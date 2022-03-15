Tim Boyle/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) is the largest international tobacco company in the world. They focus primarily on markets outside the US and are known for the famous Marlboro brand. The company has a rock-solid balance sheet. In my opinion, the company is trading at or near fair value. This is after a 20% selloff over the last month. The company is trading just under 15x earnings and has a 5.6% yield. The company also authorized a $7B buyback last June. While this is attractive to investors focused on current income, I think Altria (MO) and British American Tobacco (BTI) are more attractive alternatives, with cheaper valuations and bigger dividends.

The Business

For those of you that might not be as familiar with the tobacco industry, I wanted to give a quick breakdown of Philip Morris. The company is the result of separating the international segment from the US segment in 2008. Altria is the US company that is responsible for selling Marlboro (and other brands) cigarettes, while Philip Morris sells the brand internationally. The company has a solid balance sheet and has been pursuing products outside of traditional cigarettes to meet market demand for vapes and other alternatives.

Philip Morris, like other tobacco companies, could be considered a wide moat business in an industry in secular decline. However, the secular decline doesn't automatically make it a bad investment. Tobacco might not be an exciting growth industry, but the economics of the business are good, and the margins are impressive. The ESG movement has directed money into other sectors, which means that the tobacco sector is out of favor and undervalued relative to the rest of the market.

One thing that investors should be aware of is the disruption of the supply chain and markets in Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine accounted for 2% of volume and 2% of revenue in 2021. Russia accounted for 10% of volume and 6% of revenue in 2021. Philip Morris said that they are still monitoring the situation in Ukraine and will adjust their manufacturing and supply chain accordingly based on what happens there. Several readers got on my case in the comment section last week for not mentioning the impact of the Ukraine situation and sanctions on British American Tobacco (which is immaterial and smaller than Philip Morris' Russian segment), but I figured it would be poor form to ignore it twice in a week for two of the international tobacco giants.

Valuation

Unlike the other tobacco giants I have written about recently, Philip Morris isn't dirt cheap at current prices, even after a 20% selloff since mid-February. Shares currently have an earnings multiple of 14.5x, which is slightly below the average multiple of 16.3x. I think 15x earnings is a reasonable multiple for the stock, so there isn't a huge margin of safety for investors buying at today's prices.

Price/Earnings (fastgraphs.com)

We will see where things head in the future, but Fast Graphs is projecting double digit returns from here. I think that shares will probably perform just fine over the next couple years, but I will be waiting and watching to see if we get a better entry point with a larger margin of safety. One reason current shareholders can get excited is Philip Morris' impressive capital return program.

Dividends and Buybacks

Shares currently have a yield of 5.6%, which is certainly bound to attract income-oriented investors. The company has an impressive track record of dividend growth since the spinoff from Altria. The company also approved a $7B buyback last June. The company repurchased 8.5M shares in the back half of 2021 for a cost of $785M. I think we will continue to see the company return a significant amount of capital to investors with increasing dividends and buybacks moving forward.

Conclusion

Philip Morris is the largest tobacco company in the world, with a $138B market cap. The company sells Marlboro and other brands outside of the US. There has been some disruption to the company's markets and supply chains due to the Ukraine situation, which is likely part of the reason behind the 20% selloff in the last month. The company trades near fair value and is returning capital to shareholders via growing dividends and buybacks. I will be keeping Philip Morris on my watchlist, but I prefer Altria and British American Tobacco at these prices. The cheaper valuations and higher yields leads me to believe that the returns for those two companies will likely outpace returns for investors in Philip Morris.

I would be fascinated to hear your thoughts. Feel free to leave a comment below.