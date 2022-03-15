Matson Hits Another All Time High
Summary
The Chart of the Day belongs to the marine shipping company Matson (MATX). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's All Time High list first by the highest Weighted Alpha then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 2/22 the stock gained 12.32%.
Matson, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, e-commerce, and other retail merchandise. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California, and various islands in the South Pacific, as well as Okinawa, Japan; and provides container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services to ocean carriers on the Hawaiian islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. In addition, the company offers vessel management and container transshipment services. Its Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation brokerage services, including domestic and international rail intermodal, long-haul and regional highway trucking, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight services; less-than-container load consolidation and freight forwarding services; warehousing and distribution services; supply chain management services, and non-vessel operating common carrier freight forwarding services. The company serves the U.S. military, freight forwarders, retailers, consumer goods, automobile manufacturers, and other customers. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Source: Seeking Alpha)
Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.
Barchart Technical Indicators:
- 100% technical buy signals
- 71.91+ Weighted Alpha
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- Relative Strength Index 70.47%
- Technical support level at 106.12
- Recently traded at 114.88 with a 50 day moving average of 95.60
Fundamental Factors:
- Market Cap $4.43 billion
- P/E 4.92
- Dividend yield 1.13%
- Revenue expected to grow 64.70% this year and another 9.50% next year
- Earnings estimated to increase 282.90% this year, an additional 53.60% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 15.00% for the next 5 years
Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:
- Wall Street analysts issued 3 strong buy, 2 hold and 1 under perform opinions on the stock
- The consensus price target is 118.00
- The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 45 to 1 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 3 to 0 for the same result
- 4,610 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha
Ratings Summary
|SA Authors
|Hold
|3.00
|Wall Street
|Buy
|4.00
|Quant
|Strong Buy
|4.89
Factor Grades
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Valuation
|B+
|A-
|B-
|Growth
|A-
|A
|B
|Profitability
|A+
|A
|A-
|Momentum
|A+
|B+
|A
|Revisions
|A+
|A
|A
Quant Ranking
Sector
Industry
Ranked in Industry
Ranked in Sector
Ranked Overall
Dividend Grades
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Safety
|A
|B+
|D+
|Growth
|A+
|A+
|C-
|Yield
|A
|A
|A
|Consistency
|A
|A
|A
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MATX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.