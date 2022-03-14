metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

In my article "lidar review," I analyzed seven small companies trying to capture the potentially enormous Automotive Lidar market. The review article looked at the companies' technology, route to commercialization, and finances.

Innoviz (NASDAQ:INVZ), Aeye (LIDR), and Luminar (LAZR) came out of the review as the leading candidates for investment. In this article, I will look in greater detail at Innoviz, taking the most recent information into account.

My trading strategy is to analyze markets like this, choose the most likely companies to succeed when measured against selected criteria, and then follow their progress.

Innoviz has a good product, solid finances, and an excellent route to market; in my previous article, I recommended buying them.

Progress on implementing the plan

In the most recent earnings call, Innoviz updated the market on its progress towards full commercialization of its three proposed products InnovizOne, InnovizTwo, and Innoviz360.

1. InnovizOne

The InnovizOne product has reached the design Freeze stage and is ready for serial production. It is being sold by Magna, the tier one Auto supplier.

2. InnovizTwo

InnovizTwo was discussed in detail and appears to be the product aimed at the next level of driver assistance expected in the Auto industry. This product seems to be a significant upgrade to the InnovizOne, delivered in a new slimline package (50mm x 79mm high). This lower-cost device has substantial feature upgrades.

The frame rate and accuracy are doubled to 20 FPS and 0.05 x 0.05, respectively. The new device has a range of greater than 200 m and a field of view of 120 x 40 degrees. It is a significant improvement on the InnovizOne delivered at a 70% lower price and in a much smaller package. It is only … high and … wide

The InnovizTwo was designed to go above the windscreen and below the roofline; its new slimline shape will help car designers. The B1 version was on display at the conference; it looked great, the specification is very impressive, the price quoted of $500 is aggressive.

3. Innoviz360

Announced at the beginning of the year it is a spinning lidar designed for level 4 fully autonomous driving, it is not due for production until 2027. There are no confirmed sales channels or customers considering this technology as yet. I will not elaborate on this product until we have more news.

4. Innoviz Software

I was taken aback by the emphasis placed on the software side of the business. The software discussed is used to interpret the point cloud (data from the Lidar) software can be provided by the Lidar supplier or developed by the Auto manufacturer. In a departure from previous guidance, Innoviz made some important announcements about the software. They stated that by 2006 they expect their software business to be larger than their hardware business (this was a real surprise) of their 400 employees, 100 are working on the software. The software is full perception, delivering object detection, classification, and drivable space information, and it will be on-chip as an optional extra. Nvidia is already working with Innoviz on this and intends to use the Innoviz detection algorithms and the raw data point cloud. When asked about the price, the CEO flippantly threw out the figure of $50; this is much less than the figure discussed by other Lidar companies and it seems to have many more features in object classification.

Progress on the Route to Market

Selling the products to large OEMs is likely to be the key to success for the Lidar companies. Innoviz has some good tech but can it continue to sell in this competitive market.

The Order Book increased to $2.6 Billion.

Innoviz stated that they now have a +$2.6 billion order book adding $200 million last quarter. It's not a real order book; they don't have $2.6 billion in orders. It is "total lifetime projected orders from awarded accounts." The figure is misleading when questioned about why the order book had been increased by $200 million. Omar said

Well, an OEM win would make that much higher. We did like a weighted average of the different opportunities.

Source: Seeking Alpha Transcript

A weighted average is of little value; if they are bidding on a $100 million contract and think they have a 10% chance of winning, they add $10million to the order book. I am not sure how to describe it, but it is not a book of orders.

Actual Orders

InnovizOne was selected by BMW for use in production cars, and by a second company for use in an automated shuttle service due for serial production at the end of this year. (covered in the Lidar Review)

We were told we must wait for BMW to announce the actual production dates. I expected a confirmed production schedule or at least an approximate start date. This was the first of several blows to my expectations on the route to market.

The BMW order, discussed in the review article, is essential even more so as the Innoviz product is supplied by Magna, a tier 1 automotive supplier. Large volume car manufacturers will prefer to buy products from their trusted existing suppliers rather than sign directly with the new small Lidar manufacturers. I do not think we can overstate the importance of Innoviz having a Tier 1 supplier selling Innoviz Lidar to BMW for series production; it validates the Company, the Product, and the Technology.

Deals in Negotiation

A little background on terminology. RFI - Request For Information - a fact-finding document that a customer uses to find out the scope of the technology they are looking at. The RFI will generally be the first step. RFP- Request for proposal - this is the next stage; the customer can let the potential vendors know more precisely what they are looking for. It is a detailed specification for the vendors to propose a good solution, it is asking for creativity in the answers, so it is not a final specification. RFQ - Request for Quotation - usually the final step, a detailed list of specifications is supplied by the customer. The vendor must say if they can meet the specification immediately or if modification is needed. after the RFQ we have a pre-production deal (product is supplied for testing) and finally, a serial production agreement)

The unnamed OEM deal.

In the previous earnings, call management talked a lot about late-stage RFQ negotiations with a large Unnamed Automotive OEM (UAOEM). We heard that only one other competitor was involved in the talks and that the Innoviz lidar had a substantial technological advantage. I had put a high probability that Innoviz would sign this deal; they have the best Lidar and are the only company to have already secured a serial production deal. The confidence expressed by management was compelling, and the volume of sales discussed was in the tens of millions. This was expected to be the breakthrough deal for Innoviz.

At the latest conference call, Omar, the CEO, explained that the UAOEM had changed the specification. Not an unheard-of step but unusual. The change of spec was the impetus for the acceleration in the development of the InnovizTwo, already announced but not developed, I have already discussed this upgrade.

"One of the programs that we were hoping to announce end of last year has been pushed by the customer for these days. They have asked to make some changes in the requirements. We have responded to those requirements and we are now waiting for their decision." We designed InnovizTwo following discussions with our customers, and the customer that we expect to make a decision soon, has a very, I would say, short timeline to make a decision and launch the program.

I am not sure how to view this news; the management did not seem as confident about winning this deal (my interpretation) as they were when they told us that only one other Lidar company was in negotiation. The new spec was obviously beyond the capability of the InnovizOne, and I am guessing that a third supplier has entered the scene, causing the change to the specification.

Management said that the original competitor could not meet the new spec, so it could not have come from them. I wonder who this third supplier could be, I can only think of two either ARBE (ARBE), and its imaging radar system (covered in this article) or Aeye (LIDR) with its FMCW Lidar covered in the review article. I could be off the mark, a few still private companies and divisions of other larger companies (especially defense contractors) have Lidar products and may not release public details, but I have not yet seen a spec that matches the InnovizTwo. This third company is only my speculation about what has happened, and they may not exist; either way, it shows that the customer was not happy with the spec of the InnovizOne and was not prepared to sign up with that product. Does this have an impact on the BMW deal? It's a worry.

Management was pressed by a Goldman Sachs representative about the chance of the UAOEM deal being signed this year. Omar said they did not need to see the B1 version before signing the agreement, and so Q3 is possible, I am not convinced. Could a major Auto manufacturer commit to a product before they have seen it? The Lidar will be an important part of the design of the entire car, look at the image below you will see how it affects the look and design.

Innoviz Lidar (Innoviz Investor presentation)

This development is a blow to my forecasts; it may still happen, but it seems less likely now, and it will be at least nine months before we get any confirmation.

Other key Market developments

5 new Pre-Production deals have been signed; these deals are quite diverse based in China, Japan, Europe, and Israel and from a number of different industries. Innoviz now has 8 pre-production deals in place and is targeting 10 by the end of 2022.

These new pre-production deals are likely to be smaller revenue-generating affairs than the Auto deals. They are with Crane manufacturers (Syracuse), Obayashi the construction company, and Whale Dynamics a technology development company. Every deal counts but these would be dwarfed by an auto deal and on their own will not get Innoviz to profitability.

Innoviz have two Serial production deals, eight pre-production deals, 6 deals at RFQ6 deals at RFO/RFP.

On the earnings call Innoviz announced that they expect 3 serial production decisions this year. I assume that one of these is the UNAOEM deal. Under questioning from Goldman Sachs, they did extend this timeline by 6 months in a rather confusing part of the call when Omar also said the second half of next year and within 6 months in the same sentence.

There are currently about six OEMs in discussions out of the 12 that we mentioned. And I would say that this year, we expect to have at least half of them making a decision, or all in the second half of next year, but at least three. Out of them the one that we're talking about.

It is very difficult to add these deals to a cash flow forecast, it is quite possible that Innoviz do not sign any more deals until the second half of next year and we are still awaiting confirmation from BMW about the start of production. The timeline for profitability will have to be expanded.

In summary

BMW and the Shuttle service are on target, but there are no start dates for production.

UNAOEM is now less likely; new spec needed so a hastily designed InnovizTwo has been submitted that may not be ready in time for the decision.

Other production deals appear delayed anything from 6 to 18 months.

Financial Implications

Innoviz reported FY GAAP EPS of -$1.54, beating estimates by $0.40 and revenue of $5.46 million missing estimates by $1.24 million. Cash was reported to be $23.6 million at year-end with short-term investments of $266 million. With current cash burn running around $30 million a quarter they have about 2.5 years' worth of cash.

In my previous article, I gave a cash flow prediction from SimplyWall Street.com that had Innoviz undervalued by 90% and a pure cash flow per share value of $44. Adjusting that cash flow for the delay of 6 months and reducing the probability that the current large unnamed OEM deal is currently closing from 75% chance of winning to a 35% chance gives the following free cash flow figures and valuation.

Cash Flow Forecast Innoviz (Stephen Tobin)

Source: Author generated

That is a considerable reduction from $44 to $16.75; it is essential to keep updating these mathematical models as new information arrives. Should Innoviz sign the Unknown tier 1 deal, then the cash flow forecast would increase to more than $75 per share.

Market reaction

I was not the only one to reduce price targets after the recent earnings call. Innoviz does not have a large number of analysts covering them (only three); however, these analysts took a similarly dim view, the buy recommendation was maintained, but the three analysts following Innoviz:

Reduced their average price target from $10 to $7.67 (a reduction of 23%).Reduced the 2022 revenue forecast by 21% to $14 million. Reduced the EPS forecast to -$1.10.

The breakeven date was pushed out to 2026, adding 2 years to the previous figure.

Conclusion

The recent earnings call was not well received by the market. The unnamed OEM deal is significantly less secure than we thought it was before the call and other projects appear to be delayed by 6 months at least. The two existing serial production deals are proceeding, but we await the start-up dates.

Innoviz continues to increase the number of customers they are in discussion with and incrementally improve their product. The new InnovizTwo product will be ready much sooner than anticipated, has a better specification and lower cost.

The FCF forecast value of $16.75 is still above my original trade target of $8.40; however, the reduction in the average price target from Wall Street is now below my initial target.

I will hold my current investment awaiting further news and information.