Windfall Tax On U.S. Oil And Gas: Whose Windfall?

In response to the windfall tax proposed on oil and gas company profits

Short answer: It will do more harm than good.

Standard reporting or media soundbites do not work well with this subject matter. I’ll attempt to address the classic reactiveness of government leaders with the way in which the world of economics work which touches on integrated global supply chains. I have been chronicling the rise of U.S. shale oil and gas since 2006 to today. But here, we’ll talk about oil. A simple brief history follows:

1) In the c. 2013-14 oil price environment, Brent prices hovered above the $100 range. In June 2014, prices dropped from $111 to $47 in January of 2015. Why? Because OPEC (it’s a cartel) decided to regain lost market share as the U.S. began producing considerably more. Partly through the eyes of CEO Scott Sheffield of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), I wrote my second major U.S. energy revolution story in print in January of 2014 that described what was to come. I had to sit on the story six months before it was actually published, but telegraphed ahead as I could. Media such as The Wall Street Journal, The Economist, and others then all caught a whiff and wrote their stories, tracking the evolving findings.

2) After that market share battle, shale investor sentiment began to shift. Finally, prices were around $80 by October 2018, reflecting a market trying to adjust. Remember U.S. oil production is mainly in private market hands. Our economy is based largely on this premise. I keep returning to this fact, given who the other stakeholders are in this current climate—geopolitically, politically, and otherwise. (Read a quick version about the collapse here. Also at D CEO here.)

3) Prices tanked at the worst point of the pandemic in 2020, and in February of 2022, they had increased to $97. This is lower than the period when U.S. shale roughly broke out in circa 2008-2013.

4) In 2016, OPEC formed the extended cartel to include Russia, a top two or three producer at any given point, alongside other producer countries. Prices stayed in a certain range as they managed the market. There was one tantrum period, or so, when Putin wanted to go against the consensus during the pandemic. (This is all documented in my Seeking Alpha articles.) This further deflated already collapsed prices at one point.

Oil and gas stocks fell out of favor with investors during the market share battle and through the pandemic. Publicly-traded firms were punished while investment was throttled back. But, short-cycle shale was still a player in independent and major's portfolios alike. Enter the super-charged energy transition phase during the pandemic—with climate change and cooped-up investors hitting clean energy, ESG investing, and sustainability plays—and funds flowing toward those assets. Some of that has reversed, or really whipsawed, as markets attempt to sort out what the pandemic and supply chains mean as well as resource supply and demand dynamics. Then along comes Putin, bent on his next conquest in Ukraine.

Where we are today

Before the Ukraine invasion, oil prices were rising as supply and demand were mismatched, owing to OPEC reducing production as well as U.S. producers, in response to the pandemic. Investment in U.S. shale resources were also reduced because of investor demands. They wanted their returns, which drives the raison d’etre of private sector market-based, publicly-traded companies. (Read the D CEO story of November 2021 for how and why we got here.) OPEC+ continued to manage the market. They need higher prices to invest and build the government coffers which ran low during said low-price periods.

Fast forward: Oil markets are responding as they do, with volatility. Other commodities follow this type of market reaction in times of crisis. The supply and demand for commodities are relatively inelastic, meaning neither can change quickly. It's just the nature of the beast. Russia’s invasion added rocket fuel to a global oil market in which prices were already rising for all of the reasons I just mentioned above. Some politicians are reacting as they do: Short-term ideas that may realize next election cycle gains (with good intentions to shield economic fallout). May history not repeat itself here. (This story applies to why the U.S. became a gas importer, owing to legislation that was a disincentive. After the price distortions were lifted, coupled with entrepreneurial grit and innovation, shale gas took off particularly in North Texas' Barnett Shale.)

End result: U.S. citizens will be further disadvantaged as U.S. producers have less incentive to produce in America. This is why the majors largely left U.S. fields to global ones. American jobs were lost. Prices ultimately rose anyway with OPEC controlling price and global oil markets to a greater extent. U.S. shale oil and gas redressed global market gaps and moderated prices for energy resources. As the U.S. began utilizing its resources, the competitive landscape of the global oil and gas industry changed. That’s it— full story.

Whose windfall? Not Americans, not the rest of the world. Maybe Putin’s. The stakes are too high for miscalculations.

Addendum:

(Read this January 2014 D CEO article which highlights the beginning of U.S. shale oil events and how “independents” came to own the lion’s share of shale resources as the majors ceded their U.S. assets. Interesting and noteworthy is the investment and ownership of below, relative to independents, majors and NOCs. Independents invested the most in 2018.)