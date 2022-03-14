Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Management Presents at 34th Annual ROTH Conference (Transcript)

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) 34th Annual ROTH Conference Call March 14, 2022 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tom Fennimore - Chief Financial Officers

Conference Call Participants

Suji Desilva - ROTH Capital

Suji Desilva

Good morning, Tom. Good morning, everybody and thank you for joining us for the 34th Annual ROTH Conference. Welcome back. My name is Suji Desilva. I am the semiconductor analyst here at ROTH and intelligent systems analyst at ROTH Capital and our 2-day institutional investor conference will feature 100 fireside chats, 60 presentations, 22 paddles, there are 450 companies. Thank you all for coming. If you have not booked your meetings, please book your one-on-ones upstairs, panel and tracks lineup or electronically display throughout the venue, I will give a special acknowledgement to our conference sponsor for this track, Crone Carlton [ph]. Thank you all for making the trip to Orange County and I hope you enjoy your time with us. A few housekeeping items.

All presentations, content, including panels and fireside chats are live streamed and accessible in the conference portal or the app including the one we are about to do. One-on-one meetings are subject to change. The kiosks are upstairs. You can check with the one-on-one desk for latest schedules. Please visit our sponsor booths throughout the hallway here. Enjoy complimentary lunch this afternoon in many of the courtyards here. Our evening events will require the badge for entry. And lastly, Wi-Fi is available. The network ID is ROTH. There is no password. So once again, welcome to our ROTH conference. Welcome back to Cali and thank you for joining us today.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Suji Desilva

Our first presenter is from Luminar, CFO, Tom Fennimore has joined us from Orlando. Tom, thank you for coming. We really appreciate having you here. And we are going to do this as a fireside chat format. So I am going to kick this off and throw a few questions out to Tom. So, Tom, it’s great to have you here. Good morning. It’s the automotive LiDAR tech market has just taken the investor base and all of us by storm in the last 6 – 12 to 18 months. So we are all kind of catching up really. Maybe you could just give us a sense of how this market, how Luminar fits into this market, give us a thumbnail, because the point of the new issue track is to go by exposure to these stories have just come at the same time. So by all means, Tom, let’s start with that. And we will dig into some detail after that.

Tom Fennimore

Sure. And let me talk to you because you said the market has been evolving rather quickly here. And so, let me walk you through our vision of how the entire autonomous and safety market and we see involving and how Luminar’s strategy will allow us to play in this market. So if you rewind the clock, a few years, the big talk was always the robo-taxi market and Level 5 cars being everywhere. Folks, like Waymo, the traditional automakers, other technology companies were investing billions of dollars, trying to develop this technology, which was supposed to deploy around the end of the decade. Our personal view at Luminar is it is going to evolve around the end of the decade, but instead of it being the 2020s, we think it’s going to be probably closer to probably 2030 or so when you are really going to start to see this technology be very prevalent.

In the meantime, there is a huge opportunity to make both existing ADAS systems more safe as well as what you see with what we call this highway autonomy. Think about the Tesla autopilot, the GM Super Cruise where the car is able to drive itself in certain situations a lot more safe as well. And that is the passenger vehicle or the consumer vehicle market. I think commercial trucking is also a tangent play of that. But in the meantime, instead of focusing on the car driving everywhere, all the time, it’s supercharging, the existing ADAS systems to allow for a lot more safety as well as making a highway autonomy a lot more safe. And going from really where a system where the drivers in the loop where the driver can be completely out of the loop. And so our LiDAR enables both of those two things, the first with what we call proactive safety and then the second is highway autonomy.

We have – we ended 2021 with 9 major commercial wins to deploy this technology on passenger vehicles, consumer vehicles as well as select adjacent markets like Boeing. And when we say a major commercial win, we are not talking about our customers buying one of our LiDARs and deploying it on a bench somewhere to study it, this is we are working with our customer in most of these cases, they are giving us real money to do this development work with the intention to start putting this on series production vehicles. We are going to be entering SOP around the end of this year. We are working real-time with customers to – with 3 customers that are on that timeline, which are BOBO, Polestar, and Shanghai Auto. And so, we have real wins that are going to be going on real vehicles very soon. And once again, this isn’t the Level 5 robo-taxi. We have a point of view that we are still years away from this. But this is our technology going on vehicles being sold to consumer that are both going to both significantly better and more safe beta systems as well as highway autonomy, which is going to have expanding functionality to enable a much better driving experience where the consumer can be out of the loop as opposed to having his or her hands on the steering wheel all the time.

Suji Desilva

Yes, we are looking forward to that. The statement about the decade in which technology comes in strikes as a technology analyst, because we sometimes are early, but this is very difficult technology. So, it stands to reason that it would take time. This is something of a closet kind of competitive question. But what do automakers care most about when they are making these LiDAR decisions? And thereby, how does Luminar stand out? There is a lot of talk going on these companies, maybe curious going to get to look behind the scenes there?

Tom Fennimore

Yes, Suji, I think the correct answer to that question is, it’s not one thing that they care about, but there is 15 or so things that they care about and you need to do all of them. So the first is you need to meet the specs. And so – and it’s just not the specs in the middle of bright day lights in bright white objects 200 meters out, it’s in all scenarios, bad weather, nighttime, all types of objects, a black tire on the road that you need to be able to see. And so there is the specs in the best conditions and then there is the specs in all conditions. We just don’t drive when it’s bright and sunny out. We drive in all different scenarios on all different types of roads. And so you have to have technology that can work in that.

The second thing is you need to meet certain other standards of the automotive industry. You typically have to have this piece of equipment last the lifetime of the platform. You need to have service in place to service it for up to 15 years afterwards. You need to have certain noise vibration. And to make sure that this works, you need to make sure that it you are able to build these things in scale. And you also need to be able to make sure that you are able to sell these to a customer in a way where it makes commercial sense for them to put it on their vehicle. And so there is a lot of things that you need to be able to do at once, it’s more than just doing one thing, you could do one thing extremely well. But if you fail on the other 14, the OEMs aren’t going to put it on their vehicle.

Suji Desilva

So a high bar certainly. Can you talk about Tier 1 partnerships, the automotive industry is known historically for having very strong Tier 1 partnerships that put the modules into the cars? You seem to have a different perspective on this versus competitors. So I’d love to hear that. It’s an interesting approach.

Tom Fennimore

Yes. So we made a strategic decision a few years ago to make sure that we have the ability to service our customers by ourselves. So what does that mean? It’s, we do, we are capable of doing substantially all of the engineering and development work ourselves as well as we are doing today, most of the manufacturing work ourselves. Having said that and I think in comparison, some of the other LiDAR companies out there have partnered Tier 1s, which do a lot of that. Having said that, for the manufacturing side, our strategy is to use a contract manufacturer, Celestica to do our series production in scale, we are kind of developing that manufacturing blueprint as we speak. And we are in the process of handing it off to them. But in terms of figuring out how to actually manufacture this in series production in scale and proving that out, that’s something that we at Luminar do. There are certain I would say other partners that we have. For example, we have talked in the past about our partnerships with Webasto and an Inalfa. Why them? Well, they are the biggest roof manufacturers in the automotive industry. And so, our LiDAR, it tends to go in the roof of our customers’ vehicles. And so working with them to integrate our product into the roof the right way that is a partnership that we have and we will probably continue to rely on. We also have strategic flexibility. So we are not married to any Tier 1, unlike some of our other competitors. So if a customer came to us and said, hey, we want you to work with Tier 1 X together on this program, we have that strategic flexibility to do so. So we built out a system where we are able to operate on our own. We go and use partners where it makes sense. And then we also have the strategic flexibility with our OEMs to basically serve their needs.

Suji Desilva

Great. A topic I’m going to cover a lot in this conference is the concurrent supply chain conditions in semiconductor technology. I am wondering since you’ve kind of taken your Tier 1 relationships, manufacturing into your own hands, how you are managing through the current supply chain challenges? How you are trying to ensure availability for the programs that you are signing up?

Tom Fennimore

It’s a great question. We are entering series production in scale next year. And so we are very focused on making sure that we are building out our supply chain in place and starting to build that inventory to make sure that we have enough parts as we enter series production. I think we can all admit that we live in a very uncertain world these days. And so doing that is a prudent thing to do. Right now this year, because we are still in that development stage, the amount of components that we need to purchase isn’t a significant amount. Look, we are kind of feeling the pain that everybody else is. We are just feeling it on a much smaller magnitude, because we aren’t in series production volume yet.

With regards specifically to the chip shortage, in the summer of last year, we actually bought our own company, a company called OptoGration up in Boston. And so when you think about our receiver trips, which is a very critical component that goes into our LiDAR, we actually own that ourselves, we have the manufacturing capacity in place to produce that for the foreseeable future in our volume and the CapEx to kind of continue to grow with us isn’t that big. And so it was very important for us to become vertically integrated of our critical components, not only to help on the ramp up, because not only as we ramp up the series production, we have to have our suppliers ramp up too. So taking certain technology in-house helps, I would say reduce the execution risk, but it also helps expand our competitive mode as well as hedge against some of the supply chain risks out there. We still buy our silicon chips from a third-party. But I would say the most specialized chip that we have on the receiver that is something that we own and produce ourselves.

Suji Desilva

It’s very helpful. And then now maybe going one click down into LiDAR, how did you guys get the Series C production faster than a lot of competitors? You seem like you, I mean, the architectural customer strategy, whichever elements do you think made the most difference there, because some are still a few years away from them?

Tom Fennimore

Yes. Look, I don’t know if we – well, first, I think we had the first major pieces of business with the three that I mentioned, which are all on a trajectory to start sometime around the end of this year. But Austin is really working on this since 2011-2012. This isn’t something that we just developed…

Suji Desilva

Didn’t happen overnight, yes.

Tom Fennimore

He was very thoughtful in terms of the approach we took, how to design this, not buying off-the-shelf parts, etcetera. And so a lot of thought went into when he originally designed his LiDAR, going back to those 15 things that you need to do well for series production. He purpose built this with that in mind. And then look what we have grown our team a lot over the last really couple of years to help us get ready for series production, in 2021 alone, we more than – we almost doubled the size of our workforce and including the consultants that we are bringing on to help us get the series production scale. And we brought in great outside talent. I think we piloted recently, Debbie Poppas, who joined us from PACCAR to really help lead our industrialization effort as well as Cheryl Zula, who joined us from FCA where she ran electronics purchasing to make sure that we have our supply chain in order. And behind them, there is a deep team of people that are working around the clock to industrialize this technology. Look, it’s not easy, but I am very proud of the success the team has had year-to-date.

Suji Desilva

Clearly a 10-year overnight success and obviously a lot of blocking and tackling happening behind the scenes.

Tom Fennimore

Yes, real balance is that people out of this team here.

Suji Desilva

Yes. So the customer wins, you had several and then 6 in ‘21, you announced Mercedes in ‘22. I am just curious if these customer wins are evolving in any way as you kind of bring more on today? And I’d be curious what you’re seeing kind of evolving?

Tom Fennimore

Sure. So there is a couple of things that that are evolving. And look, we are in a space where you got to evolve quickly, particularly with your customers because you learn a lot as you continue to get in discussions with them. Here is what I would say is typically when we get our foot in the door with a customer, it’s with it and this is typical of any new technology, you start generally start as an option on their highest end vehicle. And then from there, you tend to go standard on that high end vehicle and then you tend to proliferate down the value curve of the vehicle chain until you are on everyone that they have. What we are seeing and look, I think you see this playing out with Volvo, where our initial announcement in 2020 with them was as an option on the successor to the XC-90. Last year, they announced that we are standard, going to be standard on the electric version of the XC-90 and they are going all electric. And then I think it’s fair to say that we are in discussions and Volvo said this publicly with their other vehicle platforms or programs that they produce. And so they have said publicly, their intention is to eventually put our technology on every vehicle that they made. So, I think the first evolution is you just go from being an option to standard, and then you go on more vehicle programs that the OEM makes. And I think you need to take a step back and say, this is very important technology that our OEMs are putting on their vehicles. And they are spending a lot of money and a lot of time to develop autonomous systems around our LiDAR. And as long as we are executing, and as long as we are being reasonable on price, it’s very unlikely that they are going to start from scratch on their next vehicle program and design an entirely new autonomous system around that. And so once we get our foot in the door, the rest of the business is more or less artists to lose from a business perspective. So, that’s evolution one. The evolution two I would say is, our hardware gets our foot in the door. We just had – we have just as many software engineers as Luminar, as we do it on as hardware engineers, we have talked about the major commercial wins that you just mentioned, not only do we have, several wins on the hardware side, but we also have multiple wins on the software side. And the software, once you get that LiDAR data, a lot of the software systems today for ADAS, they are kind of developed with camera first, which is 2D data. You can make your systems a lot more robust with LiDAR data. And getting in our foot in the door, we are starting to see much more demand for our software products. Once you are able to fully understand the robustness of what you can do with LiDAR data. So, you might have seen some of the videos we released at CES on our proactive safety, where we kind of do it side-by-side of some of the better cars out there today on their ADAS systems to what you can do with LiDAR. It’s very impressive. And for anybody that hasn’t seen that, I suggest you go out there and look at it. But that proactive safety system, not only was that hardware fully developed by the Luminar team, but the software package was fully developed as well. And so that integrated solution, hardware, software is something we developed ourselves. And what I would say is we are seeing significant interest from our OEM customers, particularly once you see the significantly improved safety that that system can bring. And so once we get our foot in the door, we are able to I would say see a lot more interest in our software products. And so I think that that is content that is going to go up over time as we get in there, and really get in the door with our customers, because our LiDAR is great. But if you don’t have the right software running it, it’s just a very expensive box sitting on the vehicle.

Suji Desilva

That’s very helpful, Tom. I was – I had the benefit of being at CES and enjoying that, that demo was fantastic. And obviously, clearly you are saying software is support thing. If I could follow-up on the option to standard to more vehicles, what’s driving that proliferation? Is it just the customers getting more comfortable, or is it cost, or maybe what are the things that are allowing that widening target range of models to take place?

Tom Fennimore

Here is the secret, which is one, look, I think 2 years ago, we were perceived as a startup. And I think the OEMs want to see you execute first and kind of deliver on what you say you are going to deliver before they start trusting you and letting you in the door more. And unfortunately, we are in a space where there have been a lot of other technology companies which sometimes speak bigger than their actions. And so it’s kind of natural for us to kind of be put in that same camp. And we have to go through a phase where we have to prove ourselves. But more importantly, here is the thing. So, we have talked about those two products, the highway autonomy and the proactive safety. And our LiDAR actually enables both. So you put one LiDAR on the vehicle and you can do both proactive safety and highway autonomy on it. The difference isn’t the hardware. The difference is the software enabled functionality. So, we can help create a very interesting business case for our OEM customers, which is if you standardize our LiDAR on every product you sell, it’s going to significantly improve the safety of that vehicle. We will talk a little bit in a second about how you can potentially monetize that safety. But then more importantly, you can upsell the customer to highway autonomy, either at the time that he or she purchases the vehicle or anytime thereafter via the over the air updates. And when you look at what Tesla is charging for FSD, which is nowhere near the level of functionality that our technology can enable on a vehicle. They are charging up to $10,000. And when I look at the data, it’s about an overall 30% take rate. It’s much higher than that for the SNX, because it’s at a higher touch point. But even when you look at some of the data for the model, three of the model Y, they are still getting 15% take rates. And so each OEM is going to price it differently. But if you are able to get the $10,000 payment from the customer on 30% of your vehicles, that’s $3,000 of profit on vehicle, on average, that can drop to the bottom line. And it’s all profit, because all the hardware is already on the vehicle. And if there is ways, the data that we are seeing in our proactive safety is that it’s – and this is not only data that we have seen from our internal tests, we have actually started to see it from our customers test as well, it significantly reduces the number of forward collisions of the vehicle, because now with a ground truth in a three grade 3D understanding of the world in front of you, and you can avoid obstacles. And if you can see 200 meters, 250 meters in advance, that’s enough time to bring a vehicle to a full stop. The problem with today’s systems is that they are all based on cameras. And with camera, that’s a 2D world. And at the end of the day, you are just doing a bunch of calculations to guesstimate where the objects are in front of you. With LiDAR, precisely where everything is in front of you. And that enables you to avoid the forward collisions. And so by significantly reducing number of forward collisions, you can monetize those safety savings over – via insurance, to justify that initial upfront cost of putting the LiDAR on the vehicle, and then it enables this very attractive future profit stream from upgrading the customer to highway autonomy. Getting in there and explain that business model to our customers, they – it’s a little contrast to the existing business model that they have today. But they really like it once they truly understand the capabilities.

Suji Desilva

Tom, I appreciate you changing, because I mean the perception is LiDAR as a cost needed to do safety. But you have given the auto manufacturers a way to get incremental revenue, and they can phase it in as people get comfortable turning that feature on over time, I can imagine as COVID option for that. Somebody talks to their neighbor and says, “Oh, I should have my car too.” You are sitting in the seat – you are sitting in the CFO seat, Tom, I am an analyst, we all love visibility. It seems like you have pretty decent revenue visibility, maybe you can give the audience a snapshot of what that feels like sitting where you are, because we don’t have the multi-year forecast you are holding. But we clearly know what the customers are telling you?

Tom Fennimore

Yes. So, let me kind of walk you through what our revenue model looks like in the near-term. And then kind of what it looks like in the medium and longer term. So, right now as I mentioned, we are not in series production scale yet. All our revenue for 2021 and all our revenue in 2022 is primarily coming from two sources. So, the first is the sale of our sensors and components to our customers. Those are typically done on a development basis, i.e., they are not putting it on their vehicles yet, they are buying it to put on their development vehicles to run around and develop the car. When you look at the automotive industry, it typically takes two to – once the OEM actually decides to use your technology and makes that selection decisions, there is basically a 2-year to 3-year development timeframe where they actually develop that vehicle and get it ready for series production. So, we are in the middle of that stage. And so our revenue this year is basically coming from those development sales of our sensors. And then more importantly, we actually get paid, we call program revenue, its revenue for that engineering work that we have done. And so when you look at 2021, our revenue mix was effectively two-thirds NRE and one-third sensor sales and others. And I would expect that mix to be a little bit more even for this year. Starting next year, you are going to start to see most of our revenue coming from series production sales. So, that’s when you go from making a low volume of these two probably making tens of thousands of units for years and then ultimately going to hundreds of thousands and then ultimately to a million plus. In the summer of 2020, when we went public, we released a long-term forecast through 2025. We are getting through the process of updating that now. We are going to share that at an Analyst or Investor Day later this year. What I would say though, is when we went public, and I think we are one of the few SPACs, that can actually say this. Our revenue, we were forecasting for 2021, when at the time we went public was $26 million, we came in at $32 million. The revenue we were forecasting for 2022, at the time, we were going public was $35 million. And regarding this year to $40 million plus. And so we have said publicly in the past that we have seen better commercial momentum than we have been expecting. We are seeing our customers coming to us and asking for higher volume. And we will see, we are going to take a step back soon update our long-term model and look forward to sharing that with our investors and the street.

Suji Desilva

Certainly, Tom, as an analyst, we enjoy seeing your numbers. Maybe we can talk about that and finish up the session with the cash you have raised and maybe your thoughts on the use of that, are inorganic moves appropriate here, or is it investing in the team you have just a double people, so just some thoughts there would be helpful.

Tom Fennimore

Yes. So, we ended the year with roughly, I think it was $792 million of cash. We – our cash burn last year was $155 million. We guided it to being moderately higher this year. So, we have more than enough cash than we need plus a fair cushion to get to what we expect to be cash flow breakeven. So for us, capital isn’t going to be an issue. My largest shareholder, who is my CEO, he also just turned 27 years today, so happy birthday, Austin. He, as I always say, my largest shareholders, I guess he is 27 years now. So, we invest our capital with very long-term. And also Austin has a point of view, whatever capital we put the work, he wanted to have the ability to get 10x plus return. So, I would say most of our cash is going to be going into investing in our core business and growing it. Anything we do organically on the M&A side, it’s probably going to be more likely to use our stock as a cash. I guess there is a point where maybe that becomes less attractive to do. And if you actually look at our last two acquisitions that we have done, we already talked about the OptoGration, which was vertical integration. That was an all stock deal buying one of our core components, bringing that in-house. It was a small, modest size deal. And then the other one is we did an acqui-hire of the Samsung autonomous software team, where we brought that in-house in the fall of 2020. And so I would expect any M&A we do going forward to be more with stock to be small modest size deals, and probably focus more on vertical integration or expanding our software capabilities. I will never say never on looking at any M&A, but I would say anything big. And anything outside of those two areas, I think has a very, very high bar internally to get over before we would seriously consider it. But that’s how we think about our M&A strategy here and what you should expect to see out of Luminar going forward on that front.

Suji Desilva

Very good. With that, Tom, we are out of time. Really appreciate you being available for the conference today. Very informative session, so thanks so much. We know you are busy in Orlando, we couldn’t make it live this year. We hope next year you can maybe come live and feel free to bring those vehicles with behind you with you and drive up here with them. And we…

Tom Fennimore

We would love to do that. So, let’s try to get it on the next calendar. I took the red eye out last night from California. So, it looks like cross path, so sorry, we missed each other.

Suji Desilva

It will be a much easier flight next year. Thanks, Tom. Take care guys.

Tom Fennimore

Take care.