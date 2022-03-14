Yulia-B/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

We are upgrading our rating on L'Oréal SA (OTCPK:LRLCY) from Hold to Buy after shares fell 22% from their early-January peak, back to 5% below the level at which we downgraded our rating back in May 2021.

L'Oréal ADR Share Price History vs. Librarian Capital Rating Source: Seeking Alpha (13-Mar-22).

We have a longstanding interest in L'Oréal, and originally initiated a Buy rating on its stock on this site in March 2020. Before we downgraded our rating to Neutral in May 2021, shares gained 43.1% (in EUR, with dividends). Our downgrade was based on valuation, as L'Oréal traded at 45.8x 2019 EPS.

L'Oréal's strong operational performance has continued, as confirmed by its 2021 results released in February. With L'Oréal's P/E now back to 36.7x, our forecasts indicate a total return of 46% (10.6% annualized) by 2025 year-end, which we consider attractive for such a unique asset.

L'Oréal Buy Case Summary

L'Oréal is the #1 global Beauty company by sales, involved in every segment and region. It generates 39.8% of its EBIT from L'Oréal Luxe (premium products) and 34.8% from Consumer Products. Europe is its largest region, with 31.5% of sales, followed by North Asia (30.5%) and North America (25.3%).

L'Oréal Net Sales & EBIT Breakdown (2021) Source: L'Oréal results release (2021). NB. "SAPMENA - SSA" = South Asia, Pacific, Middle East, North Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa".

Our original investment case on L'Oréal' had been based on the following:

The Beauty market will continue its strong structural growth, as an aspirational category for consumers, helped by growing demand from APAC (especially China) and premiumization (especially in Skincare).

Growth in Global Cosmetics Market (1999-2019, Pre-COVID) Source: L’Oréal annual report (2019).

L'Oréal has strong global franchises built on leading brands, high-quality products, scale, innovation and marketing capabilities.

L'Oréal will grow sales faster than the market, thanks to these advantages, and grow its earnings faster than sales with natural operational leverage. We believe L'Oréal's EPS CAGR will be close to 10% over time

Compared to its main rival Estée Lauder (EL), L'Oréal has a more broad-based portfolio and a lower concentration in Prestige and Skin Care products, which means L'Oréal has lower growth, but is lower-risk

All the dynamics described above have continued in 2021, but with L'Oréal shares now trading at its lowest price since May 2021.

Market Rebounding, L'Oréal Growing Faster

The global Beauty market has swiftly rebounded from the pandemic. Having shrunk by 8% in 2020, the market grew by 8% in 2021, despite continuing restrictions on international travel and the Omicron variant in H2 2021.

Global Beauty Market Growth By Segment (2021 vs. 2020) Source: L'Oréal results presentations.

L'Oréal Net Sales grew by 16.1% on a like-for-like ("LfL") basis in 2021, significantly ahead of the market, having also outperformed in 2020 with a LfL decline of just 4.1%.

For 2022, management expects the market to grow between 4% and 5% and L'Oréal to again grow faster than the market.

L'Oréal's Broad-Based Growth in 2021

L'Oréal's growth in 2021 was broad-based across segments and regions.

Every segment grew in 2021, with Active Cosmetics repeating its double-digit growth as a relatively new category, while the other three segments all rebounded from prior-year declines. On a LfL basis, both Professional Products and L'Oréal Luxe saw 2021 sales that were higher than 2019 by a double-digit percentage on a LfL basis, while Consumer Products sales were flattish.

L'Oréal LfL Net Sales Growth by Segment (2021 vs. 2020) Source: L'Oréal company filings.

Similarly, every region grew Net Sales by a double-digit percentage in 2021, with the strongest growth in North America (up 22.2% LfL). Most regions saw 2021 sales that were higher than 2019 on a LfL basis, except Europe.

L'Oréal LfL Net Sales Growth by Region (2021 vs. 2020) Source: L'Oréal company filings.

Even in Q4 2021, where the prior-year quarter already had a positive LfL sales growth, L'Oréal still grew Net Sales year-on-year in every region. North America again had the highest growth rate, while North Asia had the lowest (7.3%), partly due to a slowdown in China towards the end of the year.

L'Oréal LfL Net Sales Growth by Region (Q4 2021 vs. Prior Year)

Source: L'Oréal company filings.

L'Oréal has also continued to do well in key markets and channels.

Improvements in Key Markets & Channels

L'Oréal's key markets and channels continued to improve in 2021.

In North America, L'Oréal has benefited both from the re-opening and from its own operational improvements, which have included shutting down "hundreds" of unproductive outlets, investing in D2C and e-commerce, and developing a salon-centric distribution model in Haircare.

In Mainland China, L'Oréal Net sales grew by 20.4% in 2021, "twice that of the beauty market", after growing 27.0% LfL in 2020. L'Oréal Luxe grew sales in Mainland China by 28%, and now has six of the top 20 brands there. L'Oréal also grew market share in the key Hainan duty free destination.

E-commerce sales grew by 26% in 2021 (after growing by 62% last year), and represented 29% of L'Oréal's total business (from 26.6% in 2020). This strong growth occurred while brick-and-mortar sales grew 13%.

Travel Retail sales grew by 22% in 2021, after a 22% decline in 2020, so remained below their pre-COVID level. Growth was driven by North America and North Asia, with the latter affected by new COVID lockdowns in H2.

L'Oréal's Margin Expansion Continuing

EBIT Margin expended by 50 bps in 2021, continuing a long-term trend.

L’Oréal Margin Profile (2015-21) Source: L’Oréal company filings.

EBIT Margin expansion was primarily driven by an 80 bps expansion in Gross Margin, with more than two thirds from "valorization". (This was after 50 bps of headwind from acquisitions and 20 bps from currencies.) Structural drivers benefiting L'Oréal's Gross Margin include product mix (more premium and skincare), channel mix (more D2C and e-commerce) as well as price.

L'Oréal's SG&A margin also improved by 130 bps to a record low 18.8%, which was described as "quite exceptional". Management took the opportunity to increase Advertising & Promotion Margin by 190 bps.

€8.9bn Share Repurchase from Nestlé

In addition to its usual buybacks, L'Oréal also repurchased 4.0% of its equity (22.26m shares) from Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) for €400 per share (18% higher than the current price) in December 2021, funded by both cash and new debt.

Management estimates this would boost EPS by more than 4% in a full year.

2021 EPS Rebounded 20.9% Year-on-Year

For full-year 2021, including currency and acquisitions, L'Oréal grew Net Sales by 15.3%, EBIT by 18.3% and Adjusted Net Profit by 20.5% year-on-year.

L'Oréal P&L (2021 vs. Prior Year) Source: L'Oréal results release (2021).

Adjusted EPS, based on an average share count that did not include the full benefit of the Nestlé repurchase, grew 20.9% year-on-year in 2021.

The effective tax rate was 23.7% in 2021, lower than both the 25.2% figure in 2020 and management guidance of 25% for 2022. This would mean a small headwind to Net Profit in 2022.

Compared to 2019, Net Sales were 8.1% higher, EBIT was 11.0% higher while Adjusted Net Profit was 13.4% higher. Adjusted EPS was 14.0% higher, implying a two-year CAGR of 6.8%, even with COVID still having an impact.

Minimal Impact from Russia/Ukraine

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, L'Oréal has temporarily closed its own stores, directly operated counters and own-brand e-commerce sites in Russia:

Regarding our activity in Russia, we are fully aligned with the position of the French and European authorities. We have decided to temporarily close all our own stores and directly operated counters in department stores and to suspend all industrial and national media investments. We have also taken the decision to temporarily close our own brand e-commerce sites in Russia. We are assessing additional measures, whilst still taking care of our 2,200 Russian employees." L'Oréal press release (March 2022)

Unlike the equivalent announcement from Estée Lauder, the L'Oréal's statement did not refer to a suspension of shipments to retailers in Russia.

In any case we expect L'Oréal's exposure to Russia and Ukraine to be minimal. While L'Oréal did not explicitly disclose its exposure, Estée Lauder had stated its exposure to Russia was only "slightly over 1%" of its sales.

Is L'Oréal Stock Overvalued?

At €338.20, L'Oréal shares are trading at a 36.7x P/E and a 3.1% FCF Yield.

L’Oréal Earnings, Cash Flows and Valuation (2018-21) Source: L’Oréal company filings.

L'Oréal's current P/E is slightly higher than the 36.0x we assume.

L'Oréal's annual dividend is €4.80, representing a Dividend Yield of 1.4%. The dividend was raised 20% this year and represented 54% of the Adjusted EPS.

After the Nestlé share repurchase, L'Oréal finished 2021 with a Net Debt of €3.59bn, but we expect it to return to Net Cash relatively quickly.

L'Oréal continues to hold a 9.44% stake in Sanofi (SNY), worth €11.6bn (6.4% of L'Oréal's market capitalization) at current prices. L'Oréal's share of Sanofi earnings is partially captured in the P&L through Sanofi dividends received.

L'Oréal Stock Return Forecasts

We update our forecasts and extend them by a year. We now assume:

2022 share count of 538m (management guidance)

From 2023, the share count to remain flat (unchanged)

2022 Net Income growth of 8.0% (was 9.5%), reflecting a higher tax rate

Thereafter Net Income to grow at 9.5% each year (unchanged)

Dividend to grow at 10.5% each year (unchanged)

P/E of 36x at 2024 year-end (unchanged)

Our dividend assumptions implies that the Payout Ratio will reach 55.0% in 2025. Our assumed P/E here implies a small discount to what we have assumed for Estée Lauder (EL) (42.0x).

Our new 2024 EPS forecast of €11.89 is 4.5% higher than before (€11.38):

Illustrative L’Oréal Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

With shares at €338.20, we expect an exit price of €469 and a total return of 46% (10.6% annualized) by 2025 year-end.

We consider this forecasted return attractive for such a unique asset.

Recent Comparison with Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder shares are expected to generate an even higher return than L'Oréal, as EL shares have a lower P/E but a higher expected EPS CAGR.

Estée Lauder sales have rebounded more than L'Oréal's in 2021, but remain more impacted by COVID-19; however, EL's EBIT growth is stronger.

Estée Lauder & L'Oréal Sales & EBIT (CY19-21) Source: Company filings.

At $264.23, EL stock is trading at 36.0x CY21 ES. We expect a total return of 71% (17.8% annualized) by June 2025, due to both our higher EPS CAGR assumptions for EL and an expected upwards re-rating.

Illustrative Estée Lauder Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

We therefore prefer Estée Lauder over L'Oréal at present, even though both are Buy-rated in our coverage.

Conclusion: Is L'Oréal Stock A Buy?

We are upgrading our rating on L'Oréal, after shares fell 22% from their peak, back to 5% below the level at our previous downgrade.

With structural market growth in Beauty, L'Oréal sales growing faster than market and margins expanding, we expect an EPS CAGR near 10%.

2021 results showed continuing strong operational performance, with broad-based growth across segments and regions.

With L'Oréal shares at €338.20, we expect an exit price of €469 and a total return of 46% (10.6% annualized) by 2025 year-end.

We reiterate our Buy rating on L'Oréal SA stock.

Within Beauty, Estée Lauder shares are even more attractive, as their P/E is slightly lower even though their EPS is expected to grow faster.