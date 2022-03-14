Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

With shares of technology companies and fintechs making new lows in March, PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) especially is an attractive stock to consider right now. The fintech is going to continue to expand its payment ecosystem, adding new products and services, and the stock has simply become too cheap from a free cash flow perspective. PayPal is one stock I am still adding to at the moment.

PayPal's making new lows

Investors have become very cautious about fintechs and technology companies as multiple macro factors (Russia, inflation, interest rates) weigh on the market's growth expectations. PayPal already warned of slowing top line growth for the current fiscal year when it submitted earnings for the last quarter. To refresh your mind, PayPal expects to see just 15-17% net revenue growth in FY 2022 which will chiefly be driven by higher total payment volume/TPV. PayPal also projects to see $6.0B in free cash flow in FY 2022, a figure that I believe the firm could beat if PayPal signs on more merchants to its platform throughout the year.

In FY 2021, PayPal generated revenues of $25.4B, meaning up to 17% year over year net revenue growth will put revenues for FY 2022 somewhere close to $29.4B. This is also what the current expectation is in the market, according to estimates provided by Seeking Alpha.

While FY 2022 is likely going to see a deceleration in top line growth for PayPal, I believe that the payment firm is nonetheless one of the best fintechs in the market, chiefly because it has the largest ecosystem and is rapidly expanding partnerships with large merchants which are key to rising PayPal product adoption.

Ecosystem strength and unrivaled platform scale

PayPal projects that it will add 15-20M new accounts to its ecosystem in FY 2022. This is a significant amount of customers that are expected to join PayPal this year, but it is a step-down from the 49M active accounts that were added to the platform in FY 2021. PayPal ended FY 2021 with 426M active accounts which included 34M merchant accounts. In FY 2021, PayPal added 5M new active merchant accounts, showing 17% year over year growth. PayPal's accounts grew only 13% year over year, meaning the merchant market is currently crushing it for PayPal.

I believe new partnership with large-scale retailers are setting the base for long-term growth in both merchant and consumer accounts. Because more retailers are integrating PayPal Checkouts, product adoption is most likely going to rise in the foreseeable future. Among the companies that added or expanded PayPal’s Checkouts in their businesses are large companies such as Instacard, DoorDash, Roku, Adobe and Salesforce.

PayPal’s Venmo also entered into a partnership with e-Commerce giant Amazon (AMZN) which will see the roll-out of Venmo’s Checkout button to the Amazon website and the app. The Amazon app is one of the most downloaded shopping apps in the App store, creating a massive opportunity for TPV growth for PayPal in the years ahead.

I believe what ultimately will be proven to be PayPal’s biggest advantage over rivals is the large size of its payment ecosystem. PayPal could end FY 2022 with up to 446M active accounts (including active merchant accounts), fortifying its position as the number one fintech regarding size of its customer base. PayPal is also still the most accepted digital wallet in North America and Europe… and rivals don’t even come close.

What this means is that PayPal has a considerable competitive advantage over rivals regarding distribution which indicates potential for much stronger product adoption rates going forward, especially if more retailers use PayPal’s Checkout functionality to drive store conversions.

PayPal’s continuous sell-off resulted in a P-FCF ratio of only 16 X

The share price of PayPal dropped to $96 on Friday, due to a persistent sell-off in growth stocks. PayPal’s entire market capitalization has declined more than 60% over the last year...

PayPal has guided for $6.0B in free cash flow in FY 2022. I believe PayPal's free cash flow could rise to $7.0B in FY 2023 as new merchants integrate PayPal in their online stores and the Amazon-Venmo partnership kicks in and boost TPV growth. Based off of $7.0B in free cash flow that I expect for FY 2023, shares of PayPal have a price-to-free-cash-flow ratio of 16 X. PayPal’s free cash flow, considering how low risk the platform business is, is crazy cheap.

Risks with PayPal

Slowing revenue, account and free cash flow growth are the biggest risks for PayPal. Because PayPal is steadily adding new (large) merchants to its payment network, I believe PayPal product adoption is set to rise. What would change my mind about PayPal is if free cash flow profitability (margins) would decline, free cash flow growth would materially slow down and PayPal would start to lose customers on a net basis. I don’t believe this is a real risk short term, however, and therefore consider PayPal a value stock.

Final thoughts

PayPal dropping below $100 was hard to see, but it also creates an opportunity to buy a crazy cheap value stock. PayPal will continue to generate billions of dollars of free cash flow every year and partnerships in the merchant market, rising product adoption and PayPal’s digital wallet popularity indicate that PayPal is not going to go anywhere soon. Given PayPal’s low valuation based off of free cash flow, the stock was, and still is, a buy!