Plantronics (NYSE:POLY), now branded as Poly, is an American electronics company, producing audio communications equipment mainly oriented towards business application and use. The company offers a respectable product range, popular in the corporate world. In this analysis, I explore the company's growth struggles as well as its financial health and valuation.

Formerly known as Plantronics, the company currently brands its products under the Poly name, following the acquisition in 2018 of Polycom, Inc. and trades with a new ticker symbol "POLY" that replaces the previous "PLT" symbol.

Management breaks down Poly's offerings into 4 segments: Professional Headsets (including wired and wireless communication headsets), Voice (comprising of protocols for ecosystem desktop phones and conference room phones), Video (including conferencing solutions and peripherals, such as cameras, speakers, and microphones) and Consumer Services. Poly distributes its products through a well-developed global network that includes both traditional and online retailers.

The company prides itself in the offering of professional-grade, easy-to-use, solutions, that work effectively with most major video and audio conferencing platforms. POLY's strong partner ecosystem includes companies like Microsoft (MSFT), Zoom (ZM), Google (GOOG), RingCentral (RNG) and many others. Recently, Poly has introduced a new Microsoft Teams Rooms Solution, "Poly Studio Kits", which offers professional-grade audio and video for Microsoft Teams Rooms of any size, featuring Poly's DirectorAI technology. Ploy Studio Kits can be paired with Dell or Lenovo conferencing PCs.

As the digital transformation of the global economy continues, accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, the need for professional-grade communications equipment is extended beyond the office, with remote working looking like a trend that is here to stay. Professional communication equipment needs to be versatile and easy-to-use, both attributes Poly claims to possess. In the company's 2020 10k report, management points to the company's expansion of communication applications towards Telehealth, Government, and Civil service, as well as education as a major tailwind that can deliver long-term sustainable growth.

The company has been flying under the radar for a long time, and poor stock performance could be a significant reason why. After a major pullback in 2019, the stock recovered in 2020, following the tech sector's expansion, only to fall behind again in mid-2021. Over the 6-months POLY has traded relatively flat, with some volatility spikes. Currently, the stock trades at $26.23, recording a 1-year negative price return of 16% and currently being -43% off its 52-week highs. POLY trades at a 1.04B market cap and currently pays no dividend. It is also important to mention that there is some sizable short interest against the stock, currently standing at 11.5%.

Focusing on financial metrics after the 2018 Polycom acquisition, both on the Income Statement and Balance Sheet side, I examine financial health and performance. On both a revenue and gross profit growth basis, Poly seems to display stability yet struggling to find a path towards expansion. For the fiscal year ended on April 3, 2021, hardware-related sales amounted for 85% of total revenues, while during the previous year the same percentage came in at 84%. Sales are also well-diversified between geographic locations, with 43% of total sales originating in the United States. For the current fiscal year, Poly is expected to bring in $1.68B in revenue, marking a marginal YoY decline. Transitioning towards more services income will be key for the company's long-term sustainability as well as mid-term growth. Despite recoding strong gross margins of 45%, net income margins are facing pressure. Poly also spent $210M in research, development and engineering, amounting to 12% of total revenue.

According to the most recent Q3 2022 results, published on February 8, Poly saw a 16% revenue decline compared to the same quarter a year ago, driven by supply constraints across all product categories as management claims. The company's financial metrics, as presented in the most recent quarterly report are available below.

On the balance sheet side of the equation, the diagnosis is fairly optimistic. A cash stockpile of $200M might appear large enough, yet the company has acquired a large amount of long-term debt ($1.5B), negatively affecting its capital structure integrity. Current and Quick ratios of 1.54 and 0.94 respectively should ease any short-term liquidity concerns.

Examining valuations across a group of broadly-considered competitors in the communication equipment and software solutions industry, Poly trades at a discount by most valuation metrics. On a P/S basis, the company is significantly less expensive than Cisco (CSCO) and Logitech (LOGI), while being more pricey than the computer manufacturer Dell (DELL). However, it is important to note that all companies, previously mentioned display stronger growth records and potential, while being more established across their respective markets. A similar picture is painted when we examine P/E or P/FCF multiples across the group.

After all things are considered, Poly just seems to lack the growth trajectory, investors would expect in the technology industry. The fact is that even at current valuation levels, high volatility levels, the absence of a stock price performance record and financial stagnation deem the stock a mediocre choice for the long term. For these reasons, I would rate the stock as a hold.