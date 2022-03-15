kali9/E+ via Getty Images

Note: Peloton's yearly and quarterly earnings have been widely written about and discussed on Seeking Alpha. This article is geared toward looking at its new ideas for growth, as well as its spending, market position, management, and whether Peloton's new CEO, Barry McCarthy can bring back the kind of growth and accountability that could make Peloton a buy.

To get an idea of Peloton's performance in the last year, take a look at the Y Chart below. Closing at $20.20 on Friday, it's near its all-time low and far from its one year high of $129.70 and all time high close to $170.00.





Testing, testing...

Yesterday Peloton said that it would test a new pricing model to attract new customers and make the business more profitable. According to a news article penned by Seeking Alpha:

A new pricing system starts being tested on March 11 under which customers pay a single monthly fee that covers both the stationary bike and a monthly subscription to workout classes. Pricing will be between $60 and $100 per month. Under the plan, Peloton would take back the bike with no charge if a customer cancels the subscription.

The program will start at select Peloton stores in Texas, Florida, Minnesota and Denver and will run for a limited period.

Worth noting that these arrangements are available only in Peloton stores and studios in those four states. The rest of the pricing remains, but it's not hard to find special deals offered here and there.

A shot in the dark?

Peloton's new CEO, Barry McCarthy (prior CFO of Spotify and Netflix) hinted last month that a new pricing arrangement could be in the works. Its aim, customer acquisition. Speaking to CNBC's Jim Cramer, McCarthy said:

"I think there’s enormous opportunity for us (Peloton) to flex the business model and dramatically increase the [total addressable market] for new members by lowering the cost of entry and playing around with the relationship between the monthly recurring revenue and the upfront revenue.”

Here, McCarthy assumes that the price of buying Peloton's bike (or Tread) is too high for his target customer--a wider audience. It's possible too, however, that the price of Peloton's connected monthly subscription ($39.00) is too much to commit to, especially when the Peloton app, which is not connected, is $12.99. Important to note that the Peloton bike doesn't work with the cheaper app. Peloton's stationary bikes are priced at $1,745 plus +250 delivery and setup. Its Bike+ retails for $2,495. Both come with a 100-day free trial.

The no-commitment plan, Peloton's limited trial, allows you to get a bike and its connected fitness experience (the software that connects you to the studio and the archived classes) month-by-month for $60-$100.00/month and allows you to return the bike and stop the subscription, anytime, free-of-charge. McCarthy is sure to get some experimental takers for this. Keepers may be an entirely different story. It would take at least 6 months to test the latter. After all, some people might love this offer for a 3-month period at their vacation homes, to lose a few pounds before the class reunion, to train while their achilles heals and so on (then Peloton gets the used bike back.)

Looking for a niche?

For what it's worth, prices of Peloton "comparables" are SoulCycle at Home Bike $1900.00, app price (Equinox+) $40.00/month and includes many best-in-class off-bike classes. Spinning's Connected Spinner bikes, priced $499.00-$1799.00, apps start at $12.99/month-$29.99/month. Spinning bikes are also used for in-club classes with certified Spinning instructors. There are also ICG Germany (Indoor Cycling Group) and Keiser bikes that are more expensive than Pelotons. On ICG bikes there is a coach-by-color system and about 100 rides that come with the free app (bring your own playlist, except for with once-a month special rides.) Many models of these bikes are geared more toward serious athletes. Others are built for in-club (such as Lifetime Fitness) experiences, which often come with apps for at-home use, typically at high end clubs.

The aforementioned may not be as well-known or as popular as Peloton, but they are more established than Peloton and have found their niches. There won't be many switchers-to Peloton among those users.

Lesser hyped multi-activity fitness competitors do well too

While Peloton had amazing subscriber growth during the pandemic, so did others. Consider that fitness instructor Sydney Cummings, whose workouts are available for free on YouTube (there are added services you can pay an extra fee for), has 1.33 million subscribers and, unlike Peloton, has never advertised on television or run a full page newspaper ad. Fitness guru Les Mills and his hand-picked team of instructors offer strength, cycling, cardio, yoga, kickboxing and more and is priced at $9.00-14.99 per month. Obe Fitness offers 20 live classes daily and 7,000+ on-demand (TV, laptop, phone) is $19/month $199.00/year; Fiton is free or $29.99/yr with upgraded features for pay. Equinox Plus, which at $40.00/month, is about as expensive as Peloton, but it also offers best-in class boutique fitness including Soul Cycle spin classes, Precision Run, PURE Yoga, SolidCore, Rumble boxing, Tom Brady-backed TB12 active recovery workouts, Headstrong Meditation and more. Add to that, that digital subscribers can visit the actual, exclusive clubs twice a quarter without paying a fee. Equinox Club members can use Equinox Plus free. (And worth noting too is that Equinox Plus and Soul Cycle provide a good deal for American Express Platinum customers (they pay only $10/month.) Crunch offers a hybrid membership,with Crunch Live too. Lululemon competitor Athleta is offering its elite members two free months membership to Obe, which can also compete with Peloton in non-cycling, non-running classes.

Is Peloton a one-trick pony?

Peloton class popularity (Backlinko)

The picture tells the story. Though Peloton offers many options, it is primarily a connected indoor cycling play. At this moment, investors would be remiss to bet on Peloton based on the other fitness classes it provides.

Nothing wrong with the product

The severe drop in Peloton's revenues, overall corporate performance and falling share prices, paired with problems like excess inventory, late deliveries, and inability to gain substantial traction for Peloton Bike Plus and Peloton Tread(S), may lead some to believe that there is something is wrong with the product. Peloton's new CEO, Barry McCarthy, argues that is not the case, that instead the company has been mismanaged and the cost structure is "out-of whack." That's a fair statement.

Overpriced payroll based on performance

Consider that Peloton has around 6,743 employees who are paid in the top 5 percent of employees at comparable companies according to Comparably.

Salaries of Peloton employees (Comparably)

For a company that is struggling, Peloton's management team is especially well paid (see below.) Here's what they took home in 2021.

Listed alphabetically:

THOMAS CORTESE, Chief Product Officer, $9,007,400.00

HISAO KUSHI, Chief Legal and Culture Officer and Secretary, Total Comp $8,761,698.00

JOHN FOLEY, Chief Executive Officer, Total Comp 17,800,028.00

WILLIAM LYNCH, President, Total Comp $12,377,448.00

JILL WOODWORTH, Chief Financial Officer Total Comp $8,640,377.00

(Data from ZoomInfo.com 2021.)

It's worth noting that, in 2022, Barry McCarthy (salary unknown) replaced Lynch as president and Foley as CEO; however, Foley, who is now Executive Chair, remains in an active role for which he is compensated. How much? We don't know.

Overpaid instructors

Moreover, Peloton's instructors are paid annual salaries of $500,000 to $1+ million. That's a lot of money, even for the best instructors in the fitness business, most of whom don't work at Peloton. These include former Peloton cycling instructor Nicole Meline who works for herself; former SoulCycle instructor Tomas Mikuzis Boston; Spinning master instructors Josh Taylor and Luciana Marcial-Vincion; running coach Elizabeth "Corky" Corkum who runs a 3:03 marathon and coaches at Equinox+ Precision Running; Andrew Slane strength training coach at Equinox+, and many, many more. These instructors are at least as good as Peloton's, but they're compensated closer to the market rate.

Peloton pays too much for music

Peloton has other unruly costs as well. Its payout rate per music stream based on 2019 measurements was 3.1 cents, compare that to Spotify's .35 cents or Apple Music's .675 cents.

music fees (The Trichordist)

While that may be an acceptable amount where Peloton connected fitness owners (those who own Peloton equipment such as a bike or tread) pay a subscription rate of $39.00/month, app users (who don't own Peloton equipment) pay just $12.99/month. When you consider that a 45-minute class can contain 13-14 songs, music alone per rider per class is 50 cents. If Peloton's average user takes 15 classes per month (estimate from latest quarterly results call), that's $7.50/month in music expenses alone, more than half of what an app user pays ($12.99/month).

That said, Peloton's new CEO, Barry McCarthy, who's the former CFO of Spotify and Netflix, may be able to re-negotiate these prices.

Financing and delays cost moneyTHAT

Peloton leverages a buy-now, pay later financing deal with Affirm. There's no interest for Peloton bike buyers. (Peloton accounted for 20 per cent of Affirm's $870.5m in revenue, last year.) Moreover, Peloton, now under McCarthy's leadership, has been delayed in fulfilling customer orders and has to compensate those who ordered Peloton products and did not/will not receive them when promised. Peloton is also on record for delivering broken equipment. Returns, repairs, replacements and re-deliveries to customers are expensive. (the equipment is big and heavy.) Add all of this together, and it's an even bigger problem.

If Peloton's experimental pricing model were to become a permanent, this could become a curse as much as a blessing. Returns are likely to increase because individuals who don't use, don't like, or can't afford the bike will give them back. Not only that, but Peloton will be stockpiling "used" bikes that can't be sold as new.

A look at Peloton's user base

Many had bigger than usual discretionary budgets during the pandemic because there was almost nowhere to go and stay safe where traveling, working out, shopping etc. are concerned. This is no longer the case.

While some of have said that Peloton owners are high earners who will continue to pay their dues even as they use their bikes as places to hang their hoodies, with the inflation rate rising (7.9 percent) and the stock market falling, that may no longer be the case.

Moreover, Peloton may not cater primarily to the wealthy as some believe.

Peloton users by income ( Brian Dean and Backlinko)

While the picture tells the story here, it's worth noting that the share of Peloton owners who earn over $200,000 has fallen to 21 percent from 41 percent seven years ago (it used to be a product for the "wealthy," the pandemic changed that.) The majority of Peloton owners now are between 24-44 and earn between $50-150k per year. While some in this demographic have/will have young families and won't have time to go to the gym, making Peloton a match for them, others are still single and will want to exercise anywhere but alone in their apartments or parents homes.

Can Peloton be repaired and reborn?

Fixing what's broken is important, so credit to McCarthy for recognizing that things have to change. Besides the bundled pricing announcement, McCarthy has hired Andrew Rendich as chief supply chain officer. The two worked together at Netflix. If Rendich can untangle the delivery and delays, renegotiate the pricing for music, and right size payrolls, it will be a good start.

That said, "a Peloton (bike) in every house" may not be the right, or even a practical, strategy. At this point, the size of the addressable indoor cycling market isn't known, it may be nearly saturated right now. As for home fitness, there's little doubt that market has grown, but much of that is because of the pandemic. Attrition there has already begun. Hybrid, a membership that is both in club and digital, may be the best of both worlds and Peloton doesn't have enough studios for that as of now, and those that is has aren't even open. When they do open, it's questionable if it will be able to pull in class members from the likes of Cyclebar, SoulCycle, and the many independent studios that are open over.

Early last month there were rumors that Amazon, Apple, or Nike might buy Peloton. Even as a fire sale, that's hard to imagine. While Amazon has the right pick-up and delivery model and the attention of retail consumers, it has possibly dipped its toe in these waters before and quit. Where Apple is concerned, Peloton riders can now connect their activity to Apple Health, but so can Equinox Plus, Life Time members and others. Nike, already offers a free fitness app geared toward activities for which it can sell shoes and clothes.

Where Peloton is valuable

All of this said, Peloton does have a product that is sticky, many love and are happy to pay for. This is true both for the connected experience at $39.99 and the app (though a bit less) at $12.99. The latter is priced in a way that isn't prohibitive to the resident on Main Street. Cyclists and non-cyclists can broadcast it from their televisions via Chromecast or some other streaming service.

If McCarthy can figure out a way to make money on the latter, and there are more than a dozen possibilities I would test if I was in his shoes, Peloton could become even more popular and even a "buy", provided it gets its financial house in order. But that's a lot of "ifs", so while I'm not saying "never," I'm not buying. If I already owned it, and I don't expect to need the tax write-off, I would hold and see what McCarthy comes up with.