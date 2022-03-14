wakila/iStock via Getty Images

With a yield of 5.43%, Xerox Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:XRX) may be an attractive investment for those seeking high current income and for traders looking for a possible takeover target. High growth and being a member of the elite "Nifty-Fifty" have long passed. Terrible decisions by management, including Carl Icahn who is a major shareholder, have made matters worse, in my opinion. With the stock price dropping down to only the high teens, Xerox is a potential takeover target and HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) might be an interesting suitor.

$1.00 Annual Dividend

Stock Repurchases Negative Impact On Dividends

While operations have been anemic for a number of years, Xerox was hit hard by the pandemic when employees worked from home, and by supply chain issues. One of the biggest problems that income seeking investors face with Xerox, is the extremely large and, in my opinion, irrational stock repurchases over the last few years.

Quarterly Repurchases of XEROX Stock

Date Value December 31, 2021 388.00M September 30, 2021 87.00M June 30, 2021 251.00M March 31, 2021 162.00M December 31, 2020 150.00M September 30, 2020 150.00M June 30, 2020 0.00 March 31, 2020 0.00 December 31, 2019 232.00M September 30, 2019 68.00M June 30, 2019 197.00M March 31, 2019 103.00M December 31, 2018 416.00M September 30, 2018 284.00M

Source: Ycharts

A major reason why Moody"s downgraded their Corporate Family Rating in February was because of "Xerox's willingness to fund significant share buybacks in 4Q21 evidences aggressive financial policies in light of weak 4Q operating results". Xerox used $888 million to repurchase shares in 2021, but the current stock price is about eight points lower now than it was the same day last year. Using the 198 million shares at the beginning of 2021, this $888 million could have alternatively been used to pay $4.48 per share in additional dividends in 2021, instead of being used for share repurchases or it could have been used to reduce debt of this highly leveraged company, or even increased CAPEX.

Net cash from operations was $629 million in 2021 compared to $181 million paid in dividends and $888 million used for share repurchases. I just do not understand what Xerox and Carl Icahn were thinking when they decided to spend so much cash on repurchases. So the problem seems for those seeking dividend income is not just future cash flow needed to pay dividends, but also the problem of using cash to repurchase shares. At some point in the future if the current annual dividend of $1.00 is reduced, investors may look back and point to the completely irrational large stock repurchases as the real reason for the dividend cut.

Business Model To Support Future Dividends

The primary business of Xerox is still copiers/printing. After the sale of a copier or printer Xerox continues to make money on selling toner and paper-post sale revenue, which have a much higher profit margin than copiers.

Annual Revenue By Product Line (investors.xerox.com)

They are trying to expand their product/service base by buying smaller companies in an attempt to leverage the Xerox name. Most of these new product lines, however, use cash and are not yet cash flow positive. The reality is that the market for many of their products has been either stagnant or even declining for a number of years.

Data by YCharts

Xerox was hit hard by the pandemic when employees started and then continued to work mostly from home. Their product line is more focused on traditional office use and not so much on small home office use. I am much less optimistic about workers returning to offices than Xerox's management. My going forward annual cash flow estimates are about $50 million - $70 million lower than management's.

U.S. Page Volume vs In-House Work (investors.xerox.com)

Their total free cash flow 2022 estimate of $400 million factors in about $200 million cash to be spent on investments in new businesses. Even my lower estimate of $340 million, after deducting $200 million for new investments, still would allow for the $1.00 dividend per share (I estimate a total of $149 million total dividends). While many investors look at dividends as some percent of EPS, I prefer to use percent of free cash flow because earnings too often are subject to various accounting adjustments. The 44% dividend payout rate is a little high for this type of company, which helps to explain the lower stock price/higher current yield rate.

Management's Projections-February 2022

Three Year Management Projections (investors.xerox.com)

Xerox A Buyout Target

One has to wonder if Xerox has been recently setting itself up for being acquired. The stock repurchases late last year were at an average price of $19.59 in November and $20.43 in December. So if a buyer came in and bought Xerox at a higher price than these repurchase prices, the buyer would be saving money. With fewer shares outstanding, Icahn may feel that a potential buyer would be willing to pay more per share for the current shares outstanding. In addition, Xerox's impairment charge of $781 million last year for a write-down of goodwill cleans-up their balance sheet, so a potential buyer does not have to clean-up the balance sheet after the purchase, which could be a potential embarrassment for the buyer's management.

HP Buying Xerox

HP Inc buying Xerox is not a new suggestion at all. Back when Xerox proposed buying HP in late 2019 for $22 ($17 cash + 0.137 XRX share), which was raised to $24 ($18.40 cash + 0.149 XRX share), there was talk about a "Pac-Man" defense of HP buying Xerox instead. Even HP stated in a 2019 letter to Xerox:

We recognize the potential benefits of consolidation, and we are open to exploring whether there is value to be created for HP shareholders through a potential combination with Xerox. However, as we have previously shared in connection with our prior requests for diligence, we have fundamental questions that need to be addressed in our diligence of Xerox. We note the decline of Xerox’s revenue from $10.2 billion to $9.2 billion (on a trailing 12-month basis) since June 2018, which raises significant questions for us regarding the trajectory of your business and future prospects. In addition, we believe it is critical to engage in a rigorous analysis of the achievable synergies from a potential combination. With substantive engagement from Xerox management and access to diligence information on Xerox, we believe that we can quickly evaluate the merits of a potential transaction. We remain ready to engage with you to better understand your business and any value to be created from a combination.

At the time the chatter started about the possible merger in early November 2019, HPQ was trading $18-$19 and XRX was trading $36-$38. Xerox was actually able to get financing commitments for the deal, but the pandemic killed the proposal in early 2020.

HPQ stock price has performed well because they have a number of products that are often used in smaller home offices, while XRX stock price has been hurt because most of their products are more focused on traditional business offices.

Stock Price Changes Since HP Board Rejected Xerox's Offer

Data by YCharts

An analyst last summer wrote a report that also suggested that HP could buy Xerox by using cash from new HP debt to finance the deal. At the time of his report HPQ was trading around $30-$31 and XRX was trading around $24. Now that HPQ is trading over $35 and XRX is trading under $19, I assert that a stock for stock deal seems more likely. (The deal could also include a token amount of cash, such as $1.00 or $2.00 per share-the amount could be used as a bargaining tool by both parties). If 0.70 shares of HPQ were used, based on the current HPQ price of $35.30, XRX shareholders would receive HPQ stock worth $24.71 per share compared to the current price of $18.51 or a 33.5% premium. HPQ would be issuing about 109.4 million new HPQ shares worth $3.86 billion, which implies only about $3.64 per current HPQ, using 1,060,987,032 shares outstanding on January 31, 2022. (Note: investors need to understand the difference between the current number of shares outstanding compared to the average number of shares outstanding used in determining a period's EPS. There is often a large difference if a large number of shares are repurchased/issued.)

Under my 0.70 HPQ share purchase price, current XRX shareholders would own about 9.3% of the combined company using the number of shares currently outstanding from the latest SEC filings. This 9.3% compares to about 48% under the original offer that Xerox made for HP in late 2019, but that combined company would have had a massive amount of new debt.

Xerox management and Icahn may try to get a purchase price closer to their implied XRX stock price valuations contained in the February presentation of $32 - $58 per share. They used the sum of the parts approach, but I really question their mutiples and some of their assumptions. Given the current XRX stock price, the market also disagrees with their implied values.

Sum of the Parts Valuation-Presentation February 2022

Sum of the Parts Valuation-February Presentation (investors.xerox.com)

Doing some very simplified back of the envelope pro forma EPS numbers for the combination, we can get a feel for if the combination of HP and Xerox makes any sense. Using HP's annual net income for the year ending October 31, 2021 of $6.503 billion and the latest number of HPQ shares outstanding (this is not the average number used to determine EPS) of 1,061 billion shares, EPS is $6.13. Using Xerox's 2021 net income and adding back the $781 million goodwill impairment charge, their net income for 2021 is $326 million. Adding $6.503 billion and $326 million equals a combined income of $6.829 billion. Adding 109.4 million shares that would be issued under a 0.70 HPQ per share for each share of XRX, the total number of shares of the combined companies would be 1.1704 billion HPQ shares. This would imply an EPS of $5.83, which is a decline from $6.13.

There was talk of very large synergy gains from merging the two companies, but very often these gains never meet expectations. Using annual after tax gains of $200 million and $600 million, which would factor in cost savings and increased revenue, the combined EPS would be $6.01 and $6.35. So with enough synergy gains, the combination seems to be a rational deal.

Other Potential Buyers

Besides HP, I think there could be other tech companies interested in buying Xerox, especially since it is currently selling at such a low price, for two reasons. First, Xerox has an extremely large established customer base. A tech company may want to use these established connections to expand their own marketing program. Remember, Xerox is one of the best known names in the world. Secretaries do not say "what company is that?" when a Xerox sales person calls. Second, Xerox has a somewhat steady cash flow from their copier/printing business that could be used by a tech company to internally fund the tech company's new product/services. Using a high flying tech company's stock to buy Xerox Corp might be a very cheap way to gain these two strong benefits.

Conclusion

I have not owned XRX stock or options since 1974, except when trading XRX as part of index trades. When XRX stock price dropped below a certain price and HPQ was trading above a certain price, I recently bought XRX. It was a trade based on XRX being acquired, but I am getting a nice dividend yield of almost 5.4% while I wait. I think Icahn would be willing to bail out of XRX at the right price. The price might be significantly lower than what XRX was trading at pre-pandemic, but he understands the reality of Xerox's current business model.

Xerox had a business model problem even before the pandemic. They were having a hard time even treading water and the pandemic hit them hard because their target market is traditional offices and not home offices. I expect more people will return to work, but not at the same level as before the pandemic. HP actually gains by more work from home because many of their products/services are used in home offices.

I rate XRX shares a buy for investors seeking high current income via dividends and those traders looking for a potential buyout. I have a neutral/hold rating on HPQ shares.