About two weeks ago, I detailed the drama with Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY) and other Russian stocks. Sadly, us lowly peons can no longer scoop up their shares or corporate debt for pennies on the dollar. Yet, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan were still able to, at least for a while. Per Bloomberg, the Chinese are reportedly considering or actively doing the same.

If we can no longer speculate on those assets, which in my opinion carry a very asymmetric risk/reward, the next best thing may be a bet on Russia's neighbors. Specifically Finland, which shares an 820 mile (1,340 km) border with them.

Now that cries for the end of the world and nuclear apocalypse are rampant, it's probably a good time to take the other side of that bet. If wrong and Russia invades Finland, then it's WW3. Your stocks won't matter anyway.

Meet Neste, the green energy company that actually makes money

For me, green energy needs to make the green and trade at reasonable valuation. I can't do a DCF to value robotaxis and the like for Tesla (TSLA) because of so much uncertainty. At least with something like an Enphase (ENPH) you have a micro-inverter business that's here and now, to value based on growth. That's more my style.

On the flip side, I also don't like traditional energies trying to be something they're not.

Recently I bailed on my European energy holdings; all of my TotalEnergies (TTE) and two-thirds of my Shell (SHEL). I had owned them for several years to a decade. Among other reasons, I was primarily fed up with these oil companies trying to be non-oil, with their unprofitable green washing. Yes, their LNG export biz is attractive, even more so now, but I'm moving on from the French withholding taxes and Dutch courts making their business unfeasible.

To fill some of that void for international energy exposure, as well as my underweighting of green energy growth, Neste Oyj (OTCPK:NTOIY) (OTCPK:NTOIF) is looking quite interesting:

I've followed this company the past few years but the price had never made much sense to me. Now it actually does.

If you're not familiar with Neste, they are a Finnish oil refiner and marketer that was founded 74 years ago, in 1948. The bad news is that the Finnish government owns about 36%. A few percent higher if you include quasi-government entities. Bad, but not as bad as Equinor (EQNR) and its 67% ownership by Norway (another one I bailed on).

Given the Euro government ownership, it should come as no surprise that Neste has been encouraged/forced over the years to become more green. However unlike European peers, Neste made the pivot much earlier and actually did so successfully.

Today, they are the world's #1 producer of renewable diesel, renewable jet fuel, and renewable feedstock for polymers. These are made from waste and residues. Their refineries which make these are in Finland, the Netherlands, and Singapore. They are expanding to other places, such as their recent JV with Marathon (MPC) here in America. Neste's network of nearly 1,000 fuel stations span Finland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. They refine about 10.5 million tons annually of crude oil, which produces more revenue but less earnings than their renewables.

For the 16th year in the row, they have been included in the Corporate Knights 2022 Global 100 Index of the most sustainable companies. In 2018 they were #3 and while they've since slipped to 24 for 2022, they are still #1 among peers. This index analyzes 6,914 companies so being number 24 places them in the top 1%. They aim to be carbon neutral by 2035.

Now to be clear, such accolades do not impress me. As pontificated in Planet of the Humans, which believe it or not is a Michael Moore documentary, the business of biomass and green diesel is controversial to say the least.

Personally, I am not yet sold on their environmental advantages vs. traditional energy, but my opinion doesn't matter. What matters is that because Neste is considered a green company, they have historically carried a premium valuation for being an ESG leader. I don't see that changing anytime soon.

Valuation

As with most ex-US companies, Neste reports earnings twice a year. That, combined with the fact their underlying business is commodities, means the chart will be all over the place. You still get the idea:

For the first time in years, Neste is trading at a multiple more comparable to the European indices and below the S&P 500. Per Seeking Alpha data, it has a TTM GAAP P/E of 14.9 and a forward of 24.4. The latter estimates though are likely incorrect, as a lot changed with energy prices.

Yeah, these multiples may not seem cheap for an energy company, given what the likes of Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX) and others trade at, even after their recent runs. However for this green energy company, you just haven't seen it at multiples like this for quite a while.

Also, unlike traditional energy companies, Neste has a very appealing capital structure. With $1.95B in cash and $2.00B in debt, there's almost zero net debt.

Neste 2021 annual report

As you typically see with Euro stocks, which report less frequently and have greater disclosure requirements, their 2021 annual report is insanely long at 251 pages. Here's what they say about their dividend policy:

Neste 20201 annual report

Note that 2 shares of NTOIY represent 1 share (more on that below). I am a dividend pig and normally require a much higher yield for my energy holdings. Given that this a proven growth company, I am okay with a payout in the mid to high 2%.

Neste 2021 annual report

The STOXX Nordic is a subset of the STOXX Europe 600 index. It's for the companies in Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden. You would have just about doubled your money after 5 years with the index but would have had about a 300% return on Neste through December 31st of last year. As seen in the prior chart, Neste's gain has very little to do with multiple expansion.

The impact of the war

Given that WTI is triple digits and the fact that I needed to pay $6.09/gal last night to fill-up, it's no surprise that the XLE (XLE) is at 5 year highs. The same cannot be said for Neste, which is back to spring 2020 lows.

Aside from Equinor, the stocks of major Euro energy companies have had a subdued response. Yes, most are up since the start of this year, but nothing like their American peers.

The weakness in Europe likely has to do with the war being at their doorstep, as well as these companies being more intertwined with Russian oil. As a purely downstream operation, Neste also sourced some from Russia for their traditional crude refining. On March 1st they announced they have "mostly replaced" this with other crude sources, such as North Sea.

Sources aside, rapidly rising oil prices are not always a positive for downstream. It increases their input cost. This is why Phillips 66 (PSX) and Marathon Petroleum haven't really gone anywhere this year.

This is why, aside from those two and Neste, I don't own any other pure-play downstream. Nor do I like the boom/bust of upstream only. Large integrated are my favorite, as the two sides balance like yin and yang. Don't expect that with Neste but the good news is their renewable products are unique, making them less correlated with the underlying commodity prices than other pure play downstreams.

Lastly, just as we've seen a surge in solar stocks since the start of the war, renewables like what Neste make are another way for Europe to taper their dependency on Russian energy. However unlike the solar stocks, investors haven't yet realized that the same applies to Neste.

NTOIY vs. NTOIF

In the US, you have two options for buying Neste stock and there are big differences between them:

NTOIY is an unsponsored ADR which trades OTC. The company has nothing to do with this and as such, the custodian bank issuing these can charge whatever ADR fees they want. Most of the trading volume in the US is with this ticker. Note that 2 shares of NTOIY = 1 share of NTOIF.

NTOIF is like buying Neste on the Helsinki Nasdaq exchange. This one was around before NTOIY. It trades in EUR there and your purchase here will be settled in USD, so make sure you do the math before placing your bid. The advantage is there are no ADR fees. The disadvantage is there is almost no liquidity. In fact when I bought last week, my purchase represented more than 1-day of average trading volume.

Even after accounting for the 2 to 1, there is typically a price differential between the two. Use this link to see what Neste is trading at on its home market. The price quoted on that link will be in EUR, so you will need to convert to USD to find out the fair price for NTOIF. For NTOIY, divide by 2.

I started buying NTOIY about two weeks ago at $16.90, which was basically the low. Now it's up at $19 and change. I also bought NTOIF. Why? Because I have been unable to get an answer on the exact ADR fees and since this is a buy and forget investment for me, which I may hold a decade or longer, these fees can add up. If any of you hold NTOIY and can report what the fee is, please share in the comments. Likewise for any Finnish withholding tax, which is another murky issue.

Sure, not nearly as much upside potential as Lukoil, but definitely a much less risky way to play.