still be holding a good portion of government bonds in your portfolio. With our dynamic approach, we ourselves sold pretty all of our bonds at that time given based on a relatively simple method.

The method to overcome the above issues with fixed-allocation is based on the yield spread between the overall market and 10-year treasury yield. The specifics are detailed below with the aid of the next two charts.

The first chart shows the yield spread between the overall equity market (e.g., represented by VOO or VTI) and the 10-year treasury in the past decade. The yield spread is defined as the TTM dividend yield of the equity market (the chart below uses VTI, but using VOO would not make too much difference) minus the 10-year treasury bond rate. The underlying idea here is to use the spread as a measure of the risk premium of the stock market relative to the bond market. Interest rate acts as the gravity on all asset valuations. A large spread provides a higher margin of safety for stocks relative to bonds, and vice versa.

As can be seen, the spread is indeed bounded and tractable. The spread has been in the range between about 0.5% and -1.25% the majority of the time. Suggesting that when the spread is near or above 0.5%, the stock market is relatively undervalued - relative to 10-year treasury bond (i.e., I would sell almost all treasury bonds and buy stocks). And when the yield spread is near or below -1.25%, it means the opposite.

The next chart shows a recent example in our last portfolio update. It illustrates how we've changed the stock:bond ratio based on the yield spread discussed above. As seen, the change was made between Feb and Mar of 2022. We do not rebalance my portfolio that often to minimize turnover and efforts (and tax consequences for my taxable accounts). We rebalance monthly at the beginning of every month. Also, I only rebalance when the change is large enough - i.e., the change in the yield spread needs beyond some threshold to trigger a rebalance.

And as seen, in Feb 2022, the yield spread is -0.49% and we were maintaining equity:bond ratio of 70%. Then in Mar, the spread widened to -0.33% (a less negative spread is a widening spread) and we've increased the stock:bond allocation to 70.5%. Because the yield spread has widened and made stocks more attractive relative to bonds (by a little).

How did our method perform?

We have been applying the above approach on our own and others' accounts (family members and close friends). The following chart shows the backtest result of our aggressive growth portfolio from 2006 to 2020. We have been actually implementing the strategy ourselves since ~2012 and our actual return is even better because of the success we've had with our tactical holdings.

And the second chart compares the risks in terms of maximum drawdowns in three market events - the 2008 financial crisis, the 2020 COVID crash, and the more recent market jitter during September 2021. As seen, the leveraged AGP actually provided significantly lower risks, not only measured by drawdowns, but also by other metrics such as standard deviation, worst year loss, Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, et al. During the 2020 COVID crash, it "only" suffered a maximum drawdown of -7.3% (thanks to the hard landing of treasury bond yields and above all the disciplined approach), compared to about -20% form the S&P 500.

Conclusions and risks

VOO offers one of the best choices for investors looking for broad market exposure, with low cost, and high liquidity. This article describes our methods of dynamically adjusting stock to bond allocation based on the yield information of the equity market and risk-free rates.

Finally, we'd like to point out the risks before closing this article:

First and foremost, we do NOT suggest you pursue growth at all unless/until you have put aside enough funds to ensure your survival in the near term. That is why we maintain two separate portfolios ALL THE TIME ourselves - one for short-term withdrawal and one for long-term aggressive growth.