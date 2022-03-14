HJBC/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

According to Reuters, The next Russian-Ukrainian talk is expected today. In the meantime, the oil price is going down, continuing the downward trend from last week's peak. This is not the first time that we have analysed TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE), today we would like to provide our readers with some specific insights on its Russian exposure and some key facts on oil projections.

We do have a sweet spot for the French oil major. Our long term buy rating is thanks to the following reasons:

Total is highly exposed to renewable energies with a commitment to be a multi-energy company Great management and superb CEO that maintained the DPS in uncertain times and increased the dividend payment thanks to structural underlying growth A very strong balance sheet with an additional buyback program in case of oil price at a certain level

Long-term oil price implication

Despite recognising Total as a long-term player in the energy revolution, for a long time we have been saying that the transition from fossil fuel to renewable energy cannot be managed in a simplistic and utopian way and this is not a styling exercise. The conflict in Ukraine did nothing but accelerate a situation that would have manifested itself (in different ways) a little later in time. We absolutely need oil and coal power generation for at least a decade as today renewable energies are not enough to meet demand and they are still too expensive.

Our internal team has raised the barrel price forecasts to $95 this year and $65 over the long term due to the narrow supply side and solid demand fundamentals in the short and medium term. This invasion is a game-changer for the oil industry as many countries and enterprises are looking for alternative options from Russian oil.

As we often do, we look to past precedent to estimate future outcomes. A good example is provided by the Venezuelan case more than a decade ago. Venezuela was pumping more than three million barrels per day, but when the state decided to nationalise the oil companies and capital exited the country, production fell significantly, falling to ~0.6 million barrels per day. It is too early to say what will happen with Russia, but a strong case can be made on lower production that will leave the markets undersupplied.

Total Exposure in Russia

In 2020, if we are looking at the Total SE FORM 20-F Russia has been named 145 times. Long story short, the French company is one of the biggest oil investors in Russia holding the following:

19.4% stake investment in Russia's Novatek, the company formerly known as OAO NOVATEK, listed in Moscow and London and is the second largest producer of natural gas in Russia. in the past, TotalEnergies consolidated Novatek at market value. We expect a significant impairment in Q1 Total holds a 20.02% interest in the Yamal LNG joint venture, more information about Yamal is here in this link 10% interest in Arctic LNG 2 that it was scheduled to ramp up production next year Total also owns a 58.89% stake in the Terneftegas JV that engages in Siberia onshore gas 20% interest in the onshore Kharyaga oil field Various other equity stakes in renewable energy and chemical companies.

Other interesting findings looking at Total Annual report.

Russia Sanction implication 2014

Source: Total SE Annual Report 2020

With a solid and high dividend yield of more than 6%, we maintained our target price at a buy rating set at €60.00 per share implying a > 20% appreciation opportunity at the time of writing.