Kimberly White/Getty Images Entertainment

In today’s increasingly retail-investor influenced market, Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) would seem like a fan favorite. Instead, recent months have seen formerly favored stocks sell off heavily. HOOD for its part has sold off nearly 90% from all time highs. The stock has sold off so much that net cash makes up more than 60% of the market cap. The stock is presenting substantial upside if the company can fix its recent issues with user growth and the large cash balance helps to moderate the risk. I rate shares a buy but note the elevated risk here.

Robinhood Stock Price

HOOD priced its IPO at $38 per share in August of last year, peaked at $85 per share, but now finds itself trading just above $10 per share.

YCharts

The stock once traded at bubbly valuations, but now trades like a distressed asset. What’s next?

Robinhood Stock Key Metrics

It hasn’t been uncommon for newly public SPACs to report disappointing numbers, but HOOD’s numbers after coming public the “normal” route have been equally disappointing. Revenue growth has almost disappeared after soaring earlier in the year.

Robinhood 2021 Q4 Presentation

Because HOOD makes a substantial portion of its revenues based on transactions, its business can fluctuate substantially based on the volatility present in the broader markets.

Robinhood 2021 Q4 Presentation

Yet in my view that kind of explanation is a bit of a cop-out. HOOD’s issues stem beyond just broader market volatility (I note that the high volatility in today’s market would theoretically help its business), but are arguably also due to issues at its underlying business. HOOD has seen its net cumulative funded account growth come to a stand still.

Robinhood 2021 Q4 Presentation

For reference, HOOD grew accounts from 9.8 million in the second quarter of 2020 to 22.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. HOOD has also seen its monthly active users decline sequentially for the second straight quarter.

Robinhood 2021 Q4 Presentation

Why has this happened? There is no shortage of potential explanations. Is it because of a tarnished reputation from the AMC (AMC) and Gamestop (GME) frenzies of last year? Is it due to the never-ending negative publicity regarding HOOD’s potential impact on millennial investing practices? It may be difficult to fix the reputation and there are many competitive brokerage firms which offer commission-free trading. Investors hoping for HOOD to quickly return to the triple-digit revenue growth posted just two quarters ago need to understand that user growth must return for that to happen on a sustainable basis.

Like many newly public tech stocks, HOOD is not yet profitable and burned $423 million in GAAP losses in the latest quarter.

Robinhood 2021 Q4 Presentation

Because the liabilities on its balance sheet are mainly debt assets loaned to its users and the company has no other debt, adjusted EBITDA is a good proxy for free cash flow. While adjusted EBITDA has dipped negative in recent quarters, the quarterly cash burn is rather modest at $87 million.

Robinhood 2021 Q4 Presentation

HOOD has guided for the next quarter to see revenues decline at least 35% YOY to $340 million or less. For the full year, HOOD expects operating expenses excluding share-based compensation to rise 15% to 20%. Declining revenues and increasing non-GAAP operating expenses suggests that the quarterly cash burn rate should rise substantially, but the company has $6.3 billion in cash on its balance sheet. Compared against the $9.2 billion market cap, that is equivalent to a 68% net cash position.

Is Robinhood Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

At recent prices, HOOD is trading at 5.1x trailing and forward sales (revenue growth is expected to be nonexistent in 2022). Consensus estimates call for growth to return in 2023 and continue after that.

Seeking Alpha

Wall Street analysts expect HOOD to earn a 21.5% net margin by 2030:

Seeking Alpha

As we can see above, the stock presents substantial upside if the company can get its act together. I can see the stock trading at a 1.5x price to earnings growth ratio (‘PEG ratio’) in 2030, representing a multiple of 45x earnings. That suggests 700% upside in nine years, for annual returns of 26%. Perhaps HOOD can generate strong growth by continuing to add additional products to its offerings, enabling it to cross-sell to a growing user base. The $6.2 billion in cash offers greater confidence that HOOD will be able to fund any operating losses before it can right the ship.

But is it reasonable to expect user growth to return? Anecdotally HOOD seems to have a very appealing user interface, but it isn’t clear if that is enough to attract users again. It is possible that HOOD can “pull a Snapchat (SNAP),” in which I refer to sparking strong user growth among the younger generation after some period of stagnation. HOOD’s operating expense structure is just over $2 billion after excluding equity-based compensation. Even if revenues were to plummet 50%, HOOD could theoretically fund losses for nearly six years before needing another cash infusion.

On the flip side, if HOOD can quickly right the ship, then I expect the 68% net cash position to lead to a quick re-rating higher as the company would always have a share repurchase program available at its disposal.

While I acknowledge that HOOD presents a greater probability of failure than my typical picks, my view is that the current stock price is pricing in too much pessimism and that the market is failing to appreciate the margin of safety provided by the large net cash position. I rate shares a buy but note that position sizes should be smaller due to the real risk that user growth does not return as expected.