A couple of weeks ago, International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) published its 2021 annual results that were a bit below analysts' expectations. In this article, I will provide an overview of International Seaways and I will support my BUY thesis. If you are interested in other oil & gas investment ideas, you can have a look at my previous articles about Reconnaissance Energy Africa and Range Resources.

Company overview

International Seaways is a company specialized in the ownership and operation of products, crude and chemical tankers across the world. The "current" company started its operations through its predecessor entity in 2016 and, in July 2021, International Seaways carried out a merge with Diamond S Shipping becoming the second-largest US public tanker company by the number of vessels.

At the end of 2021, International Seaways owns a fleet of 85 vessels including 4 Aframax, 13 Suezmax, 2 Panamax, 10 VLCC, 40 MR, 1 LR2, 9 LR1, 4 Handy and 2 FSO. These last two FSOs are owned through a JV in which International Seaways has a 50% share: the two vessels have been operating off the coast of Al Shaheen oil field (Qatar) for almost 12 years and will be used there until the related service contracts expire in 2032.

In the first quarter of 2023, the company will take delivery of three dual-fuel LNG VLCCs.

Stock performance

International Seaways is trading at 17.13 $/share (as of March 13th, 2022) equivalent to a market cap of 850 M$. The stock is up 17% year-to-date but it is down 19% year-on-year. The 52-week maximum is 21.58 $/share (March 17th, 2021) while the 52-week minimum is 13.74 M$ (January 26th, 2022). Throughout the last 52 weeks, International Seaways was quite volatile with a standard deviation of 1.87 $/share or 11% of the current stock price.

Financial results

Total TCE revenues for 2021 were 256 M$, down 146 M$ (or 36%) than the previous year (402 M$). The majority of revenues came from crude tankers (56%), while product tankers accounted for 44% of sales. The large drop versus the previous year can be explained with lower average daily rates across all International Seaways' vessel categories and with a reduction in revenues days for the VLCC (Very Large Crude Carrier) fleet. When talking about revenues, one should point out that International Seaways generates 81% of its sales with spot charters, thus being exposed to market condition fluctuations.

Moving to the cost side, total OpEx were 385 M$, quite in line with the 382 M$ of the previous year. However, if we look at specific items, we can see some relevant trends: vessel expenses increased by 43% from 128 M$ to 183 M$, D&A increased 18% from 74 M$ to 87 M$ and G&A increased 14% from 29M$ to 33 M$. The large increase in vessel expenses is mostly driven by the increase in fleet size due to the merge with Diamond S Shipping and, particularly, the costs are related to the additional Handymax and MR vessels. Notably, FY2021 expenses were affected by the one-off merger and integration costs of about 50 M$.

As a result of decreasing revenues and almost flat OpEx, International Seaways reported a net loss of 134 M$, worse than the previous year (-6 M$).

Cash flows and liquidity

As one would expect, cash flow from operation was negative at -135 M$ while cash flow from investing activities stood at 133 M$ mostly thanks to the disposal of some vessels that generated proceeds for 166 M$. Cash flow from financing closed at -173 M$ and was affected by several initiatives, among which:

three sale and lease-back agreements that generated proceeds for 447 M$ (one deal with Ocean Yield ASA for six VLCCs for a net sale price of 375 M$, one deal with Toshin Co. for a MR vessel for net sale price of 17 M$ and another deal with Oriental Fleet International Company for an Aframax and a LR2 for a net sale price of 54M$);

extinguishment of debt for 460 M$;

a net repayment on revolving credit facilities for 120 M$.

At the end of 2021, International Seaways has a cash position of 98 M$ and a total debt outstanding of 1.1 bn$ (3.6% average interest rate), equivalent to a net debt of 1 bn$. On top of the 98 M$ cash, the company has a further 140 M$ available under its revolving credit line.

International Seaways is a BUY

All things considered, I believe that International Seaways is worth a BUY recommendation. For sure 2021 saw a large reported loss, but we should not forget that 2021 was a transformative year with the Diamond S Shipping that strongly increased the fleet across different vessel categories. The large fleet sets International Seaways in the perfect position to benefit from the tanker spot rate recovery driven by the Ukrainian-Russian conflict and by a potential increase in oil production from OPEC and non-OPEC countries. TO give an idea, every 5 k$ improvement in the TCE daily rate provides an expected increase of 150 M$ in EBITDA.

Moreover, the company is showing a strong liquidity position that grants both stability and flexibility to catch potential market opportunities. The merge with Diamond S Shipping will also lead to revenues synergies as well as additional cost savings estimated at 35 M$ for 2022 only.

In conclusion, I think that the current stock price of 17.13 $/share represents an interesting entry point.