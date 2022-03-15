bjdlzx/E+ via Getty Images

Unit Corp. (OTCPK:UNTC) is a diversified oil and gas company. The company has started a sales process for their oil and gas producing assets which implies a value for only those assets greater than their current enterprise value.

The production of oil and gas is their largest division, but they also own a large fleet of land based drilling rigs that perform contract drilling services and have a midstream division that provides natural gas gathering services. They did declare bankruptcy a few years ago, which is where I got involved in the situation, buying and writing up their debt during the bankruptcy in the summer of 2020. The shares began trading publicly a few months later, and I wrote the shares up as my top pick for subscribers to the Microcap Review in January of 2021. For those who don't subscribe, you can verify that as I did also select them as my top idea publicly in the 2021 marketplace authors top idea contest.

Events Since Early 2021

The firm had a very busy 2021. While commodity prices were a tailwind basically the entire year, as part of their bankruptcy process they were required to hedge most of their production for 2021 to ensure they could service their bank debt (which was restructured but not eliminated). While those hedges ended up being very out of the money by the end of 2021, they still had an exceptional year. They've paid off their debt by selling producing assets and their headquarters building.

Capital allocation was also excellent. Oil and gas managements often have a tendency to spend every dollar (or more!) of cash flow on capex, but here they have remained very disciplined on capex and have instead paid back debt and bought back shares. The buybacks have been very accretive, as shares are up very materially (to over $59 from $7.10 when I wrote it up as my top idea). This idea has materially exceeded my expectations (I called for a double and it is now up more than 8X) for two primary reasons. The first is that commodity prices were a big tailwind. I don't claim to be an expert on commodity prices, and my top idea for next year isn't a commodity based firm. That tailwind was largely luck. The other big factor has been management execution. As mentioned, capital allocation has been excellent. New management was installed during the bankruptcy and I didn't know much about them, so I didn't assume excellent capital allocation as my base case.

2022 Opportunity

While I have lightened up this position for diversification reasons (it was my largest position and also my best performer this year as it moved from ~$7 to $58, so it would otherwise be too large for safety) I do still hold a material position here. The company has announced that they are exploring a sale of their remaining producing assets. This is a potentially huge catalyst - while they have been selling assets to pay down debt, their debt has been retired. Thus, the proceeds from the remaining asset sales will accrue to common equity - I think some combination of buybacks and special dividends are likely here, management has been quite good about not empire building since emergence, and the sale of the producing assets just confirms that.

They have hired an investment bank to advise them on the sale, and Reuters published a note that they were expecting to get around a billion dollars. Even after the huge run-up the market capitalization here is only $615 MM, and they still own the drilling rig and midstream business on top of this. As of the last 10-Q they had $420 MM of tax loss carryforwards from the lean years before and during the bankruptcy. Combining that with the likely high cost basis of some of these assets means the disposition should be very tax efficient.

Now, it is of course worth noting that $1 billion was the asking price when Reuters talked to someone (almost certainly the leak was from the investment bankers looking to drum up interest). However, it doesn't seem unreasonable, especially given commodity prices are up since they started the process (oil up substantially, natural gas up slightly). Even at the previous commodity prices the assets are very valuable.

Sales Presentation for Assets (Tudor Pickering Holt Presentation)

The table above is from the banker's sales presentation. The most important numbers are the PDP PV10, which is the present value of the "proved developed producing" reserves. That is generally a conservative figure, because it provides no credit for any future drilling or even completions of wells that aren't yet producing, and only considers the proved reserves from those wells, which is by nature a conservative estimate.

The 1P PV10 is the same "proved reserves" but includes the value of wells that have not yet been drilled or completed but where success is very likely. In both cases the "10" stands for discounting the cash flow at 10%. Selling the assets between the PDP PV10 and the 1P PV10 doesn't seem unreasonable to me, especially given both figures would be higher with higher commodity prices. Strategic buyers will also be earning significant profits at present, and may be looking for ways to deploy those profits in a reasonable way. Even if they were to only receive the PDP PV10 figure from a lower commodity price period that would still imply a sale at $765 MM, which is more than the entire market capitalization of the firm.

From a price target point of view, a sale at $1 billion implies $97.46 per share for the producing assets, while a sale at my lower estimate of $765 MM implies a value of $74.56 per share for the producing assets.

Even assigning zero value for the rigs and midstream assets (which do have value) this seems undervalued here, especially given they have been collecting the cash flow from these assets during the current period of high prices, so their balance sheet is getting stronger even without asset sales.

Catalyst Timing

I think this is quite timely. The firm proposed selling the assets with an effective date of April 1st and with bids due March 8th. They would obviously need to disclose any signed agreement as material information, but I would expect a number of rounds of bids to be necessary here. There are assets in five geographic areas, and they have indicated they prefer bids for the full package but will take bids for individual geographic areas as well. Still, I'd expect to hear something during Q2, which is a pretty short timeframe for a potential catalyst of this magnitude.

Conclusion

Hedges have muted the impact of rising oil prices in 2021, but even with that headwind they successfully sold a number of assets and paid off all of their debt. At even conservative valuations for the remaining producing assets the shares are worth at least $74, and potentially as high as $100 per share. That does exclude the value of the owned drilling rigs and midstream system for conservatism. This investment has exceeded my expectations so far as management and oil prices have both been better than I expected, and management continues to impress with a process to sell oil and gas assets when oil and gas prices are very high.