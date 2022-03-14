MCCAIG/iStock via Getty Images

With the petroleum industry outlook improving after the invasion of Ukraine, Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) may generate interest for the investors. Also, the company enjoys beneficial sales growth estimates, and management has already commenced the internationalization of the business in Australia and Saudi Arabia. Besides, the number of vendors and suppliers is not significant, so Cactus will most likely enjoy bargaining power, which may enhance FCF margins. Under my best case scenario, the fair price should stay close to $100, which is significantly higher than the current market price.

Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells wellhead and pressure control equipment to large oil operators. The company also offers field services, rental items for installation, and maintenance.

November Investor Presentation

With service centers located in Texas, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, North Dakota, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming, in my view, Cactus is trying to be close to customers. In my opinion, being closer to operators helps management control well expenses, and have full control over the operations conducted by employees.

Interestingly, Cactus also offers services in Saudi Arabia, and reports production facilities in Suzhou, China. In my view, the internationalization of the manufacturing process will most likely enhance future EBITDA margins.

Given the increase in the market share controlled by Cactus, management is most likely offering the best equipment in the onshore market. In 2011, Cactus was said to be used in less than 1% of the rigs. Right now, the company notes that more than 40% of the rigs use some equipment offered by Cactus:

November Investor Presentation

In my view, the best feature about Cactus is that management is working with large operators. They seem to appreciate that Cactus offers efficient and reliable services. The products offered by Cactus represent less than 1% of the total onshore well costs, so operators seem to prioritize cost savings:

November Investor Presentation November Investor Presentation

With the previous information about the internationalization of operations and the location of service centers, it makes more sense that Cactus reports more EBITDA margin than that of most peers. With other competitors reporting 13% to 26% EBITDA margin, in the past, Cactus offered close to 34% EBITDA margin:

November Investor Presentation

In line with my previous comments, I need to include the optimism delivered by management in its most recent press release. The company really believes that the dynamics in the market are going to change in 2022:

Looking ahead to the first quarter of 2022, we anticipate continued revenue growth across all of our business lines. The current commodity price environment remains supportive, and we expect the pace of rig additions to remain near levels experienced over the last several months. While inflationary pressures persist, differentiated suppliers remain better able to recover costs from a healthy customer base. Significant growth is expected in our Rental revenue category in early 2022 as the supply and demand dynamics in this market start to improve. Source: 4th Quarter Press Release

Even Before The Recent Spike In The Oil Price, Market Expectations Were Beneficial

I expect an increase in the sales after analysts include the recent increase in the crude oil price. With that, in my view, revising their expectations right now is very positive. Market expectations include sales growth of 44% in 2022, 14% in 2023, and 4% in 2024.

Expected EBITDA would also increase in the view of investment analysts. They believe that it would increase from 29% in 2022 to more than 34% in 2024. Finally, with an operating margin close to 26%-29%, free cash flow should grow from $102 million in 2022 to $173 million in 2023. Positive expectations from financial analysts encouraged me to run my own financial models. I advise readers to have a look at market expectations before taking a look at my results:

Marketscreener.com

If Cactus Grows Like The Pressure Control Equipment Market, I Obtained A Fair Price Of $54

If we want to be very conservative, we can assume that Cactus will grow like the pressure control equipment market. In this case scenario, sales growth should be close to 6.1% from 2024 to 2032:

The pressure control equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.1% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. Factors such as increase in demand for advanced technology, tools and equipment to increase efficiency of exploration and production activities in onshore and offshore areas is expected to drive the market for pressure control equipment market. Source: Mordor Intelligence

It is quite convenient that Cactus obtains products for many vendors, and does not seem to depend on any individual vendor. If management successfully finds more vendors in the international markets, in my view, the company's bargaining power will likely increase. As a result, we may gradually see an increase in the company's EBITDA margins:

During the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, we had one vendor who represented approximately 9% and 16%, respectively, of such purchases. We do not believe that we are overly dependent on any individual vendor to supply our required materials or services. Source: 10-k

Under this case scenario, I also assumed that the number of vendors that work with Cactus will help management deal with potential supply disruptions:

Notwithstanding the supply disruptions experienced starting in 2021, the materials and services essential to our business are normally readily available and, where we use one or a few vendors as a source of any particular materials or services, we believe that we can, within a reasonable period of time, make satisfactory alternative arrangements in the event of an interruption of supply from any vendor. Source: 10-k

I also assumed that the EBITDA margin should stay close to 31%, and the effective tax interest should be 22%. If we also use changes in working capital/sales of 2.4%, growing D&A, and capex/sales of 4%, 2032 FCF could be close to $199 million:

Qingshan Capital Management

Like other analysts, I included a cost of equity of 9.5%, cost of debt of 5.1%, and a beta of 1.54. The resulting WACC is 6.7%, which implies a net present value of future FCF close to $1.01 billion. Cactus traded in the past at more than 29x EBITDA, so I assumed a valuation of 27x EBITDA:

Ycharts

Putting everything together, I obtained an equity value of $4 billion, and an implied fair valuation of $54. I do believe that the company will likely grow at more than 6.1% y/y, but with the assumptions taken in this case scenario, $54 per share appears reasonable:

Qingshan Capital Management

With 15%-10% Sales Growth And 35% EBITDA Margin, The Fair Price Should Stay Close To $100 Per Share

With the current amount of cash in hand and perhaps some money from banks, in my opinion, Cactus could increase its international exposure in Saudi Arabia and Australia. Keep in mind that the company already controls a significant market share in the United States. In order to grow, management needs to invest overseas. With know-how accumulated in the United States, in my view, the company will be successful elsewhere:

We have predominantly domestic operations, with a small amount of activity in Australia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Source: 10-k

Cactus Inc. already reports a significant number of clients, and I don't see any concentration of clients. Under this case scenario, I would expect more clients in Saudi Arabia, Australia, and even Latin America who would be interested to work with Cactus. The company has proven that its products and services are efficient. In my opinion, management has sufficient cash in hand to invest in marketing all over the world:

One customer represented approximately 12% of our total revenues during the year ended December 31, 2021, whereas no customer represented 10% or more of total revenues during the year ended December 31, 2020 and one customer represented approximately 10% of total revenues during the year ended December 31, 2019. Source: 10-k

Under the assumptions depicted in this case scenario, I obtained 2032 net sales close to $1.25 billion, 2032 EBITDA of $455.5 million, and 2032 NOPAT of $254.5 million. I also included realistic D&A of $130 million and capex of $65 million. With all these numbers, the FCF margin should stay close to 22.5% from 2022 to 2032:

Qingshan Capital Management

If we also include a WACC of 5%, the NPV of FCF from 2022 to 2032 should be close to $1.35 billion. With the previous sales growth and EBITDA margin, traders would most likely pay a more expensive EV/EBITDA ratio. In this case scenario, I assumed an exit multiple of 33.75x, which implied a NPV terminal value of $5 billion. Summing everything, the implied share price should be $100 per share:

Qingshan Capital Management

Worst Case Scenario: The United States Bans Hydraulic Fracturing

Under this case scenario, I would expect regulatory pressure against hydraulic fracturing, which is used by many of Cactus' clients. As a result, management may have to modify its products or services, or perhaps invest more in capital expenditures. In my view, both the sales and FCF margins would decline significantly:

Most of our customers utilize hydraulic fracturing in their operations. Environmental concerns have been raised regarding the potential impact of hydraulic fracturing and the resulting wastewater disposal on underground water supplies and seismic activity. Source: 10-k

Under this case scenario, with the petroleum industry outlook improving, I would expect a lot of competition to hire skilled workers. Besides, salaries could increase, which should put pressure on the company's EBITDA margins.

If we are not able to employ and retain skilled workers, our ability to respond quickly to customer demands or strong market conditions may inhibit our growth, which could have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations and cash flows. Source: 10-k

Under the previous assumptions, I included sales growth of -2.5% and 2.5%, an EBITDA margin of 25%-27.5%, and conservative changes in working capital. Capital expenditures are also lower than that in previous case scenarios. The resulting 2032 FCF should be close to $125 million:

Qingshan Capital Management

When traders learn the previous figures prior to 2022, in my view, the demand for the stock should decline. As a result, the cost of debt and cost of equity should increase significantly, and we could easily envision a WACC of 10%. With that discount rate, the NPV of future FCF would be equal to $715 million.

With all the previous assumptions, I obtained an implied equity value of $2.3 billion and a fair price of $30:

Qingshan Capital Management

Balance Sheet: Management Counts With $301 Million In Cash

With an asset/liability ratio of more than 2x and $301 million in cash, I believe that management has a significant amount of cash to invest in future capital expenditures. Overall, I wouldn't expect investors to be afraid of the company's financial situation. With that, let's note that the deferred tax assets and the liability related to tax receivable agreement make the balance sheet look large. More than 30% of the total amount of assets are deferred tax assets:

10-k

Cactus does not seem to report a lot of debt financing. I could only identify operating lease liabilities worth $4 million, and finance lease obligations worth $5 million. In my view, management will likely receive financing from banks if needed, which is quite beneficial:

10-k

Conclusion

Cactus will likely benefit from the recent increase in the crude oil price, but there are many other potential drivers of free cash flow. First, the company has already commenced its internationalization in Saudi Arabia and Australia. With know-how acquired in the United States and cash to pay commercial efforts, international revenue will likely trend north. If management also increases the number of vendors outside the United States, Cactus may be able to negotiate better terms, and increase its EBITDA margins. I do see some risks from environmental laws and salary increases. With that, I believe that the upside potential in Cactus' stock price is more significant than the downside risk. Under my best case scenario, the share price is close to $100.