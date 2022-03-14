chonticha wat/iStock via Getty Images

Geopolitical crisis takes centre stage in February

Key highlights

Gold jumped 6% m-o-m in February, to US$1,910/oz 1 , the largest monthly gain since May 2021

, the largest monthly gain since May 2021 Safe-haven demand outweighed higher nominal yields and a marginally stronger dollar, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine ramped up volatility and uncertainty

COMEX net positioning in gold rose to its highest level since July 2020 and gold ETFs added another US$2bn (35t) to global AUM

Looking forward

The risk of economic slowdown amid high inflation could complicate monetary policy decisions, further supporting investment demand for gold

Gold responds to geopolitical tensions

The LBMA Gold Price PM jumped 6% in February, ending the month at US$1,910/oz. It's the strongest m-o-m performance since May 2021, as weeks of rising tensions culminated in Russia's invasion of Ukraine and geopolitics taking centre stage.

Inflation and interest rates remained important drivers for gold; hot CPI prints in the US and Europe earlier in the month confirmed that inflation shows little sign of abating. But, amid rising volatility and with geopolitical tensions in Ukraine dominating headlines, safe-haven demand for gold outweighed the impact of higher nominal yields and a marginally higher US dollar.

This is corroborated by our gold return attribution model (GRAM), which shows that while rising yields created headwinds for gold during the month, they were more than offset by other factors including higher US 10-year breakeven rates and momentum from gold ETF flows (Chart 1). Given that our model is based on long-term historical data, the unexplained component likely captured geopolitical concerns that weren't fully reflected in other variables such as the US dollar, volatility or oil, which normally react strongly in times of geopolitical instability.

Chart 1: Geopolitical risks, inflation and ETF inflows supported gold's February performance

Contributions of gold price drivers to periodic gold returns*

Bloomberg, World Gold Council

*To 28 February 2022. Our short-term model is a multiple regression model of monthly gold price returns, which we group into the four key thematic driver categories of gold's performance: economic expansion, risk & uncertainty, opportunity cost, and momentum. These themes capture motives behind gold demand; most poignantly, investment demand, which is considered the marginal driver of gold price returns in the short run. 'Unexplained' represents the percentage change in the gold price that is not explained by factors currently included in the model. Results shown here are based on analysis covering an estimation period from February 2007 to January 2022.

Chart 2: February performance of gold and other mainstream assets*

Bloomberg, ICE Benchmark Administration, World Gold Council

*To 28 February 2022. Note: Returns for 'EAFE equities': MSCI EAFE Total Return Gross USD; 'Gold (US$/oz)': LBMA Gold Price PM; 'Commodities (GSCI)': S&P GSCI Total Return; 'Europe equities': MSCI Daily Gross TR Europe; 'US equities': MSCI Daily Total Return Gross USA; 'US bonds': Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate; 'Global bonds': Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate; 'Euro Treasuries': Bloomberg Barclays EuroAgg Treasury Total Return Index Value Unhedged; 'REITs': Dow Jones US Select REIT Total Return.

General risk-off sentiment was evident throughout the entire month (Chart 2). Global equity markets were significantly down in February, extending the y-t-d decline. Nominal yields fell during the second half of February, coinciding with rising geopolitical tensions, although still ended higher on the month. Fears over the inflationary impact of the Russian invasion also led to the spread between 2- and 10-year US Treasury yields narrowing to its lowest level since April 2020. What's more, findings from the latest Bank of America fund manager survey show that cash allocations rose to their highest levels since May 2020.

COMEX net positioning and inflows into gold ETFs were also supported by this risk-off sentiment. Net positioning in gold futures jumped to US$56bn (904t) in the week ending 1 March, the highest level since July 2020 (Chart 3). Gold ETFs continued to see inflows throughout the month, with AUM rising US$2bn (35t). These inflows were almost evenly split between US- and European-listed funds.

Looking ahead: interest rates likely to rise, but by how much?

March brings the long-awaited Fed meeting where interest rates are expected to be lifted for the first time since 2018. While a full 25bp hike is still priced in, expectations have fallen significantly from earlier in the month when the market was pricing almost a 50bp increase. The European Central Bank and Bank of England are also due to meet, with the former not expected to raise rates until later in the year at the earliest, while the latter is expected to raise rates again. But the conflict in Ukraine heaps further uncertainty onto an already foggy outlook.

Chart 3: COMEX net long positioning hit a three-month high in February*

Bloomberg, World Gold Council

*To 1 March 2022. Note: The Commitment of Traders (COT) report provides information on the positioning of speculative investors in the US futures markets. Short positioning reflects bearish sentiment while long positioning reflects bullish sentiment in the gold futures markets.

Central banks, already grappling with multi-decade high inflation, must now assess how this conflict may further destabilise markets. An important consequence of the Ukrainian conflict may be to propel inflation even higher, given Russia's position as a key energy supplier. Oil prices leapt 9% during the month, breaking above US$100/bbl for the first time since 2014 and placing additional pressure on the global economic recovery.2

Any potential economic slowdown may limit the extent to which central banks can tighten monetary policy or the policy options available should further support be needed. The risk of a slowdown is particularly acute in Europe, given the importance of Russian energy supplies to the region. There is also the question of whether greater pressure on disposable incomes will help bring down inflation naturally in the medium term. If expectations of interest rate rises were to soften further, and fears of stagflation re-emerge, this may further benefit gold investment demand. While upcoming CPI prints - such as eurozone CPI hitting a record 5.8% in February - will be important in tracking how inflation is progressing, the dilemma for central banks is far from simple.

Such inflationary pressure may limit the ability of bonds to serve as a safe-haven asset in portfolios, given the impact to fixed income streams. This may further boost interest in gold as a diversifier, with its historical strong performance during periods of high inflation and its deep and liquid market. And recent events represent a clear example of why gold is such an effective and well-established hedge against both expected and unexpected market risks.

Regional insights

China: Following strong retail gold consumption during the Chinese New Year Holiday (CNY) in early February, a decline in Au9999 trading volumes indicated that wholesale physical gold demand weakened during the month.3 This is likely due to manufacturers' replenishing their stocks before CNY and fewer working days compared to January. Correspondingly, the local gold price premium fell during the month.

Meanwhile, local gold ETF holdings declined in February. It seems that many Chinese investors continue to act tactically in their gold ETF allocations: the rising gold price might have spurred profit-taking, contributing to the monthly outflow.

India: Following soft demand in January, retail demand further weakened in February. The sudden spike in the gold price following the invasion of Ukraine caught consumers off guard, resulting in the postponement of gold purchases during the second half of the month. This weakness in retail demand caused the local price discount to widen to US$14-15/oz by the end of February, compared to a small premium of US$1-2/oz in the first half of the month.

Indian gold ETFs witnessed fractional outflows of 0.5t in February, primarily driven by the higher gold price, which may have led to profit-taking. Indian gold ETF total holdings decreased to 36.2t by month-end.

Central banks: At the end of February the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) announced that it would be resuming its gold buying from the domestic market following tougher international sanctions. It has been two years since Russia suspended its gold buying, having accumulated over 1,900t between 2006 and 2020 (Chart 4). Russia's gold reserves stood at just under 2,300t at the end of January, accounting for 21% of total reserves.

You can read more about central bank demand in January on the Goldhub blog.

ETFs: Gold ETFs added a further 35t (US$2bn) to global AUM in February (Table 1).4 Total holdings in these products now stands at 3,651t (US$224bn), the highest level since February 2021.5 Inflows were again concentrated in North American and European funds, although more evenly split compared with January. Modest outflows were again seen in Asia, led by Chinese ETFs.

Chart 4: Russia was the largest purchaser of gold from 2006 to 2020

Annual Central Bank of Russia net gold purchases*

IFS, International Monetary Fund, World Gold Council (Data as of 1 March 2022)

Table 1: Regional changes in gold-backed ETF holdings*

AUM (US$bn) Holdings (tonnes) Change (tonnes) Flows (US$mn) Flows (% AUM) North America 115.0 1,872.1 21.3 1310.1 1.2% Europe 97.9 1594.9 21.4 1284.8 1.4% Asia 7.7 122.6 -7.4 -452.1 -5.8% Other 3.7 61.0 0.0 0.2 0.0% Total 224.4 3650.6 35.3 2143.0 1.0%

*Data to 28 February 2022.

Source: Bloomberg, Company Filings, ICE Benchmark Administration, World Gold Council

Footnotes

1Based on the LBMA Gold Price PM USD as of 28 February 2022.

2Based on the WTI Crude futures price as of 28 February 2022.

3The 2022 CNY Holiday covered the period 31 January to 6 February.

4We regularly review the global gold-backed ETF universe and adjust the list of funds and holdings based on newly available data and information.

5All value figures based on the LBMA Gold Price PM as of 28 February 2022.

Important disclaimers and disclosures

© 2022 World Gold Council. All rights reserved. World Gold Council and the Circle device are trademarks of the World Gold Council or its affiliates. All references to LBMA Gold Price are used with the permission of ICE Benchmark Administration Limited and have been provided for informational purposes only. ICE Benchmark Administration Limited accepts no liability or responsibility for the accuracy of the prices or the underlying product to which the prices may be referenced. Other content is the intellectual property of the respective third party and all rights are reserved to them.

Reproduction or redistribution of any of this information is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of World Gold Council or the appropriate copyright owners, except as specifically provided below.

The use of the statistics in this information is permitted for the purposes of review and commentary (including media commentary) in line with fair industry practice, subject to the following two pre-conditions: (i) only limited extracts of data or analysis be used; and (ii) any and all use of these statistics is accompanied by a citation to World Gold Council and, where appropriate, to Metals Focus, Refinitiv GFMS or other identified copyright owners, as their source. World Gold Council is affiliated with Metals Focus.

Neither the World Gold Council nor any of its affiliates (collectively, "WGC") guarantees the accuracy or completeness of any information. WGC does not accept responsibility for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of this information.

This information is for educational purposes only. Nothing contained herein is intended to constitute a recommendation, investment advice, or offer for the purchase or sale of gold, any gold-related products or services or any other products, services, securities or financial instruments (collectively, "Services"). This information does not take into account any investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any particular person.

By receiving this information, you agree with the intended purpose of this information as being for educational purposes only. Diversification does not guarantee any investment returns and does not eliminate the risk of loss.

Investors should discuss their individual circumstances with their appropriate investment professionals before making any decision regarding any Services or investments.

This information contains forward-looking statements, such as statements which use the words "believes", "expects", "may", or "suggests", or similar terminology, which are based on current expectations and are subject to change. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will be achieved. WGC assumes no responsibility for updating any forward-looking statements.

Information regarding QaurumSM and the Gold Valuation Framework

Note that the resulting performance of various investment outcomes that can generated through use of Qaurum, the Gold Valuation Framework and other information are hypothetical in nature, may not reflect actual investment results and are not guarantees of future results. Diversification does not guarantee investment returns and does not eliminate the risk of loss. World Gold Council and its affiliates and subsidiaries (collectively, "WGC") provide no warranty or guarantee regarding the functionality of the tool, including without limitation any projections, estimates or calculations.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.