Christian Bay/iStock via Getty Images

"The saddest aspect of life right now is that science gathers knowledge faster than society gathers wisdom." - Isaac Asimov

Today, we take our first in-depth look at a small Israeli-based concern that might someday emerge as a potentially significant arms supplier to the fast-growing 3D printing sector. Despite the promise of this emerging industry, the shares of this manufacturing concern are deep in 'Busted IPO' territory. Can the stock rebound? We attempt to answer that question via the analysis below.

NNDM - Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Company Overview:

DragonFly Platform (January 2021 Company Presentation)

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) was founded in 2012 and headquartered in Israel. The company designs and manufacturers additive electronics. The company's flagship product is the DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system. This platform produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing. The stock currently sells for just north of three bucks a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $825 million.

DragonFly System (January 2021 Company Presentation)

Recent Events:

The company reported third quarter results on November 24th. The firm had a GAAP net loss of 7 cents a share on revenues that tripled from 3Q2020 but still were only $1.34 million. The company listed its net loss for the quarter at $18,237,000. For the first nine months of FY2021, revenues were just a tad under $3 million.

The company has made a couple of recent acquisitions. In early November, it acquired ESSEMTEC for approximately $15 million upfront with nearly $10 million in additional milestone payouts. This seems a good strategic purchase as the company makes production equipment for placing and assembling electronic components on printed circuit boards. ESSEMTEC also had sales of just north of $17 million in FY2020.

Then, in early January of this year, Nano Dimension purchased Global Inkjet Systems (GIS) for just over $18 million in cash and potentially another $1.3 million to $10 million of earn-outs. GIS develops high-performance control electronics, software, and ink delivery systems and had approximately $10 million in revenues in the prior 12 months in front of the announcement.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Despite a market capitalization north of $800 million, I can find no analyst coverage on TipRanks on NNDM, most likely due to the fact that it is an Israeli-based concern.

On its third quarter earnings press release, management listed that its cash and cash equivalents, together with short-term bank deposits, totaled $1,385,391,000 at the end of the quarter. This means the company is selling for considerably less than its current cash on hand. Despite this, currently, approximately 9% of the shares are sold short.

Verdict:

Based on the cash balance on the company's balance sheet, one would think the shares have to find a floor around present levels at the very least. The challenges to try to value NNDM are myriad. First, there is no analyst coverage on the stock that I can find. The one analyst I can find on Yahoo! Finance has revenues of just over $40 million penciled in for FY2022. The majority of this would be from the Nano Dimension's two recent acquisitions. This would value the company at 20 times sales, not taking into account the company's net cash balance, of course.

NNDM - Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Management doesn't seem to be putting out much, if any guidance. If one reads through the last conference call script, one doesn't get a good feel for the company's prospective sales trajectory. Leadership blamed the impacts of Covid several times during the conference call including for the six-month delay in the rollout of the fourth version of DragonFly. At some points during the conference call, the CEO seems downright hostile and/or sarcastic to questions from analysts. About the only real guidance during the call is the company has no plans to buy back stock and its approximate cash burn rate for the coming year should be around $70 million. A recent and more bullish article noted the CEO did buy $500,000 of stock on the open market in mid-December.

Add in a relatively large short interest and the company's history of destroying shareholder value since the stock started trading on the American exchanges, the best one can give Nano Dimension at this time is an 'incomplete'. There are options against the equity if one wants to establish a small holder via covered call orders which would provide solid downside protection and more than a decent potential return. The last trade on the August $3.50 call strikes was just under 50 cents a share as I submit this article for publication.

"An expert is a person who has made all the mistakes that can be made in a very narrow field." - Niels Bohr

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum