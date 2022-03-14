fazon1/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Tech investors have been under siege recently as the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) entered a bear market last week. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict also deteriorated as Russia intensified its indiscriminate bombing campaigns. Furthermore, the potential for dragging China into the mess cannot be ruled out, which we discussed in a recent article.

But, we believe that investors need to consider that the pessimism in the market is already at a high level, even though not extreme. As a result, the market has been pricing in a significant amount of risk, resulting in the first US tech bear market since March 2020.

Therefore, we believe pockets of opportunities have emerged that astute investors can capitalize on. But, it's essential to focus on only high-quality companies with a strong moat. We believe these companies could be the first to recover from the massive sell-off subsequently.

We discuss three key metrics to help you focus on selecting your stocks. We also discuss eight of our preferred picks that could help sustain your tech portfolio during the bear market and potentially worsening conflict.

Key Metrics 1: Buy GAAP Profitable Tech Stocks

It's certainly possible that unprofitable growth stocks would follow the subsequent recovery. However, if you are more prudent, it wouldn't be a good idea to bet on these stocks in the near term, as there could be more volatility. Therefore, focusing on profitable stocks on a GAAP basis is critical. We believe GAAP profitable companies could help support a floor in its stock price and absorb further selling pressure. Investors could continue to rotate away from unprofitable growth stocks into profitable stocks to protect their portfolios.

But, investors must be careful to make sure that they avoid the non-GAAP adjustments made by these companies. For example, many companies adjust OpEx components such as stock-based compensation (SBC), thus improving the optics of their P&L. But, high-quality companies never needed to focus on such adjustments, as they are already GAAP profitable.

Key Metrics 2: Free Cash Flow Profitability

We perform discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis on every stock we own. While we also perform other relative valuation measures, we believe a DCF analysis is telling. Therefore, we also consider FCF profitability as a critical measure of the company's quality. Solid companies generate robust free cash flows in bull or bear markets. Their FCF also indicates the resilience of their business models during periods of industry cyclicality that affect their revenue growth.

Furthermore, companies with solid FCF can often use sharp market sell-offs to authorize stock buyback programs to return value to shareholders. In addition, they can also invest aggressively during such periods to improve their competitive edge against their peers. Therefore, investors should always consider robust FCF profitability as a hallmark of a high-quality company.

Key Metrics 3: Reasonable FCF Yield

Ultimately, we are investors. Therefore, we also want to avoid overpaying for an investment no matter the strength of its business. Using an FCF yield to evaluate the soundness of your stock's valuation ensures that you avoid non-FCF profitable stocks. If your stock is backed by robust FCF yields, we believe it would help buffer the stock against high volatility in the near term. Furthermore, it can also act as a floor in the stock price decline if its outlook remains strong.

8 Stocks To Consider In A Bear Market

We discuss eight tech stocks for investors to consider in a bear market.

Apple

AAPL stock NTM FCF yield % & NTM EBIT multiple (TIKR)

Apple FCF margins % (LTM) (S&P Capital IQ)

The Cupertino-based company successfully launched its iPhone SE 5G that comes with iPhone 13's A15 SoC. Furthermore, its Mac Studio demonstrated the prowess of Apple silicon as it unveiled its M1 Ultra chip. Apple's flagship iPhone segment has continued to lead in sales and engineering clout since "divorcing" Intel (INTC). Furthermore, it has also led to gains in its Mac segment. It also showcased Apple CEO Tim Cook & Team's ability to navigate the chip supply chain even as the industry dealt with persistent shortages. It has astutely positioned itself at the front of the queue with its suppliers. Its massive scale has also ensured its supply visibility and security.

Furthermore, the company is also GAAP profitable, and its margins have continued to improve as its services segment scales. Apple is also a massive FCF machine with its last-twelve-months (LTM) FCF margin reaching 26.9%.

Nevertheless, its valuation metrics suggest that AAPL's stock is trading above its 5Y mean. Its NTM EBIT multiple is 20.3x (5Y mean: 16.2x), while its NTM FCF yield is 4.2% (5Y mean: 5.8%). Therefore, investors should not expect AAPL's gains of 344.8% (CAGR: 34.7%) over the past five years. But, we believe that AAPL's superior moat, improving margins, and robust FCF would continue to shield investors from the market volatility.

Meta Platforms

FB stock NTM FCF yield % & NTM EBIT multiple (S&P Capital IQ)

Meta FCF margins % (LTM) (S&P Capital IQ)

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg & Team has suffered tremendously at the hands of TikTok (BDNCE) and Apple (AAPL) over the past few months. As a result, the stock has collapsed at an alarming rate that almost wiped out 5 years of hard-earned gains. Consequently, FB stock's 5Y return stood at just 35.2% (CAGR: 6.2%), significantly underperforming the market.

It's hard to blame investors for bailing out of Meta, given significant challenges posed by Apple's App Tracking Transparency (ATT) and TikTok's nascent but growing threat. However, Meta remains a highly profitable business with a solid flow-through to its bottom line. Therefore, its fortunes could quickly recover if it can decisively execute its Reels pivot and ad tech rebuild.

Furthermore, the stock is trading at an NTM EBIT multiple of just 11.5x (5Y mean: 19.3x). Its NTM FCF yield read 5.3% (5Y mean: 3.5%), and at its highest level since the COVID-19 bear market bottom. We believe that FB's robust profitability will continue to support its stock amid its meteoric collapse. Nevertheless, investors should accord sufficient time for Zuckerberg & Co. to turn its fortunes around.

Microsoft

MSFT stock NTM FCF yield % & NTM EBIT multiple (TIKR)

Microsoft FCF margins % (LTM) (S&P Capital IQ)

Microsoft (MSFT) has been consolidating its clout in the Cloud enterprise software space while expanding its Azure IaaS scale. Furthermore, the company's transition to the Cloud is still early as many of its enterprise customers are still on-prem. Therefore, we believe that MSFT is well-positioned to leverage its Cloud strategy. In addition, we think that MSFT offers a comprehensive suite of services to leverage the migration to the Cloud. The company is involved in many secular growth drivers in the enterprise space. It includes automation, productivity, advertising, Cloud computing, cybersecurity, Cloud communications, edge computing, and more.

In addition, the company's highly resilient SaaS-like profitability has given investors lots of security to sleep well at night. Compared to SaaS companies struggling for profitability, Microsoft has no such challenges. Furthermore, its LTM FCF margin of 32.8% demonstrates MSFT's incredible cash flow machine. Notably, the stock is also not expensive now. Its NTM EBIT multiple of 22.9x is in line with its 5Y mean of 22.1x. Furthermore, its NTM FCF yield of 3.4% is also in line with its 5Y mean of 3.9%.

Google/Alphabet

GOOGL stock NTM FCF yield % & NTM EBIT multiple (TIKR)

Google FCF margins % (LTM) (S&P Capital IQ)

Alphabet's (GOOGL) (GOOG) recent stock split announcement saw its stock spike initially as investors parsed its improved access to retail investors. However, the optimism has since dissipated as the recent tech correction hit GOOGL stock. The company is also still undergoing its web-based cookies transition, which followed its recent announcement to deprecate its Android AdID identifier in two years. Furthermore, its YouTube ad business appeared to experience some challenges from TikTok in FQ4 as its growth moderated. Moreover, Google Cloud has continued to rack up losses even though they have narrowed.

Nevertheless, its Search business remains robust, and we think it should continue to drive growth. In addition, its LTM FCF margin of 26% demonstrates the FCF capability of Google's underlying model. Furthermore, GOOG stock seems reasonably valued now. Its FCF yield of 4.7% is markedly higher than its 5Y mean of 3.9%. Furthermore, its NTM EBIT multiple of 18.2x (5Y mean: 20.9x) also seems reasonable.

Broadcom and Qualcomm

Broadcom FCF margins % (LTM) (S&P Capital IQ)

Qualcomm FCF margins % (LTM) (S&P Capital IQ)

Readers can glean from the above charts and observe the robust FCF profitability of semiconductor bellwethers Broadcom (AVGO) and Qualcomm (QCOM). Both companies are critical players in the semiconductor value chain on a massive scale. We shared in a recent Broadcom article explaining its robust business model. It's also exposed to multiple secular trends across the consumer and enterprise space. It also has a highly profitable enterprise software segment benefiting from predictable recurring revenues. Given its leadership under renowned CEO Hock Tan, Broadcom has often been regarded as a core portfolio stock for semi investors.

Qualcomm is a critical player in the smartphone segment for both Apple and the Android players. Therefore, it has benefited tremendously from the 5G smartphone rollout, as consumers upgrade their handsets. Furthermore, the company's multi-sourcing strategy has kept its supply chain resilient. In addition, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon is also charting an ambitious edge computing strategy to diversify Qualcomm's reliance on its smartphone segment for growth. Edge computing use cases and devices have continued to expand, and we think Qualcomm will continue to benefit from its growth. The company's expansion into the automotive segment is also consistent with its ecosystem and should see further development into these verticals.

QCOM and AVGO stock NTM FCF yield % (TIKR)

Notably, both stocks boast highly reasonable valuations due to their robust FCF profitability. QCOM stock's NTM FCF yield of 8.5% is also markedly higher than its 5Y mean of 6%. In addition, AVGO stock's FCF yield of 7.2% is also broadly in line with its 5Y mean of 7.9%. Therefore, both stocks could protect investors against excessive market volatility while investing in secular semiconductor trends.

AMD and Applied Materials

AMD FCF margins % by FY (S&P Capital IQ)

Applied Materials FCF margins % (LTM) (S&P Capital IQ)

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Applied Materials (AMAT) round up our eight stocks for navigating the current market turmoil. There is little doubt that AMAT's business model has been more resilient than AMD's, given the bifurcation in their FCF margins trend. Applied Materials and its arch-rival ASML Holding (ASML) are two of the leading wafer fab equipment (WFE) suppliers in the world. Therefore, they have a dominant position in the WFE market. Consequently, it has also allowed Applied Materials to establish a highly resilient business model that has buffeted it against the industry's cyclicality in the past.

Under CEO Dr. Lisa Su, AMD has seen a massive revival as it took on Intel in both the consumer and enterprise market. Its technological prowess has surpassed Intel, resulting in meaningful share gains. Nevertheless, AMD is still a much smaller player than Intel. Therefore, if AMD can continue to execute excellently, it can continue to take share from the hapless Intel. In addition, it has also made significant headway into the Cloud hyperscaler market. These hard-earned gains have allowed the company to continue investing in keeping itself ahead of Intel. As a result, we also saw a tremendous improvement in AMD's FCF margins over time, as seen above.

AMD & AMAT stock NTM FCF yield % (TIKR)

AMAT stock's FCF yield of 5.5% is superior to AMD stock's 3.2%. However, we think AMD can continue to gain operating leverage, which should flow through to its FCF over time. Nonetheless, AMAT's highly resilient FCF machine helps to shield its stock against unpredictable market volatility.

Bottom Line

We have listed eight GAAP profitable tech stocks trading at reasonable valuations. The recent sell-off has also improved their appeal. These companies also continue to project FCF profitability, benefiting from their high-quality business models and superior competitive moats.

Therefore, we think investors can consider these stocks for their portfolios amid the tech bear market.